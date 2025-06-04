Hop on this Fire Island Pines tour, marking Pride Month and the start of the summer
A Fire Island Pines tour through the work of architecture studio BOND is hosted by The American Institute of Architects New York in celebration of Pride Month; join the fun
A bespoke Fire Island Pines tour through the work of New York architecture studio BOND sounds like the perfect way to explore this much-loved corner of Long Island this June. The event has been organised by the American Institute of Architects New York (AIANY) in celebration of Pride Month and to mark the start of summer, flagging the region as an established 'sanctuary for LGBTQ+ expression and creativity'.
What's in store in this Fire Island Pines tour
Modernist architecture by the likes of Horace Gifford and Harry Bates has long been a staple in the area's history, bringing midcentury experimentation and creativity to the heart of this seaside community. BOND, the Manhattan-based studio founded by Noam Dvir and Daniel Rauchwerger, has worked on a selection of interiors, both residential and retail, in the Big Apple, but also counts a number of works in Fire Island in its fast-growing portfolio.
The tour, taking place on 7 June 2025, will take visitors through key BOND projects in Fire Island Pines (some being sneak peeks of the firm's first ground-up constructions). Venues will include, the studio explains, 'the restoration of a 1950s Sears catalogue home for art collector Ilan Cohenl; a Harry Bates-designed house reimagined for a contemporary artist; the residence of Fire Island’s "mayor" Andrew Kirtzman'; as well as the architects’ own home.
The aim is for the event to highlight the area and its meaning, as well as celebrate the sense of community, creativity and openness Fire Island Pines offers.
The tours will be led by John Dempsey, who is president of the Fire Island Pines Historical Preservation Society (FIPHPS), Juan Pablo Mendez-Ruiz, a project Engineer at TYLin, and of course BOND's own Noam Dvir and Daniel Rauchwerger.
The tour takes place on 7 June 2025, to book visit aiany.com
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
