Crush hour: Richard Mille’s sports watch has all the tools for perfect timekeeping
Design meets high horological expertise in the new Richard Mille RM 65-01 sports watch
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Five years in the making, the Richard Mille RM 65-01 sports watch comprises more than 600 parts, including several new complications and an updated chronograph. Stopwatch calculations are correct to a decisive one-tenth of a second, while a split-second hand tracks average times, in a first for Richard Mille on an automatic movement.
Pops of colour bring a playfulness to a lightweight case crafted from tough Carbon TPT, in an elegant contrast with the microblasted, polished and satin-finished Grade 5 titanium crown and chronograph buttons. Time is interpreted in yellow, the date in green, and the shorter time displays in orange, while red is illustrative of the winding mechanism and blue the split-second hand.
richardmille.com (opens in new tab)
A version of this article appears in the December 2022 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
These silver spoons were made by Artificial Intelligence
‘Spawns’ silver spoons by OIO and Giosampietro are made by an innovative process dubbed ‘Artisanal Intelligence’
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Stadium architecture to inspire sporting excellence
We tour some of the world's finest examples of stadium architecture, drawing inspiration from the Qatar World Cup, which is unfolding as we speak
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Christmas decorations from leading creatives and design brands
Our edit of contemporary Christmas decorations ranges from architect-designed festive ornaments to Christmas baubles by leading creatives
By Rosa Bertoli • Published