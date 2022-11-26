Crush hour: Richard Mille’s sports watch has all the tools for perfect timekeeping

Five years in the making, the Richard Mille RM 65-01 sports watch comprises more than 600 parts, including several new complications and an updated chronograph. Stopwatch calculations are correct to a decisive one-tenth of a second, while a split-second hand tracks average times, in a first for Richard Mille on an automatic movement.

Pops of colour bring a playfulness to a lightweight case crafted from tough Carbon TPT, in an elegant contrast with the microblasted, polished and satin-finished Grade 5 titanium crown and chronograph buttons. Time is interpreted in yellow, the date in green, and the shorter time displays in orange, while red is illustrative of the winding mechanism and blue the split-second hand.

richardmille.com (opens in new tab)

A version of this article appears in the December 2022 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)