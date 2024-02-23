Michèle Lamy and Loree Rodkin’s zodiac jewellery is on show at Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Michèle Lamy and Loree Rodkin’s zodiac jewellery is on show at Carpenters Workshop Gallery
Michèle Lamy and Loree Rodkin’s zodiac jewellery, ‘HunRod Gold’, is at Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, alongside furniture by Rick Owens
‘HunRod is bold… and versatile,’ says Michèle Lamy of her collaboration with jewellery designer Loree Rodkin. She has built on the striking forms of the first ‘HunRod’ collection to create ‘HunRod Gold’, currently being exhibited at Carpenters Workshop Gallery’s Ladbroke Hall, London.
The rings are intricately drawn pieces of wearable armour, crafted in 18ct yellow and white gold and inspired by the symbols of the zodiac. Drawn from thick and curving forms, they cut sensuous, oversized silhouettes. ‘Our rings had to be this size to accommodate the 12 easts of the Chinese Zodiac,’ Lamy adds. ‘In the Chinese Zodiac, I'm a Monkey, and I am very happy to be because it appeared in the Zhang Guo period more than 2,000 years ago. I'm turning 80 soon, and the Monkey sign is for the clever, creative, and mischievous.’
Zodiac jewellery by Michèle Lamy and Loree Rodkin
Playful and wearable, the jewellery is a tribute to the friendship between Lamy and Rodkin. ‘I’ve known Loree since my first days in LA, over 30 years ago, through her magistral star manager,’ Lamy says. ‘She was also a friend of my restaurants. I looked at her first jewellery pieces and bought them. Years ago in Paris, I developed the concept that became Hunrod and saw her looking at it. I immediately knew it was the time to jump on her and co-design with her, especially with her eye, talent, and fab atelier. I’ve always enjoyed our friendship.’
The resulting jewellery is presented alongside the furniture of Lamy’s partner in art and life Rick Owens, whose pieces makes for a sculptural foil, reflected in the clean lines of ‘The Plug Table Black Plywood’ (2011) and in the patinated bronze of ‘Hunstool Gold’ (2022), itself a tribute to Lamy, referencing her nickname, ‘Hun’.
Says Loïc Le Gaillard, co-founder of Carpenters Workshop Gallery: ‘By displaying the groundbreaking jewellery work of Michèle Lamy alongside Rick Owens’ furniture pieces, the pair’s common language and shared artistic perspective is brought to the fore. This allows their work to be seen in conversation, adding a distinctive layer of artistic synergy to the presentation. This collaboration not only accentuates the avant-garde nature of Lamy’s jewellery and Owens’ furniture, but also creates an immersive experience that brings the viewer into dialogue with the artists.’
Carpenters Workshop Jewellery presents ‘HunRod Gold’, in London until 26 April 2024
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
