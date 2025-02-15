Mayfair restaurant Silva is a dainty ode to the Mediterranean

A cosy, secluded mews in Mayfair sets the stage for Silva, a new restaurant offering a dining experience inspired by the Mediterranean with nods to global flavours. Founded by Daria Grebenyuk, Silva distils her worldwide travels into seasonally driven dishes with a sharp focus on diverse culinary techniques. The space itself reflects this fusion of influences, with a warm, sophisticated design that shifts seamlessly with the changing light throughout the day.

‘It’s a space where modern Londoners can gather, whether for a lively breakfast, a quiet moment over lunch, or an intimate evening with friends. The atmosphere strikes the perfect balance between refined and inviting – elevated yet effortlessly comfortable. Every element, from the seasonal menu to the curated interiors and seamless service, is designed to make guests feel at home while offering something exciting and new with each visit,’ Grebenyuk tells Wallpaper*.

Wallpaper* dines at Silva

The mood: fluid, textural, and ever-changing

Silva’s interiors mirror the rhythms of nature – fluid, textural, and ever-changing. Designed by London’s Atelier Wren, the space embraces organic forms and an earthy palette, balancing sophistication with warmth. Curved banquettes and natural materials create a sense of ease, while thoughtful lighting transforms the mood from bright and open by day to low-lit and intimate by night.

Fabrics like boucle and waffle add a subtle playfulness, while wavy patterns introduce energy. Natural stone, including travertine, grounds the lower floor, its irregular composition adding depth and authenticity. 'For table tops, we selected Fior di Pesco and Verde Antigua marbles – both rich in texture and tone, complementing the overall palette while adding a layer of understated luxury. Light-stained timber moulding details run throughout the space, reinforcing a handcrafted quality and softening the overall feel,' explain Jake Raslan and Lorenzo Buscaroli, co-founders of Atelier Wren.

Craftsmanship defines the space, with standout details including a series of plaster relief panels by Kate Churchwell, inspired by the restaurant’s seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, painter Carrie Jean Goldsmith contributed a collection of works that echo Silva’s rich and flowing design language, and The Paint Effect team, led by Lara Fiorentino, created a scenic treatment for the bar walls.

The food: fresh and cosmopolitan

Silva, named after the Latin word for ‘forest’, emphasises fresh produce. Head chef Slawomir Sawicki curates a menu that changes throughout the day, from in-house baked pastries like the signature Silva cinnamon bun to inventive breakfast plates such as courgette and potato rosti with poached eggs and fromage blanc.

Lunch and dinner bring an array of starters, raw dishes, mains, and desserts. Starter standouts include salmon tartare with avocado, puffed rice, and ponzu, or Cornish crab raviolo in langoustine sauce. Mains range from wild seabass all’acqua pazza with courgettes and green olives – an homage to Ristorante Pesce Baracca in Forte dei Marmi – to duck breast with coco beans and orange jus. Desserts like creamy Basque cheesecake, chocolate pavé with coffee ice cream, and rum-roasted pineapple with coconut offer a sweet finale.

Silva is located at 26-28 Bruton Pl, London W1J 6NG, United Kingdom; silvarestaurant.co.uk