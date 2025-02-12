London’s Piraña restaurant combines Japanese-Peruvian fusion with lavishly moody surrounds
Piraña restaurant wraps a delicious Japanese-Peruvian fusion menu in an alluringly moody atmosphere in central London’s Mayfair
Japanese fusions are a popular twist to familiar East Asian flavours – and Piraña restaurant in London is the latest offering in this growing trend. Set in swishy Mayfair, this new restaurant serves a delicious Japanese-Peruvian fusion menu orchestrated by chef Mark Morrans (formerly at Nobu and MNKY HSE). Beyond its tasty Nikkei delights, the space also brings together modern design, a pleasingly moody atmosphere and energetic vibes, courtesy of design studio LXA.
Wallpaper* dines at Piraña
The mood: textured and immersive
The space designed by the London-based interior specialists juxtaposes Japanese cultural hints with the ‘aggressive essence of the Amazonian Piranha.’ Subtle underwater references mix with Japanese heritage’s iconic figures such as Samurais and Geishas. It all comes together in a deep, dark-coloured colour palette, craft-rich materials and details, and carefully planned lighting that adds to the overall space’s allure.
From its slightly more informal front bar and counter to its expansive two main rooms and private dining area beyond, Piraña feels textured and immersive.
The food: an irresistible Japanese-Peruvian fusion
The menu is awash with highlights. A raw section includes Seabass Ceviche with Aji Amarilo leche de tigre, sweet potato and choclo corn, Hamachi with yuzu ponzu, jalapeno and coriander and Crispy Rice with spicy salmon. Meanwhile, sushi options feature selections of Sashimi, Nigiri and Sushi Rolls. The Crunchy Wagyu Maki is a must.
More mouthwatering dishes span Rock Shrimp Tempura, Salmon Teriyaki, Udon Noodles with mixed seafood and vegetables, Steamed King Crab Leg with spicy mayonnaise and Butter Roasted Chilean Seabass with shiso.
Piraña’s co-founders Garry Caprani and Asher Grant are deft hands in hospitality. Their past combines strategic moves in the capital’s leisure and entertainment industry, such as the popular club The London REIGN and Mahiki club. They are aiming to expand the restaurant’s brand internationally.
Piraña is located at 7-9 St James's St, London SW1A 1EE, United Kingdom; piranalondon.com
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
-
