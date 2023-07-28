Pavyllon is the new restaurant at the Four Seasons Park Lane, London
Pavyllon at the Four Seasons Park Lane sees us enrapt by chef Yannick Alléno’s ‘Badaboum’ eggs
New London restaurant Pavyllon has opened at the Four Seasons Park Lane, courtesy of multi-Michelin starred chef Yannick Alléno.
Throughout his career, Alléno has been known for his boundary-pushing approach to French cuisine, and Pavyllon is yet another showcase for his talents. Familiar dishes, like lobster tail or beef stroganoff, are deconstructed and enlivened by unexpected twists, such as the incorporation of seasonal British produce, Teppanyaki grill traditions, Nordic and Italian flavours, and more.
Among the must-try dishes at Pavyllon is the ‘Badaboum’ egg, a perfectly poached egg that is brought over to the table and sliced in half to reveal a gush of golden egg yolk brimming with caviar; as well as the Citrus Confit Cod, which is cooked to perfection and seasoned with an Américaine emulsion that adds its delicate flavour and airy texture.
If the sign of a great restaurant is the ability to do simple things flawlessly, then Pavyllon's linguine puts it right up there. A whipped pyramid of pesto pasta covered with slices of langoustine tartare, it is an unfussy but perfectly rendered dish that leaves you wishing you could rewind and have it all over again as soon as you finish.
And even if you are not a dessert person, it would be a waste for you to leave without having the Chocolate Soufflé – with a cloud-like exterior that breaks to reveal a rich molten flood of decadent chocolate.
The pared-back decadence of these dishes is complemented by interiors designed by Chahan Minassian. Minassian’s signature style is informed by his time as the European creative director of Ralph Lauren and his Middle Eastern background (he was born in Lebanon to an Armenian family). The result is a boundary-pushing, but not isolating, approach to space that gracefully marries elegance and conviviality; much like Alléno’s food.
Of the collaboration with Alléno, Minassian says, ‘our approach is the same; his is on the plate, mine is with space. We complement each other naturally and for this restaurant, we worked hand-in-hand.’
The interiors for Pavyllon have a Villa Necchi feel – soft, rounded furniture, expansive windows, modernist and classical touches – while the palette of blues and greys, and the amorphic glass chandeliers and pearl-like curtains lend an aquatic flair. It is a calming environment that contrasts with the dynamic display of the kitchen, which is visible to guests from every area of the vast dining room. All in all, it is a memorable space for a memorable dining experience at one of London’s most exclusive addresses.
