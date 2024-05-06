Linger at Nightingale, a Tutto Bene-designed Mayfair restaurant

New London restaurant Nightingale is a chic addition to the heart of Mayfair, boasting a contemporary take on classic European elegance. One of the debut projects of Tutto Bene – a design duo comprising Felizia Berchtold and Oskar Kohnen, also behind the design of eyewear store Cubitts Mercer Street in New York – the space evokes the refined Kaffeehaus culture found in cities such as Berlin and Vienna, and is infused with elements inspired by museum and theatre interiors.

Nightingale, a Mayfair restaurant to know

The sophisticated interiors are characterised by angled ceilings that open up to the outdoors, where a lush yard reminiscent of Milan’s hidden green spaces lies, creating a theatrical stage-like setting and ushering guests in. Crisp white fluted walls, layered curtains, and abundant daylight combine to create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow.

One of Nightingale’s most enchanting features is the presence of five ‘dancing’ chandeliers, which spin gracefully overhead. Tutto Bene’s ‘Satellite Pendant’ fixtures, with their elegant fabric shades and pleats, were conceived during the designers’ travels in Japan and brought to life in collaboration with the Austrian brand ‘Kalmar’. The designer’s ‘Oblo’ wall lights continue a theme of playful circles and curves throughout the setting.

The rich green tones of the cement flooring link indoor and outdoor spaces, providing a tranquil retreat amidst the bustling cityscape. Vintage glass sconces, bespoke wait stations inspired by Joseph Hoffman’s skirted ‘Fledermaus’ Woka lights, and Tutto Bene’s sleek metal ‘Sketch’ lamps complement the minimalist stainless steel and marble back-bar area and the relaxed bistro table setting, featuring Tutto Bene’s stained wood and saddle leather ‘Café’ chair.

Nightingale is located at 1 Dover Yard, London

tuttobenestudio.com