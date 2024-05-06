Linger at Nightingale, a Tutto Bene-designed Mayfair restaurant

Nightingale restaurant in Mayfair is one of London-based design studio Tutto Bene’s debut projects

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design
(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)
By Sofia de la Cruz
published

New London restaurant Nightingale is a chic addition to the heart of Mayfair, boasting a contemporary take on classic European elegance. One of the debut projects of Tutto Bene – a design duo comprising Felizia Berchtold and Oskar Kohnen, also behind the design of eyewear store Cubitts Mercer Street in New York – the space evokes the refined Kaffeehaus culture found in cities such as Berlin and Vienna, and is infused with elements inspired by museum and theatre interiors.

Nightingale, a Mayfair restaurant to know

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

The sophisticated interiors are characterised by angled ceilings that open up to the outdoors, where a lush yard reminiscent of Milan’s hidden green spaces lies, creating a theatrical stage-like setting and ushering guests in. Crisp white fluted walls, layered curtains, and abundant daylight combine to create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow.

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

One of Nightingale’s most enchanting features is the presence of five ‘dancing’ chandeliers, which spin gracefully overhead. Tutto Bene’s ‘Satellite Pendant’ fixtures, with their elegant fabric shades and pleats, were conceived during the designers’ travels in Japan and brought to life in collaboration with the Austrian brand ‘Kalmar’. The designer’s ‘Oblo’ wall lights continue a theme of playful circles and curves throughout the setting.

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

The rich green tones of the cement flooring link indoor and outdoor spaces, providing a tranquil retreat amidst the bustling cityscape. Vintage glass sconces, bespoke wait stations inspired by Joseph Hoffman’s skirted ‘Fledermaus’ Woka lights, and Tutto Bene’s sleek metal ‘Sketch’ lamps complement the minimalist stainless steel and marble back-bar area and the relaxed bistro table setting, featuring Tutto Bene’s stained wood and saddle leather ‘Café’ chair.

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

nightingale restaurant tutto bene design

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

Nightingale is located at 1 Dover Yard, London

tuttobenestudio.com

Topics
London Uk
Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸