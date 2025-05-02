A first look inside Josephine Marylebone, a bistro-licious French restaurant
Following the success of Claude and Lucy Bosi’s first restaurant, in Chelsea, Josephine Marylebone is the second outpost, fitted with an oyster bar and a focus on classic French cuisine
Tucked away in the heart of Marylebone, the second outpost of Josephine announces its presence on Blandford Street in a flurry of creams and reds. After the success of the first Josephine in Chelsea, which has just celebrated its first anniversary, founders Claude and Lucy Bosi have branched into the heart of London with their second restaurant, its interior doused in effortless French chic.
The mood: bistro chic
Much like the original outpost, which was named after Claude’s grandmother, Josephine Marylebone offers colloquial French dining in a setting that draws on a traditional Lyonnais aesthetic. The interiors, as for the first outpost, were designed by Fabled Studio.
Expect burgundy red leather seats, tiled flooring, antique mirrors and dark wood panelling, while warm ambient lighting adds a friendly and intimate glow.
The London-based design studio evoked the romance of Parisian bistros, but the attention to detail is captivating; artwork is scattered throughout, and even extends to hand-painted ceilings.
The thoughtfully selected works are inspired by Impressionist artists such as Édouard Manet, Paul Cézanne, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.
The Bosis themselves, a husband-and-wife duo, also add to the inviting atmosphere. When we visited, they were in the midst of applying finishing touches before the restaurant's official opening, but remained calm throughout the last-minute busy-ness.
Claude, standing relaxed and confident amidst the final preparations, told us, ‘Creating a menu can be a challenging task, we want to offer guests some of the dishes they love from Josephine Chelsea but still allow Marylebone to have its own identity. It’s challenging opening a restaurant, finding the right team and fitting into a new area; there are so many great restaurants in [Marylebone] and we hope we will fit alongside them nicely.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The food: Lyonnais leanings
The menu offers an array of French classics with a nod to Bosi’s Lyonnais heritage including soufflé au camembert and escargots à l'ail to start. Main dishes include an array of seafood, from freshly shucked oysters, homard mayonnaise, langoustines, and crevettes roses. Pâté en croûte and steak tartare are also on offer, alongside mains of filet de bœuf and poulet aux morille.
Asked for his own favourite dish, Claude said, ‘It’s hard to choose when you create a menu, you would hope to love it all – it’s a bit like choosing one of your favourite children; I have a favourite but I can’t tell you!’
We are drawn to the carefully crafted Pommes de Terre menu, which celebrates the versatility of the humble potato, from a pomme purée, to frites and a dauphinois.
Claude's ambition for this new Josephine? ‘The best feeling is when you see diners at the front desk booking a return visit on their way out; if we can do that, I’ll be very happy.’
Josephine Marylebone is now open, 6-8 Blandford St, London W1U 4AU, josephinebistro.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
Some of the Wallpaper* team missed the memo regarding London's heatwave this week, opting for some (very good) gigs, plays and dinners. Others made the most of the weather at a Kentish winery
-
Inside Yinka Shonibare's first major show in Africa
British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is showing 15 years of work, from quilts to sculptures, at Fondation H in Madagascar
-
Studio Nicholson deepens its Japanese connection with a Yoshida & Co accessories collection
Using hardwearing Japanese nylon, London-based label Studio Nicholson has united with Yoshida & Co’s POTR line to craft a trio of accessories in founder Nick Wakeman’s favoured hue of ‘darkest navy’
-
The Kerfield Arms is south-east London’s hot new gastropub
In Camberwell, this stripped-back haunt comes courtesy of the team behind The Baring in Hoxton
-
Premium patisserie Naya is Mayfair’s latest sweet spot
Heritage meets opulence at Naya bakery in Mayfair, London. With interiors by India Hicks and Anna Goulandris, the patisserie looks good enough to eat
-
One Club Row is London’s answer to the Lower East Side
Located at the site of the former hotspot Les Trois Garçons, One Club Row brings back noughties glamour with 19th-century interiors, gourmet bites, and jazz nights
-
Marylebone restaurant Nina turns up the volume on Italian dining
At Nina, don’t expect a view of the Amalfi Coast. Do expect pasta, leopard print and industrial chic
-
Dining at Pyrá feels like a Mediterranean kiss on both cheeks
Designed by House of Dré, this Lonsdale Road addition dishes up an enticing fusion of Greek and Spanish cooking
-
London restaurant Tatar Bunar puts Ukrainian heritage front and centre
Family recipes and contemporary design merge at this new east London restaurant by Ukrainian restaurateurs Anna Andriienko and Alex Cooper
-
Corner Corner may be London's most unique entertainment destination yet
The newly-opened venue combines food, jazz and—yes—urban farming beneath one sprawling roof
-
For a taste of Greece, head to this playful new restaurant in London’s Chelsea
Pachamama Group’s latest venture, Bottarga, dishes up taverna flavours in an edgy bistro-style setting