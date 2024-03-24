Josephine is a classic French bistro in London, built on comfort and authenticity

London's new bistro Josephine offers a slice of France within Chelsea. With a warm, family approach, and a Lyonnaise focus, the dining spot is sure to become a favourite for local Francophiles.

Josephine opens its doors, bringing Lyonnaise bistro dining to Chelsea

Located on a quiet corner of Fulham Road, the neighbourhood bistro, opened by Michelin-starred Claude Bosi and Lucy Bosi, is the couple's first joint venture, and inspired by the traditional Lyonnaise restaurants, or bouchons, they often frequented in the city.

Family values are at the core of the restaurant, named after Claude’s late grandmother. The menu is specifically curated around the meals she used to serve him during his childhood. Against the backdrop of white tablecloths, dark wood chairs, and a glistening bar that signals comfort and familiarity, the menu serves up French bistro classics.

Enjoy an array of traditional dishes, such as French onion soup, rabbit in mustard sauce, and an endive, gruyere and walnut salad. Regional Lyonnaise specialties include cervelle de canut, a light blend of white cheese, herbs and crème fraîche; chicken liver terrine with vin jaune; and comforting Lyonnaise sausages baked in brioche, served with a Beaujolaise sauce. Guests can also enjoy the set ‘Menu des Canuts’, named after the French term for Lyonnais silk and lace weavers.

The interior was designed by Fabled Studio, capturing the classic and timeless character of Lyonnaise restaurants. The 76-cover space is surrounded by antique mirrors, candelabra lighting and small bistro tables. The restaurant has a casual yet sophisticated feel, perfect for a candlelit dinner with friends, or a relaxing colloquial lunch.

Claude Bosi, who most recently opened Brooklands at The Peninsula, London, comments, ‘We're incredibly excited to bring a little piece of Lyon to Chelsea with the opening of Josephine. This restaurant is a very personal project for us, an ode to my grandmother and the traditional bouchons of Lyon that have always held a special place in our hearts. With Josephine, we hope to create a welcoming space that we hope locals, Londoners, and friends from afar will want to keep coming back to.’

josephinebouchon.com

fabledstudio.com