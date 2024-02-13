Clap Restaurant brings sensory Japanese dining to London

Clap Restaurant has opened in London’s Knightsbridge, following successful ventures across the Middle East and praise by the Michelin Guide. Spread over three floors and covering 9,731 sq ft, the restaurant is set to become a popular dining and drinking destination in the heart of the British capital.

Clap’s sensory experience begins on the ground floor entrance, where repurposed flags hang from the ceiling leading the way to the lift (a chic café will open in the second half of 2024). Whisked up to the sixth floor, guests can savour a fusion of Japanese cuisine, masterfully crafted by French culinary director and chef Renald Epie, who has combined traditional and contemporary flavours from the East and the West.

Clap Restaurant’s take on Japanese dining in London

Wagyu Beef Tartare with Biwa Caviar and Rock Shrimp Tempura are among the delectable menu’s zensai (bites). Meanwhile, a curated selection of gourmet salads makes up the hajimera (starters) options. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of the freshest Nigiri and Sashimi, signature rolls, and nama (raw) dishes, including vibrant ceviche, tataki, and tiradito. Meinkōsu (main courses) include the traditional Black Cod Miso or the Pistachio Crusted Baby Chicken with yuzu and daikon. Clap is also home to an authentic Omakase offering, allowing all guests to leave it up to the chefs to curate the ultimate dining experience.

The journey culminates in a private rooftop bar and lounge on the seventh floor, offering panoramic views of central London from indoors and an outdoor terrace. As night falls, the space transforms into a nightspot inspired by Tokyo’s electric music scene, featuring cocktails created by some of the world’s best bars, showcasing an eclectic side of modern Japanese drinking. Concoctions range from the smoky and complex Tokashi-Gawa to the silky Detective Conan.

Conceptualised by Japanese designer and founder of Studio Glitt, Noriyoshi Muramatsu, the restaurant’s design and open kitchen present an atmosphere of playful, buzzing finesse. While the sixth-floor dining area depicts a more serious and traditional aesthetic, the top floor features quirky and energetic details, such as lamps made from Japanese toys.

