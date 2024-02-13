Clap Restaurant brings sensory Japanese dining to London

Clap Restaurant opens in London Knightsbridge with playful interiors by Studio Glitt and Japanese cuisine

clap restaurant london interior with bar and a lamp made of Japanese toys
(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)
By Sofia de la Cruz
published

Clap Restaurant has opened in London’s Knightsbridge, following successful ventures across the Middle East and praise by the Michelin Guide. Spread over three floors and covering 9,731 sq ft, the restaurant is set to become a popular dining and drinking destination in the heart of the British capital.

Clap’s sensory experience begins on the ground floor entrance, where repurposed flags hang from the ceiling leading the way to the lift (a chic café will open in the second half of 2024). Whisked up to the sixth floor, guests can savour a fusion of Japanese cuisine, masterfully crafted by French culinary director and chef Renald Epie, who has combined traditional and contemporary flavours from the East and the West.

Clap Restaurant’s take on Japanese dining in London

clap restaurant interior with lattice screen and laid tables

(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)

detail of lattice screen

(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)

Wagyu Beef Tartare with Biwa Caviar and Rock Shrimp Tempura are among the delectable menu’s zensai (bites). Meanwhile, a curated selection of gourmet salads makes up the hajimera (starters) options. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of the freshest Nigiri and Sashimi, signature rolls, and nama (raw) dishes, including vibrant ceviche, tataki, and tiradito. Meinkōsu (main courses) include the traditional Black Cod Miso or the Pistachio Crusted Baby Chicken with yuzu and daikon. Clap is also home to an authentic Omakase offering, allowing all guests to leave it up to the chefs to curate the ultimate dining experience.

Artful plate of food resembling a garden design, served at Clap Restaurant

(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)

chopsticks pick up Japanese food

(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)

The journey culminates in a private rooftop bar and lounge on the seventh floor, offering panoramic views of central London from indoors and an outdoor terrace. As night falls, the space transforms into a nightspot inspired by Tokyo’s electric music scene, featuring cocktails created by some of the world’s best bars, showcasing an eclectic side of modern Japanese drinking. Concoctions range from the smoky and complex Tokashi-Gawa to the silky Detective Conan.

clap restaurant london interior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)

clap restaurant london bar lined with bottles

(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)

Conceptualised by Japanese designer and founder of Studio Glitt, Noriyoshi Muramatsu, the restaurant’s design and open kitchen present an atmosphere of playful, buzzing finesse. While the sixth-floor dining area depicts a more serious and traditional aesthetic, the top floor features quirky and energetic details, such as lamps made from Japanese toys.

clap restaurant london, lamp made from a mass of toys

(Image credit: Courtesy of Clap Restaurant)

claprestaurant.com

Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.

