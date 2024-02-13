Clap Restaurant brings sensory Japanese dining to London
Clap Restaurant opens in London Knightsbridge with playful interiors by Studio Glitt and Japanese cuisine
Clap Restaurant has opened in London’s Knightsbridge, following successful ventures across the Middle East and praise by the Michelin Guide. Spread over three floors and covering 9,731 sq ft, the restaurant is set to become a popular dining and drinking destination in the heart of the British capital.
Clap’s sensory experience begins on the ground floor entrance, where repurposed flags hang from the ceiling leading the way to the lift (a chic café will open in the second half of 2024). Whisked up to the sixth floor, guests can savour a fusion of Japanese cuisine, masterfully crafted by French culinary director and chef Renald Epie, who has combined traditional and contemporary flavours from the East and the West.
Clap Restaurant’s take on Japanese dining in London
Wagyu Beef Tartare with Biwa Caviar and Rock Shrimp Tempura are among the delectable menu’s zensai (bites). Meanwhile, a curated selection of gourmet salads makes up the hajimera (starters) options. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of the freshest Nigiri and Sashimi, signature rolls, and nama (raw) dishes, including vibrant ceviche, tataki, and tiradito. Meinkōsu (main courses) include the traditional Black Cod Miso or the Pistachio Crusted Baby Chicken with yuzu and daikon. Clap is also home to an authentic Omakase offering, allowing all guests to leave it up to the chefs to curate the ultimate dining experience.
The journey culminates in a private rooftop bar and lounge on the seventh floor, offering panoramic views of central London from indoors and an outdoor terrace. As night falls, the space transforms into a nightspot inspired by Tokyo’s electric music scene, featuring cocktails created by some of the world’s best bars, showcasing an eclectic side of modern Japanese drinking. Concoctions range from the smoky and complex Tokashi-Gawa to the silky Detective Conan.
Conceptualised by Japanese designer and founder of Studio Glitt, Noriyoshi Muramatsu, the restaurant’s design and open kitchen present an atmosphere of playful, buzzing finesse. While the sixth-floor dining area depicts a more serious and traditional aesthetic, the top floor features quirky and energetic details, such as lamps made from Japanese toys.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024: a guide for your winter desert escape
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024 is upon us and we have compiled a list of highlights for the American desert celebration of all things midcentury
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Lagos Biennial 2024: the highlights
Lagos Biennial 2024 took over the city’s Tafawa Balewa Square with the theme of ‘refuge’
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published
-
Microcar madness: three new ultra-compact electric city cars
These two-seater electric microcars are the ultimate errand machines, designed for short hops and small spaces, all with a minimal footprint
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The BoTree offers day-to-night luxury in the heart of London
Check-in for the chic cinema, creative cocktails and environmentally-conscious guest rooms
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Iné in Hampstead is a Japanese restaurant with a contemporary touch
Iné in London's Hampstead reflects edomae traditions, offering counter omakase and à la carte dining in a minimalist, contemporary setting
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Level up at the The Residence, Claridge’s new André Fu-designed penthouse
Claridge’s The Residence is a new purpose-built two-tier glasshouse overlooking London’s skyline
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Spa experiences in superlative surroundings, to revitalise mind and body
These spa experiences offer the ultimate in wellness and relaxation in serene settings around the world
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Gaia arrives in London with quintessential Greek-Mediterranean flair and flavour
The new Gaia restaurant creates ‘a home away from home for Londoners’, say founders Evgeny Kuzin and Izu Ani
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
At Kinkally, London, revel in chic interiors and contemporary Georgian cuisine
Kinkally is the new restaurant putting inventive Georgian dumplings on London’s culinary map, alongside its sultry subterranean sidekick, Bar Kinky
By Billie Brand Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Royal Lancaster London Hotel offers a luxurious hideaway for festive fun
The Royal Lancaster London Hotel promises a Christmassy haven above London’s skyline
By Sofia de la Cruz Published