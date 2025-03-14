New London restaurant Alba is a sun-soaked affair
Its name meaning ‘sunrise’ in Italian, Alba is a new Amalfi-inspired restaurant set to shine in Knightsbridge
London has a plethora of Mediterranean restaurants brimming with a sunnier ambience than the city itself can often provide. The latest addition is Alba (meaning ‘sunrise’ in Italian), located on Knightsbridge’s Brompton Road. While its views may not rival the pastel-coloured Amalfi coast, its light-filled and joyful interiors, courtesy of architecture studio Yodezeen, offer the perfect antidote to la dolce vita cravings.
Wallpaper* dines at Alba, London
The mood: a sun-soaked affair
In true southern Italian style, Alba radiates a coastal palette of marine blues, lemon yellows, olive greens, and earthy terracotta. Real citrus trees perfume the air, their verdant foliage beautifully complementing handmade Venetian floors and floral, tree-like lighting. The restaurant’s yacht-inspired layout extends to a sleek bar shaped like a vessel and a deck-textured ceiling. Welcoming diners is a gargantuan chandelier by Cameron Design House, comprising 110 glass pearls individually hand-blown by local artisans.
Yodezeen’s design process involved close collaboration with YDF Interiors, which sourced furniture from Exteta, a specialist in outdoor design. Comey paintings by artists Bradley Wood and Linda Leupold tie the setting together, while a Verde Alpi stone-clad bar and staircase imbue the space with a refined and ostentatious air. Tableware from Florentine porcelain house Ginori, alongside furnishings by Poltrona Frau, Giorgetti, and Meridiani, completes the breezy mood.
The food: Amalfi-infused flavours
An open kitchen and seafood display will be quick to tempt, but Alba’s menu is well worth a leisurely look. Start with indulgent options like caviar, oysters, and raw fish platters, or savour appetisers such as fritto misto. The menu then shifts focus to Italy’s lush carbs, and includes the pizza Alba, topped with Fior di latte, scrambled eggs, and black caviar, and the unmissable lobster linguine in a rich bisque tomato sauce.
Be sure to save room for dessert, especially the Alba panettone tiramisu, served with Mascarpone cream and prepared tableside. The cocktail menu is an experience in itself, with many tantalising creations served in glassware that matches the restaurant’s joviality.
Alba is located at 70 Brompton Rd, London SW3 1ER, United Kingdom; alba-ldn.uk
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
