Splash into summer with Le Sirenuse Mare Beach Club

Founded in 1951, Le Sirenuse has long been a hideout for glamorous vacationers who have enjoyed its first-class service, private terraces overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and the simple pleasures Positano offers. It’s also long been a family affair. What started as a private summer home-turned-eight-room-hotel is now a 58-key property that sweetly mirrors the unique labour of love that each generation of the Sersale family has curated; its appreciation for the arts also endures.

As part of the Artists at Le Sirenuse program, which has been curated by London-based art adviser Silka Rittson Thomas since its launch in 2015, contemporary artists are invited to create works that converse with the hotel’s history and landscape. Last year (2025), Swiss figurative artist Nicolas Party reimagined the swimming pool via joyful tiling. Previous commissions have featured international artists such as Martin Creed, Stanley Whitney, Rita Ackermann, Alex Israel, Matt Connors and Caragh Thuring, among others.

Le Sirenuse Mare Beach Club Nerano

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

Commemorating Le Sirenuse’s 75th anniversary, the property begins its next chapter away from its original Positano location, although not too far from it. A 25-minute boat journey via Le Sirenuse’s own shuttle service to Marina di Cantone – a fishing hamlet and beach resort attached to the hillside village of Nerano – is the newly unveiled Le Sirenuse Mare. Beach Club. Five years in the making, the 2,500 sq m feat heralds a 180-cover restaurant, three bars and an Emporio Sirenuse store. In true Amalfi fashion, the site drapes itself across a series of wide terraces that ascend from a pebble beach with two jetties, one for boat access and the other dedicated to sea bathing.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

Antonio Serale, co-owner of Le Sirenuse, describes this next chapter as a passion project, highlighting how the property has always liked to take the long view: ‘Three-quarters of a century after my family turned their seaside home in Positano into a small hotel, a project we’ve pursued for decades is finally coming to fruition. And we couldn’t be prouder: Le Sirenuse Mare distils the dolce vita spirit, the pursuit of quality and the love of beauty of its parent property in a spectacular beachfront setting.’

Prince Of Sun by Dominique CJ Masullo, Fiori di Mare, ceramic (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

Le Sirenuse Mare Restaurant (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

Annarita Aversa, Proporzione Mediterranea Vase, 2022, glazed ceramic (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

Architetti Artigiani Anonimi, a Milan-based design studio founded by architect and interior designer Annarita Aversa, led the layout, structure and design of the beach club, prioritising materials rooted in the vernacular traditions of the Amalfi Coast, such as handmade terracotta, ceramic floor tiles, and undulating cannucciata sunshades. Meanwhile, the luscious landscape design, the vision of Italian architect Paolo Pejrone, features whimsical art installations throughout, from a striped Totem figure by ceramicist Lucio Liguori to artist Alba Clemente’s lively illustrations and a clay cube sculpture by Bosco Sodi.

Alba Clemente, Signor Mare, 2024, painted ceramic tiles (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

Rose Wylie, Pineapple, 2020, painted bronze (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

There’s plenty of room to sunbathe at Le Sirenuse Mare, which sports 36 sunbed pairs shaded by 18 beach umbrellas on its lower level. By the midterrace, guests will find five cabanas made of varnished steel and covered with weatherproof linen fabrics by Emporio Sirenuse, hand-embroidered in India. Meanwhile, on the upper terrace of the seafront area is an al fresco lounge and a kiosk named Rose’s Bar in honour of British artist Rose Wylie, whose monumental painted bronze sculpture Pineapple stands nearby.

Custom bar lamps by Orsina Sforza (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

Giuseppe Ducrot, Fountain, 2025, fired and glazed refractory clay (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

For those feeling peckish, a quick few steps ascending through landscaped grounds will quickly take them to the beach club’s food and beverage area. At the 180-cover Le Sirenuse Mare Restaurant, spread under traditional pergolas in chestnut wood, chef Francesco De Simone plates seasonal lunches on exquisite ceramics inspired by Greek Geometric pottery, designed by Emporio Sirenuse’s creative director Viola Parrocchetti and made and fired by hand in the Amalfi Coast ceramics town of Vietri sul Mare.

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Emporio Sirenuse store (Image credit: Photo by Stefan Giffthaler)

At the highest level, guests will find Giuseppe Ducrot’s monumental fountain dominating the central 40-seat lounge area shared by the gelato parlour, Dolce Far Niente and the cocktail bar, Mare.

Le Sirenuse Mare Nerano will open daily to the public from 23 April 2026.