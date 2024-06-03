Dive into Nicolas Party’s otherworldly art at Le Sirenuse swimming pool in Positano
Le Sirenuse unveils its latest site-specific commission, a breathtaking swimming pool completely reimaged by figurative artist Nicolas Party
A new installation by Nicolas Party enlivens the swimming pool at Le Sirenuse, a family-run boutique hotel in the beautiful coastal town of Positano, Italy. The Swiss artist, best known for his abstract interpretations of familiar landscapes, portraits and still lifes that are both fluid and vibrant, has completely transformed the poolside terrace into an immersive and playful space where organic forms intertwine and dance underwater.
Nicolas Party reinterprets Le Sirenuse's beloved swimming pool
The project marks the 11th addition to the hotel’s ongoing site-specific commission series, led by art advisor Rilka Rittson-Thomas. Party’s work, a lively aquascape made of mosaics – a choice instructed per the wishes of the hotel’s co-owners, Antonio and Carla Sersale, to honour Antonio’s late father’s vision – is a joyful reinterpretation of the pool’s distinctive view of the sea and mountains. Previous commissions have featured international artists such as Martin Creed, Stanley Whitney, Rita Ackermann, Alex Israel, Matt Connors and Caragh Thuring, among others.
After spending a week immersing himself in the hotel’s atmosphere, Party returned to his New York studio to begin the creative process. Following a shift from an initial idea of referencing Ancient Roman still lifes, the figurative artist envisioned an abstract motif in blue and green, reflecting the connection between clouds and water. At the pool's deepest point, he placed a golden mosaic disc to represent the sun, inviting bathers to jump into the pool and feel ‘as if they were diving into the sky.’
Ultimately, Party hopes that his art at Le Sirenuse will be seen as both ‘metaphorical and symbolic’, allowing bathers to interpret the buoyant shapes they encounter as they swim. ‘Everything,’ he points out, ‘is interconnected. We’re just living in the middle of it: the clouds make the water that creates the waves through rain, and then the colour of the water is the colour of the sky reflected.’
Having created a final sketch for the pool using his preferred medium, pastels, Party faced the challenge of translating his vision into mosaics. He turned to Bisazza, Italy’s leading glass mosaic firm, to reproduce his design on hundreds of sequentially numbered square sheets, each 15 tiles long and 15 tiles wide. These mosaic sheets were then shipped to Positano, where, in January 2024, the expert Italian mosaicisti Fabrizi brothers, Luciano and Marcello, painstakingly began laying them.
Le Sirenuse is located at Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, Positano, sirenuse.it
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Joseph Zeal-Henry and Deborah Garcia’s SUPA System is a 'manifesto made physical'
Joseph Zeal-Henry and Deborah Garcia unveil their SUPA System installation at Harvard University; an exploration of the relationship of music and architecture, space and sound
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Architect of Joy’ Yinka Ilori's latest collection ‘breathes colour and optimism into every corner of any space’
Yinka Ilori debuts a collaboration with American brand Momentum, marking his first foray into commercial textile and wallcovering design
By Audrey Henderson Published
-
Apartment interior design: outstanding spaces around the globe
Apartment interiors can be tricky to balance. Create a sense of space and get inspired by our global edit of architect-designed ideas. From minimalist mezzanines and lofts that bridge old and new, to sleek urban penthouses and dramatic transformations
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Revisiting Palazzo Margherita, Francis Ford Coppola’s Italian hideout
Palazzo Margherita is a magical retreat in Southern Italy’s lesser-known Basilicata region, designed by the Coppola family and Jacques Grange
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Monteverdi hotel in Tuscany unveils a new contemporary art gallery by Foster + Partners
Foster+Partners’ gallery at Monteverdi hotel will be inaugurated with an exhibition curated by Sarah McCrory
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Palazzo Roma embodies the heritage of Roman noblesse
Palazzo Roma, part of the Shedir Collection, boasts eclectic and eccentric interiors by Giampiero Panepinto
By Luke Abrahams Published
-
Trattoria del Ciumbia adds flavour to Milan’s Brera district
Trattoria del Ciumbia, with interiors by Dimorestudio, is hot on Italian specials – from design to pasta
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Odles Lodge pairs chalet minimalism with dramatic mountain views in South Tyrol
Odles Lodge, designed by Asaggio Architects, is a pared-back South Tyrol retreat pulling nature into focus
By Stephanie Gavan Published
-
The Place Firenze is the place to be in Florence
The Place Firenze is a sophisticated hotel offering a front-row seat to Florence’s attractions
By Daven Wu Published
-
Tour Feudi di San Gregorio, a vineyard in Campania, Italy, where wine meets design
Feudi di San Gregorio offers a chance to explore Italian winemaking in surroundings shaped by design and art collaborations
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a Gio Ponti revival for rent on Lake Como
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a stylish midcentury villa in the clouds, originally designed in collaboration with Gio Ponti and recently renovated
By Catherine Fairweather Published