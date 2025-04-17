After its lengthy five years in the making, the Treehouse Hotel Manchester brings a refreshing new branch of playful design to one of the UK’s fastest-growing cities. The second UK hotel for the Treehouse brand, following a London outpost in 2019, the 224-room property adds to the design-forward portfolio of parent group Starwood Hotels (also encompassing 1 Hotels and Baccarat Hotels).

‘Manchester has always been a creative hub in the UK,’ says Neil Andrew, VP of design at Starwood. Committed to the local creative community, those behind the hotel seek to strengthen ties with local artists and makers by hosting artist-in-residence programmes and periodically offering workspaces in the open areas of the reception.

Wallpaper* checks in at Treehouse Hotel Manchester

What’s on your doorstep?

Rooted in the heart of the city on Blackfriars Street, within Manchester’s central M3 postcode, the hotel sits next to Blackfriars Bridge and adjacent to the buzzing Deansgate thoroughfare. This location, already a nexus of places to shop and eat, provides immediate access to historically significant landmarks, including the John Rylands Library, Chetham’s Library, Manchester Cathedral and the grand Royal Exchange.

(Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

Who is behind the design?

The design studio 93ft has thoughtfully incorporated Manchester's industrial heritage into the property’s walls. Entering through the ‘potting shed’, guests are greeted by a dappled light cast by organic-shaped skylights, fitted with shades that resemble a network of criss-crossing branches. A combination of artfully rendered walls, cladding variations, and strategically placed silver birch trunks adds layers of texture and effectively partitions the space into distinct zones. A specially commissioned text by Salford-born author and poet Lemn Sissay will soon grace the reception wall.

The reception area (Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

Focusing on reclaimed and repurposed materials where possible was central to the project and not a superficial label tagged on. Reclaimed Victorian window frames are set against striking wall panelling that celebrates the ethos of reuse. Meanwhile, wood offcuts adorning the structural beams create a tactile, carved-like surface, convincingly resembling the stilts of a traditional treehouse.

(Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

Vintage furniture sourced from an emporium at nearby Stockport’s Pear Mill is dotted across the communal spaces, where a palette of mismatched colours and textures cultivates a natural homeliness. ‘We wanted it to [feel like] a home where things have been collected over time,’ says Andrew. ‘With time, the materials are going to take on their own patina.’

The room to book

Opt for the King room for the ultimate treehouse feel: ‘It’s designed to be like a cosy cabin, with a kind of camping feel to it,’ notes Andrew. But for an exceptional stay, consider the Studio Suite. The space distinguishes itself with an expansive living area featuring exposed original beams that imperfectly represent the building’s former life. Manchester’s legacy as the former heart of cotton production echoes through guest rooms with patchwork quilts by local makers and denim off-cuts repurposed as cushions. Touches such as soft woodland-print headboards, hexagonal patchwork quilts, and mismatched handles on cabinetry culminate to bring a ‘perfectly imperfect’ feel. A desk and lounge area offers views of the River Irwell across the ever-expanding Deansgate horizon.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

At the helm of the hotel’s restaurant Pip is Mary-Ellen McTague, an esteemed chef and founder of Eat Well MCR. Here, local culinary heritage is revisited using the best produce of the North West. Focusing on a hyper-seasonal and low-waste menu harvested from nearby farms and fields, the dishes are heartfelt and thoughtful, placing the locality at the centre of the plate. A distinct sense of place also pervades the design; mismatched dining chairs, local vintage finds, and walls adorned with a spectrum of coloured glass vessels all add to the homely atmosphere.

The restaurant, Pip (Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

The all-day menu features several noteworthy offerings, including Carlingford oysters served with fennel kimchi liquor alongside vibrant hibiscus glazed beets, radicchio, blood orange, and hazelnut; as well as poached rhubarb, rosewater cream and black pepper meringue.

By late 2025, guests will also be able to head up to the 14th floor, where Sister Moon will debut, a Southeast Asian restaurant led by chef Sam Grainger.

Dining at Pip (Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

Where to switch off?

A deliberate slowing down amidst the urban rush is the theme at Treehouse Hotel Manchester. Forget the generic hotel gym; here, the Playground is a verdant, earth-toned sanctuary where state-of-the-art equipment meets a design sensibility that elevates the act of exercise. A screening room with deep-green velvet-tiered seating offers a carefully selected programme of independent films and new releases for guests and locals to delve into.

The screening room (Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

The verdict

The Treehouse Hotel Manchester offers a much-needed contemporary and visually stimulating new stay in the city. A clever play on the ‘treehouse’ archetype means the hotel deftly balances thematic flourishes with a considered design language. The addition of a locally focused culinary offering could make the hotel a hit with guests and the community alike. Moreover, it's a welcome reprieve from more predictable city-centre offerings – a compelling option for those seeking a moment of unencumbered respite.

(Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

Treehouse Hotel Manchester is located at Blackfriars St, Manchester M3 2EQ, UK; treehousehotels.com