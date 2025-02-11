Wallpaper* checks in at Park Hyatt London River Thames: ‘Luxury meets the skyline’

The much-anticipated debut of the Park Hyatt hotel brand in the UK doesn’t disappoint. While Hyatt has over 1,300 hotels worldwide, only 46 bear the exclusive ‘Park’ badge – the American hospitality group’s pinnacle of luxury. Rising to the 18th floor of a sleek glass tower by architects KPF, Park Hyatt London River Thames stakes its claim in Nine Elms with its rhythmic interplay of vertical frames and floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s a hotel that looks out to the city and invites the city to look in. Despite its scale, every detail – design, service, and atmosphere – is finely tuned for indulgence.

Wallpaper* checks in at: Park Hyatt London River Thames

What’s on your doorstep?

Nine Elms in south-west London might not be the first place that comes to mind for five-star luxury, but that’s changing fast. As a designated regeneration zone, the area is gaining appeal for its developments and prime location – Westminster, Buckingham Palace, and Sloane Square are all within 15 minutes, while landmarks like Battersea Power Station, Tate Britain, and the MI6 building sit close by. Despite its central connectivity, Park Hyatt London River Thames itself offers enough dining options and amenities to keep guests fully entertained, serving as a lavish urban retreat in its own right.

Who is behind the design?

International design firm Super Potato, founded by Takashi Sugimoto in 1973, led the vision for Park Hyatt London River Thames, drawing inspiration from ‘the past, present, and future’ of Vauxhall and the river itself. The outcome is a refined, residential-style retreat featuring a calming, muted colour palette. Warming pops of orange alongside timeless furniture create a feeling of comfort and flow. Bespoke pieces, like Charlie Whinney’s sprawling ‘Ebb and Flow’ sculpture at the hotel’s lobby – an homage to the Thames – add tension to the minimal interiors, while works from 20 artists, including Ian Rayer-Smith, Jo Taylor, and Gabriel Leung, weave an artful narrative throughout.

The room to book

Park Hyatt London River Thames comprises 203 elegantly designed rooms, including 31 suites, two Ambassador Suites, and a grand Presidential Suite, all offering hypnotising city or river views. A palette of white and ebony, accented with leather and brass, creates a soothing ambience in line with the rest of the hotel. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood each space with natural light, framing sights like the Thames, the Houses of Parliament, and the City of London. Artistic touches by Gabriel Leung and Tsi Kwan Lau add character, while the hotel’s two VIP levels provide an ultra-exclusive retreat, encompassing a luxurious bedroom and spacious living room, with private lift access. For families, 42 connecting rooms ensure a seamless stay.

Minibar high?

The minibar is a well-stocked companion. Each room comes with a Nespresso machine and a selection of drinks and snacks available to buy. Nibble on Paz cashew nuts, smoked almonds, and white chocolate hazelnuts with raspberry – ideal pairings for premium Billecart-Salmon bubbles.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The Nine Elms Kitchen & Terrace provides an ample space with an open kitchen, perfect for lingering over breakfast, lunch, or dinner. ‘The kitchen showcases an Asian market motif, featuring a curated arrangement of spices, while incorporating modern artwork and European styles,’ says Hideji Kanamori, director of Super Potato. Soon to arrive is the Florist & Patisserie, offering pastries and fresh bouquets to go. Across from the reception, The Nine Elms Bar & Lounge boasts a sharp cocktail programme.

Tamisé Wine Library and Tea Lounge, designed by Studio Moren, offers an elegant setting for wine and tea devotees, pairing a professional wine cellar with vast river views. Meanwhile, Yú Gé, the hotel’s signature Cantonese restaurant under the guidance of head chef Eng Soon Yeo, is one not to miss. Inspired by historic Chinese architecture, the space sees intricate ceiling trusses, intimate dining areas, and a menu rich in classic flavours – from perfectly roasted Peking Duck to flavoursome dim sum (try the supreme trio of Har Gao, lobster, and scallops and spinach dumplings).

Where to switch off

Like the rest of the hotel, The Spa at Park Hyatt London River Thames honours the natural rhythms of light. ‘For the spa, we made use of the natural lighting provided by the architecture – details such as sunlight filtering through the trees inspire dignity and admiration for nature, which is the main concept of the space,’ says Kanamori. A 20m heated indoor pool, bathed in natural daylight, anchors the dedicated wellness floor, while the fitness centre, framed by soaring windows, offers an energising space. Six private treatment rooms cater to bespoke therapies, and the riverside relaxation lounge includes Somadome meditation pods for balance and renewal.

The verdict

Park Hyatt London River Thames is an extremely versatile luxury stay, equally suited for business, leisure, or a city escape. With a ballroom for 600 guests, seven adaptable meeting spaces, and a sophisticated foyer, it’s also as much an events destination as it is a refined retreat. As the first five-star hotel in the area, it sets the highest standard – one that won’t be easily surpassed. Here, luxury meets the skyline.

Park Hyatt London River Thames is located at 7 Nine Elms Ln, Nine Elms, London SW8 5PH, United Kingdom; hyatt.com. Rates: from £555

