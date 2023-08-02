An eco-lodge in Uganda’s tropical forest invites guests to commune with nature

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new eco-lodge, Entebbe Forest Lodge, designed by award-winning, Kampala based, multi-disciplinary design studio Localworks, opens its doors to guests seeking immersive experiences in nature. As a studio 'rooted in the principles of sustainable architecture, with a focus on site-sensitive, contextual design,' Localworks crafted Entebbe Forest Lodge as a continuation to its commitment to 'advancing green architecture in theory and in practice.'

Eco-lodge experiences at Entebbe Forest Lodge

Entebbe Forest Lodge cabin (Image credit: Will Boase Photography)

Entebbe Forest Lodge lies in a natural tropical forest that runs along the shores of East Africa’s expansive Lake Victoria. Located on the Bukaya peninsula, the lodge is within easy reach of Entebbe and Kampala but is shielded from city-life by dense forestation.

Carefully considered design choices by Localworks for the configuration and materiality of the lodge, seamlessly blend architecture and nature to allow guests 'to appreciate the rich ecology of the location.'

Entebbe Forest Lodge cabin guestroom (Image credit: Will Boase Photography)

A series of isolated wooden cabins, clad in charred eucalyptus offcuts make up most of the complex. These wooden structures are elevated on stilts along the site’s cliff edge, benefiting from the privacy afforded by the dense forestry.

Inside the cabins, guests transition to warm, light spaces, where an unpretentious yet intricately crafted organic materiality dominates. Generous full-height windows create portals to the all-encompassing nature within reach just outside.

Entebbe Forest Lodge main building (Image credit: Will Boase Photography)

The reception is a covered outdoor terrace area within the forest, echoing the materiality of the cabins, while the lodge’s main building sits in an opening on the edge of the forest, offering extensive views of the lake.

Further amenities embedded into the site include a series of stone paved terraces and a curved swimming pool working around existing trees. Contemplating context, materiality and sustainability, Entebbe Forest Lodge is an assured step in Localworks' ever-evolving practice towards the 'design and realisation of ecological architecture in East Africa.'

entebbeforestlodge.com

localworks.ug

Reception at Entebbe Forest Lodge (Image credit: Will Boase Photography)

Curved swimming pool at Entebbe Forest Lodge (Image credit: Will Boase Photography)