An eco-lodge in Uganda’s tropical forest invites guests to commune with nature
An eco-lodge by Uganda-based multidisciplinary design studio Localworks, offers rare, sustainability-minded experiences in the country's tropical forests
A new eco-lodge, Entebbe Forest Lodge, designed by award-winning, Kampala based, multi-disciplinary design studio Localworks, opens its doors to guests seeking immersive experiences in nature. As a studio 'rooted in the principles of sustainable architecture, with a focus on site-sensitive, contextual design,' Localworks crafted Entebbe Forest Lodge as a continuation to its commitment to 'advancing green architecture in theory and in practice.'
Eco-lodge experiences at Entebbe Forest Lodge
Entebbe Forest Lodge lies in a natural tropical forest that runs along the shores of East Africa’s expansive Lake Victoria. Located on the Bukaya peninsula, the lodge is within easy reach of Entebbe and Kampala but is shielded from city-life by dense forestation.
Carefully considered design choices by Localworks for the configuration and materiality of the lodge, seamlessly blend architecture and nature to allow guests 'to appreciate the rich ecology of the location.'
A series of isolated wooden cabins, clad in charred eucalyptus offcuts make up most of the complex. These wooden structures are elevated on stilts along the site’s cliff edge, benefiting from the privacy afforded by the dense forestry.
Inside the cabins, guests transition to warm, light spaces, where an unpretentious yet intricately crafted organic materiality dominates. Generous full-height windows create portals to the all-encompassing nature within reach just outside.
The reception is a covered outdoor terrace area within the forest, echoing the materiality of the cabins, while the lodge’s main building sits in an opening on the edge of the forest, offering extensive views of the lake.
Further amenities embedded into the site include a series of stone paved terraces and a curved swimming pool working around existing trees. Contemplating context, materiality and sustainability, Entebbe Forest Lodge is an assured step in Localworks' ever-evolving practice towards the 'design and realisation of ecological architecture in East Africa.'
entebbeforestlodge.com
localworks.ug
Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah is a writer and photographer from London. She first wrote for Wallpaper* in 2021, in a series on the new vanguard of African designers practising in Africa and its diaspora. She is drawn to projects centring on decolonial approaches to art, architecture, as well as community and sustainability. Nana Ama read Economics and Spanish at University of St Andrews, and, as an avid linguist, is passionate about using accessible language to invite new audiences to engage in design discourse.
