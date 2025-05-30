The dreamy Seychelles have never been short on honeymoon-worthy resort options, but Cheval Blanc’s latest ‘Maison’ (as the hospitality brand calls its hotels and resorts) on Mahé island’s dramatic south-east coast might just be one of its dreamiest yet. With sprawling villas wrapped in jungle or perched along the ocean’s turquoise swell, it’s a place to tune out and let nature (and the group’s legendary service) work its soul-soothing magic.

Wallpaper* checks in at Cheval Blanc Seychelles

What's on your doorstep?

Cheval Blanc Seychelles is the sole resort along Anse Intendance, a silvery sweep of sand on the quiet southeastern coast of Mahé island. It’s the kind of beach you would hope to find here: a hilly jungle backdrop, a fringe of towering palm trees, and those giant granite boulders that give these islands their rugged charm. The sea, too, is postcard-pretty and almost comically turquoise.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

However, strong currents make swimming a challenge (and practically impossible between May and September, when the south-eastern trade winds whip the waves up even higher). But that’s hardly an issue, as the resort’s four communal swimming pools and private pool at each villa offer ample opportunity for a dip. The rest of the resort’s 22-hectare plot is covered in wetland lagoons that shimmer in the sun and a layer of thick tropical jungle sloping upwards to the islands’ hilly spine.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

Who is behind the design?

With its monumental reflecting pools, breezy symmetry, and liberal use of latticework, the resort’s design DNA is unmistakably that of Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy, who also spearheaded the look of the brand’s property in the Maldives. Gathy has adapted his signature drama to the Seychelles’ rhythm, dialling back the colour palettes to let the setting’s lush landscapes take centre stage.

‘We have the extraordinary colours of the sea and the jungle and the rocks,’ he says. ‘So I think the simplicity we have given to the buildings complements the wealth and the richness of the natural environment.’

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

Gathy drew on a deep familiarity with the islands. ‘We understand what gives the Seychelles its sense of place,’ he says. ‘The colours, the slow movement, the layering between landscape and open-air areas.’ Subtle nods to local culture are woven throughout – louvred shutters, pitched shingle roofs, cord accents, and plenty of coconut motifs are scattered around the villas and public spaces. They also echo the site’s past life as a Banyan Tree resort, and Gathy had to work within the inherited footprint. A few architectural bones remain (the spa and one of the restaurants), as does the namesake banyan tree, which is now a centrepiece of the reflecting pool near the Main Lodge.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

While villas’ floor plans have been adapted to fit the creature comforts Cheval Blanc’s guests expect, the restaurants and sports centre embrace a purer Seychellois look, with broken rooflines and a more creative play with light. ‘It’s not a flat translation of the Seychelles,’ Gathy explains. ‘It’s a mixture of little references that together evoke the feeling of the place.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

The room to book

The resort’s 52 villas roughly fall within two categories: those hidden high in the jungle-draped hillside and those strung along Anse Intendance’s powdery curve. All come with generous floor plans (the ‘smallest’ one starts at a lofty 220 sq m) and open to shaded terraces, lap-length infinity pools, and vast indoor-outdoor areas that let the Indian Ocean breeze through. Our pick: one of the ‘Ocean Hill Villas’, whose terraces and 13m swimming pools come with unobstructed ocean views and the white-noise buzz of waves crashing on the boulders just below.

(Image credit: Photography by Oliver Fly)

All interiors are airy and elemental, dressed in palettes of white and greige, with tactile accents of white-washed timber, rattan, and mother-of-pearl. Their furnishing is a refined blend of bespoke and curated pieces, many of them inspired by the resort’s surroundings. ‘We looked at the landscape – the smooth, sculptural granite boulders and the iconic coco de mer to – let those natural forms guide some of the designs,’ says Gathy. ‘You’ll see those influences come through in subtle ways, whether it’s the shape of a table base or the curve of a mirror frame.’

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

Art, as in all of Gathy’s projects, is not an afterthought but an integral part of the design. For the focal centrepiece in each villa, he collaborated with Malagasy artist Joël Andrianomearisoa, who created bespoke tapestry-like pieces from polychrome textile strips that echo the shifting colours and textures of the island’s natural riches.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The resort’s social hub, the aptly named Main Lodge, sits beachfront at the heart of the property and hosts the lion’s share of drinking and dining options. Mornings begin at Le White, a breezy, all-day brasserie where poetic scrawls and pastel illustrations by Joël Andrianomearisoa ripple across walls, ceramics, and staff uniforms. The taste is global but grounded: a considered buffet of tropical fruit, cheeses, and viennoiserie paired with à la carte signatures like Creole-style scrambled eggs, fluffy pancakes, and dim sum breakfast sets.

(Image credit: Photography by Oliver Fly)

One floor down, the toes-in-the-sand Sula beach club deals in tiki-tinged drinks and seafood-heavy Mediterranean hits (tuna tartar, octopus carpaccio), while Vivamento on the other side of the Lodge serves its nonna-style pasta and antipasti on plates designed by French ceramicist Maximilien Pellet. ‘It’s a casual area, yet dramatic,’ says Gathy, noting the swirling staircase and oversized bar as focal points. ‘And the restaurant is full of light. It really is a celebration of light.’

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Réglade)

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Réglade)

Pan-Asian restaurant Mizumi, which translates to ‘beautiful water’ in Japanese, overlooks the resort’s lotus-dotted wetlands. Taking over a Seychellois-styled bungalow left behind by the grounds’ previous tenants, this date-night worthy dinner spot feels like the delicious lovechild of a Nobu and a Din Tai Fung, with highlights including foie gras shu mai dumplings, wagyu sashimi, and miso-roasted eggplant with yuzu and watermelon.

(Image credit: Photography by Aisha Wiggins)

Where to switch off

If the soothing jungle backdrop and the lulling waves don't put you in a Zen state of mind, the Guerlain Spa, with its eight treatment suites wedged between granite boulders on the hillside, certainly will. Treatments draw on locally inspired healing techniques and combine tools such as heated seashells and steam therapy with skincare products from the eponymous French perfumery.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

What's the verdict?

If you’re after a few days of beach-lolling in no-holds-barred luxury, this is the place to book. Its easy access from Mahé airport makes it perfect for a quick fly-and-flop escape, but if time allows, consider pairing it with one of the Seychelles’ more wildlife-rich private island resorts for a fuller taste of the archipelago’s natural wonders.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Schalkx)

Cheval Blanc Seychelles is located at Anse Intendance, Mahe Island, Intendance Rd, Quatre Bornes, Seychelles. Rates: from 2,800 USD.