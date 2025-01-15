Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: custom cars and one-off creations from the Japanese home market
What began as a celebration of Japan's custom car culture is a now a major event for many of the country's biggest automakers. We round up the news from Tokyo Auto Salon 2025
The Tokyo Auto Salon is not to be confused with the Tokyo Motor Show, a long-running biennial event that has run since 1954 and was rebranded as the Japan Mobility Show following cancellation of the 2021 event due to the pandemic. You can check our past reporting on the TMS / JMS here: 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023.
Instead, Tokyo Auto Salon was set up in 1983 with a focus on custom cars (the show was initially called the ‘Tokyo Exciting Car Show’). It’s a delightful cavalcade of the weird and wonderful, from ultra-compact campers to restomods, student projects, and eccentric custom jobs such as the bodykit that turns a humble Toyota Crown Sport into a reasonable facsimile of a Ferrari Purosangue (expect legal letters to be winging their way from Italy to Japan in short notice).
There’s also a dose of cultural idiosyncrasy that doesn’t translate well – the annual inclusion of a squad of young female ambassadors, showcased on the official website along their height, star sign and blood type, feels particularly egregious to modern sensibilities. American equivalents such as SEMA still have similar practices, one of the reasons why mainstream auto shows are increasingly disavowed by younger generations.
We’ve dodged the sexist undertones to find ten gems from this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon.
Smile Factory Off Time Base
Smile Factory specialise in making tiny campers from Suzuki’s series of Kei car minivans. Shown here is the "Off Time Base", measuring just under 3.4m long and under 1.5m wide yet still capable of sleeping four. Two bunks are located in the side-opening opening pop up roof, whilst Smile Factory has given the boxy machine a rugged look, with bespoke air suspension to help you find the ideal off-road camping spot.
Isuzu ELF Mio Cross Concept
This dinky work truck, with its hint of military chic, was one of three conceptual variants of Isuzu’s ELF light truck on show. The other were a panel van and a camper, but liked the old school vibes of the ELF Mio Cross Concept, with its roll-down canvas sides and massive array of LED lights above the cab.
Suzuki Wagon R Smile European Antique
Another friendly overhaul of a compact Suzuki, the Smile European Antique is a one-off special edition of the popular Wagon R, this time undertaken in house. The delights here are the cream and tan two-tone colour scheme, the wicker luggage atop the roof rack and details like the pink sidewall tyres.
Panasonic "WELL Cabin OFFMO"
Panasonic Automotive brought its "WELL Cabin OFFMO", a multi-purpose room designed to be rugged enough to set up anywhere. Available in three different configurations, a mobile beauty salon, a ‘healthy power nap room’, and a private entertainment space, with surround sound and an ‘Activation Seat’ massage system.
Mitsubishi Delica D:5 BLACK Edition
The concept BLACK Edition of the popular Delica D includes a roof tent, black trim throughout, right down to the wheels, and an overall sense of purpose, poise and post-apocalyptic strength.
Nissan Caravan Disaster Support Specification
Nissan showed an updated version of its Caravan, the fifth time the company has created a concept for Tokyo Auto Salon. In Disaster Support Specification the humble Caravan commercial vehicle is transformed into a portable command centre and power supply for rapid response to natural disasters.
Nissan NEO Skyline
Nissan also showcased concepts from students at the Nissan Kyoto Automobile Technical College. First up was this dramatic reinterpretation of the CV35 Nissan Skyline Coupe drawing inspiration from the 1970s Nissan Skyline, also known as the Kenmary, or Kenmeri, model.
According to Nissan lore, the name came from the era’s ad campaign, in which a young Western couple called Ken and Mary were shown driving it through rural Japan. On this occasion, NEO stands for ‘nostalgia, encouragement and originality.’
Nissan Z Lealia
Another elaborate student project was the Nissan Z Lealia, a ‘sports station wagon for family journeys’. The retro inspiration here is the 1969 Fairlady Z, one of the icons of Japanese sports car design and a big hit around the world. According to the fourth year student team, the name comes from combining the words “Lead” with the Latin word “Familia”.
DAMD Taft Lucky
The Lucky takes the Daihatsu Taft, a popular crossover-type Kei car that’s been on sale since 2020 and swaps out the headlights for squarish units that scream 70s Americana. New trim, wheels, livery and logos create an ultra-compact and ultra-cute SUV.
Aless Century Complete WL
The winning entry in the sedan category of the 2025 Tokyo International Custom Car Contest 2025, Aless’s reinterpretation of the Toyota Century adds a body kit and ultra-low suspension kit. This is Japan’s equivalent to Rolls-Royce, and whilst Aless’s input might seem sacrilegious to some, it still manages to preserve the minimalist gravitas of the flagship Toyota.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
