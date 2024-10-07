The mibot is a tiny single-seater ‘mobility robot’ for traversing Japan’s crowded city centres

The mibot is the latest in a series of ultra-compact electric city cars to fly by our radar. Built by Hiroshima-based KG Motors, the mibot is described as a ‘small mobility robot packed with excitement.’ Orders are being taken now, with the vehicle priced at one million Yen, or just over £5,000.

The mibot from KG Motors (Image credit: KG Motors)

Intended for just a solitary passenger, with 45kg of cargo space, the little mibot is aimed at Japan’s ageing population who are seeking a vehicle that’s a little more user friendly than the conventional mobility vehicle. For a start, it’s fully enclosed, with cute, upright bodywork, a chunky interior style with a single 8-inch information touchscreen and even air conditioning.

The interior of the mibot (Image credit: KG Motors)

The car’s tiny dimensions – just 1.1m wide, 2.5m long and less than 1.5m high – give it the go-ahead to enter narrow urban streets and paths. KG suggests an everyday range of around 100km, with a frankly rather frightening potential top speed of 60km/h. Charge time for the 7.68kW battery should be around five hours on Japan’s 100V AC electrical system.

The mibot has a glass panel roof (Image credit: KG Motors)

Smaller even than Japan’s ‘kei car’ category of 660cc city cars, the existence of the mibot implies a market for tiny EVs, separate and distinct from the conventional car market. In Europe, vehicles like the Citroën Ami are defined as light quadricycles and can be driven by those as young as 14 in certain markets. The mibot requires a regular car license, however, and the legal minimum driving age in Japan is 18.

The mibot is undeniably diminutive (Image credit: KG Motors)

KG certainly haven’t scrimped on big car features, including online connectivity to ensure that other-the-air upgrades can be made to the vehicle’s systems. The company grew out of a popular YouTube channel, Kussun Garage, and made its vehicular demo with the T-Box concept at the 2022 Tokyo Motor Show. This tiny, high-riding electric van paved the way for the single seater mibot, ushering in what the company hopes will be fresh interest in zero emission microcars.

The mibot is scaled for the compact, traditional city (Image credit: KG Motors)

Mibot, more information at KG-M.jp, @mibot_KG

(Image credit: KG Motors)