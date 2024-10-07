The mibot is a tiny single-seater ‘mobility robot’ for traversing Japan’s crowded city centres
Japan is the undisputed centre of compact car culture, and KG Motors' new mibot is one of a new wave of micro-EVs that look set to take the country’s cities by storm
The mibot is the latest in a series of ultra-compact electric city cars to fly by our radar. Built by Hiroshima-based KG Motors, the mibot is described as a ‘small mobility robot packed with excitement.’ Orders are being taken now, with the vehicle priced at one million Yen, or just over £5,000.
Intended for just a solitary passenger, with 45kg of cargo space, the little mibot is aimed at Japan’s ageing population who are seeking a vehicle that’s a little more user friendly than the conventional mobility vehicle. For a start, it’s fully enclosed, with cute, upright bodywork, a chunky interior style with a single 8-inch information touchscreen and even air conditioning.
The car’s tiny dimensions – just 1.1m wide, 2.5m long and less than 1.5m high – give it the go-ahead to enter narrow urban streets and paths. KG suggests an everyday range of around 100km, with a frankly rather frightening potential top speed of 60km/h. Charge time for the 7.68kW battery should be around five hours on Japan’s 100V AC electrical system.
Smaller even than Japan’s ‘kei car’ category of 660cc city cars, the existence of the mibot implies a market for tiny EVs, separate and distinct from the conventional car market. In Europe, vehicles like the Citroën Ami are defined as light quadricycles and can be driven by those as young as 14 in certain markets. The mibot requires a regular car license, however, and the legal minimum driving age in Japan is 18.
KG certainly haven’t scrimped on big car features, including online connectivity to ensure that other-the-air upgrades can be made to the vehicle’s systems. The company grew out of a popular YouTube channel, Kussun Garage, and made its vehicular demo with the T-Box concept at the 2022 Tokyo Motor Show. This tiny, high-riding electric van paved the way for the single seater mibot, ushering in what the company hopes will be fresh interest in zero emission microcars.
Mibot, more information at KG-M.jp, @mibot_KG
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
