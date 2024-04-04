New Aston Martin Ginza showroom brings customer personalisation to life

Aston Martin has always had a rosy relationship with Japan. The sports car maker’s elegant output and close affiliation with all things tailored, British and sleek has given Aston Martin something of a cult reputation over the decades, and the company’s latest foray in the region will do its image no harm.

Aston Martins against the Tokyo skyline (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Ginza showroom emphasises luxury

With an opening timed to align with April’s Japanese Grand Prix 2024, the new Aston Martin Ginza showroom brings the refreshed brand image to Asia for the first time, following on from the 2023 opening of Q New York. Located within The Peninsula Tokyo, the new space demonstrates Aston Martin’s ongoing push into the upper end of the luxury market.

A pair of DBXs flank an Aston Martin DB12 Volante at The Peninsula, Tokyo (Image credit: Aston Martin)

As with the New York showroom, the Tokyo location is designed to place the emphasis on the customisation and personalisation programmes provided by Aston Martin’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ division. The 324 sq m space is arranged across two storeys and contains a digital media wall and customer lounge for specifying new cars, in addition to space to display up to three Aston Martin cars at any one time.

Personalisation is a key part of the new Ginza showroom's remit (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Japanese market has responded well to recent launches like the DBX707 SUV and the new DB12. With May 2024’s launch of the thoroughly revised Aston Martin Vantage, the current sports car line-up will be completely refreshed.

The Aston Martin DB12 on Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge (Image credit: Aston Martin)

As Aston Martin’s global chief brand and commercial officer Marco Mattiacci notes, ‘Tokyo is one of the most important centres of luxury in the world. Having been the number one city location for new Aston Martin sales in 2023, we are delighted to double our retail presence with this stunning new landmark showroom in the five-star hotel, The Peninsula Tokyo.’

Inside Aston Martin Ginza (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The new site joins the existing Aston Martin Tokyo location. The Peninsula Tokyo is centrally placed alongside Tokyo’s Imperial Palace and Hibiya Park, forming one of the landmarks of the Ginza district. Pairing the Aston Martin brand with this icon of five-star luxury feels like a natural progression for a brand.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Personalisation is on the rise for every luxury car brand, with new models carefully designed to facilitate the incorporation of bespoke material and colour choices. Q by Aston Martin has seen a 36 per cent global growth, year on year, and the services offered ranges from relatively simple colour and trim requests right up to completely bespoke cars like the DBR22 roadster, the DBS770 Ultimate, the one-off Aston Martin Victor and the limited series Aston Martin Valour.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Aston Martin Vantage in Tokyo (Image credit: Aston Martin)

With the imminent arrival of new leadership in the experienced form of former Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark, as well as a number of upcoming and as yet undisclosed product launches – including its foray into electrification - the venerable company will continue to evolve throughout the rest of the 2020s.

Aston Martin Ginza, The Peninsula Hotel, Toyko, Japan, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin