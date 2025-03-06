Tangerine shapes the trains for Japan’s longest Shinkansen line, due in service in 2030
The UK-based consultancy has created the interiors and livery of the East Japan Railway Company's new E10 Shinkansen trains
Since the early 1990s, Tangerine has been one of the pre-eminent independent design consultancies, working across all facets of industrial design, from household products to the technology and transport sectors. It pioneered form factors for lie-flat beds in business class cabins, early digital camera designs, and a groundbreaking partnership with Apple that led to the Cupertino-based company poaching one of its key designers, Jony Ive.
Other Tangerine triumphs include the Heathrow Express, lounges and cabins for the likes of Finnair, British Airways, JAL and Virgin, and speculative environments and forms for future transportation visions like hyperloops and eVTOL aircraft, as well as high speed train systems in Germany and China.
For the first time, the interior of the East Japan Railway Company's new E10 Shinkansen train – one of the country's legendary bullet trains – has been shaped by a non-Japanese designer. Overseeing the shape, look and feel of the passenger compartments, as well as the E10's external livery, is London-based Tangerine.
Ever since the first bullet train service in 1964, Japan's railways have been globally acknowledged as the cutting edge of mass transit. The E10 service will be introduced in 2030, running the country's longest high-speed route, the 675km Tōhoku Shinkansen line that connects Tokyo to Aomori.
The new trains have an exterior livery that majors on a mid-green palette, ‘reflecting the lush mountain forests and coastlines along the route’. In particular, there’s a graphic silhouette element derived from the form of the familiar Sakura flower – the cherry blossom that serves as an international symbol of Japan.
Inside, the various classes feature ambient lighting, graduated wall and seat upholstery and a harmonious blend between fabric, floor and wall coverings. ‘The E10 is set to become a source of national pride and a point of intrigue for overseas visitors,’ the agency notes.
According to Tangerine’s CCO Matt Round, ‘the E10 Shinkansen represents a milestone in UK-Japan collaboration within the rail sector, setting new benchmarks for hospitality-focused design and sustainable travel. With its blend of Japanese spirit, innovation, and user-centric design, the E10 Shinkansen is poised to redefine high-speed rail travel for decades to come.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tangerine.net, @TangerineLondon, JReast.co.jp
Also read: All aboard the world’s most luxurious train journeys
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
‘Azzedine Alaïa - Thierry Mugler’: new Paris exhibition puts two fashion greats in conversation
‘Azzedine Alaïa - Thierry Mugler’ at Fondation Azzedine Alaïa explores the affinity and friendship between two designers who redefined 1980s and 1990s fashion. Curator Olivier Saillard tells Wallpaper* about the unique show
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Meditations on Can Lis: Ferm Living unveils designs inspired by Jørn Utzon’s Mallorcan home
Ferm Living’s S/S 2025 collection of furniture and home accessories balances Danish rationality with the elemental textures of Mallorcan craft
By Ali Morris Published
-
Introducing Wallpaper* April 2025, the Global Interiors issue
Opening the door to standout design, interiors and architecture across five continents, from homes to workspaces – find the April issue on newsstands now
By Bill Prince Published
-
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: custom cars and one-off creations from the Japanese home market
What began as a celebration of Japan's custom car culture is a now a major event for many of the country's biggest automakers. We round up the news from Tokyo Auto Salon 2025
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Team Ikuzawa brings the art of Daniel Arsham to motorsport
Creative director Mai Ikuzawa has overseen a new capsule clothing collection, a collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham that also honours her racing driver father Tetsu Ikuzawa
By Josh Sims Published
-
The mibot is a tiny single-seater ‘mobility robot’ for traversing Japan’s crowded city centres
Japan is the undisputed centre of compact car culture, and KG Motors' new mibot is one of a new wave of micro-EVs that look set to take the country’s cities by storm
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Aston Martin Ginza showroom brings customer personalisation to life
Aston Martin Ginza showroom is a two-storey space in The Peninsula Tokyo hotel and a new hub for the car maker
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
From personal off-roaders to all-electric microcars, JMS 2023 had something for everyone
More news from Tokyo's Japan Mobility Show, with new cars, concepts and future visions from Mazda, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Subaru
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The debut Japan Mobility Show saw the country’s carmakers preview the near future
The 2023 Japan Mobility Show offered up a vast array of futuristic transportation, from concept sports cars to autonomous taxis, and eVTOL aircraft
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Toyota Century SUV is a new approach to low-key old-school luxury
The new hybrid Toyota Century SUV sees the marque take its luxury division to the global market for the first time
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Lexus RC F swaps the marque’s tech-first attitude for pure power
By Jonathan Bell Last updated