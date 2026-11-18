Whoop is the subscription-based health and fitness wearable that has more than three million users worldwide, among whom, say its makers, daily users get 20 minutes’ more sleep each night and log 90 minutes’ more activity per week. The company, already a partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, has also newly announced a partnership with Formula 1, whereby the device will be worn by drivers during races from 2027, enabling users of its app to monitor the physiological effects on Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, and co as they battle it out on the track.

The screenless device, with which you interact via an app on your phone, doesn’t just measure and report a multitude of metrics – the headlines being sleep, recovery and strain and the details extending to almost anything you could want to know (heart rate and HRV, respiratory rate, skin temperature, stress, hormonal insights, blood pressure and ECG functions, and more) – but, through AI, also serves as a coach, giving you daily and long-term analysis and suggesting behaviours, routines and plans tailored to your needs and lifestyle to help you feel and perform better. Whether your body is at a low ebb or raring to go on any given day, it will know (uncannily, sometimes better than you) and will create bespoke advice accordingly.

Users interact with the screenless device via an app. Membership starts with a free one-month trial (Image credit: Whoop)

As someone who often feels I could have done with more sleep and that I ought to do more exercise, I was keen to see if it could help me. I’m neither a gym-goer nor a health obsessive, but an AI-sceptic, time-pressed, working parent to two teenagers and a dog. What could a Whoop do for me?

Happily, the brand – founded in 2012, and now on iteration 5.0 of its device – targets everyone from ‘everyday healthseekers’ to athletes. While I imagined my needs as one of the former are very different from those of the latter, I spoke with a Whoop-wearing professional sportswoman for tips as I embarked on a trial. And it turned out that what works for her – at an elite level – is eminently transferable to the rest of us.

Whoop insights from Alba Larsen, F1 Academy racing driver

Alba Larsen (Image credit: Dutch Photo Agency)

Alba Larsen is 17-year-old Danish racing driver, part of Ferrari’s F1 Academy team, who was dubbed ‘the fastest girl in the world’ when she came to prominence by winning the FIA Girls on Track competition back in 2023. In 2026 and 2027, she’s competing in the F1 Academy – a Formula 4-level competition that develops young female drivers – touring alongside the F1 teams and racing on the same circuits; she also works on an initiative of her own to promote women in motorsport.

A Whoop brand ambassador, she’s already been using the device for more than a year. A racing driver’s craft requires extraordinary physical and mental precision, and the preparation that goes with it. There is doubtless a whole host of Ferrari-honed humans to manage that with Larsen. But how does a Whoop help?

Readiness

‘Motorsport demands peak performance,’ responds Larsen. ‘We need to be ready, because we're driving at high speed, having to make decisions in the middle of a corner – things that demand so much from us as drivers. We have to sleep well, eat well, [maintain] physical fitness and mental capacity. When I'm not driving, I need to prepare for the next race or next competition. So [there’s] a lot of [focus on] preparation and recovery, of course – where the Whoop is great. ‘It gives me insights into my sleep, my recovery, my strain. Before a race, I usually use it to help [me decide when to] stop training and recover before getting in the car. And now that I've worn it for quite some time, it starts recognising some [patterns]. For example, if I need to slow down in my training and recover a bit, [or] to sleep more, it tells me how to do that.’

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Taking the long view on sleep

While Larsen says she usually checks her device daily, she advises also taking a longer-term overview of its feedback to build optimum recovery when it’s really needed. ‘Sometimes you can have a bad sleep or a bad recovery, but I usually [review the data] over a week or a month. It's good to have an overall view of how sleep is, especially making sure that I'm always in a green [optimal recovery zone] the week up to a race weekend. Some people think, OK, I have an important thing tomorrow, so tonight I’ll just get a lot of sleep, but if you've been getting only three or four hours in the past week, it's not going to make a big difference.

‘The Whoop [also] helps me with jet-lag management,’ adds Larsen. ‘I travel a lot. I can ask it, I'm going to the US soon, so how do I prepare to not feel jet-lagged?’

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When to push and when to rest

A key focus of Whoop is informing users when to go for higher strain days to really get results, and when to ease off and focus on recovery. Larsen says she might refer to hers to check ‘when I need to push extra hard in the gym, depending on how my recovery is, or how I'm feeling’. As for when to ease off, she adds that she’s also experienced the device give her a heads-up (later borne out) that she was becoming unwell.

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Managing performance

Larsen’s favourite thing about her Whoop? ‘I think it's just managing my performance, because in racing, a thousandth of a second can make the difference between P1 and P2. If I can optimise whatever I can – my sleep, my eating habits, my mental and physical training – I can gain maybe a tenth or two tenths on the track. It's about optimising everything, because it's such a high-intensity sport. [If that means] knowing I need to sleep more, then [the device is] a perfect way to maximise [that].’

Having fun with data

For Larsen, Whoop’s metrics aren’t just useful but also fun. ‘Sometimes when I drive, I wear [the device] under my suit, for testing; [it’s] fun to see how my heart rate is when I'm driving, and my stress level. I can see when my heart rate spiked, and then I can [look back at] what happened in the race at that time. So [it could go to] 180 if I'm doing the start, [with] so many nerves and pressure. I think average is like 130 when I'm driving in a race. Also, since I started using [a Whoop], I now try to get it lower, because lower is better. So in the beginning, it was more like 150, and now I can get it down to 120 when I'm driving. It's good, especially for qualifying, where you can get super nervous, to control your heart rate.’ Whoop’s new F1 partnership – teased in a video with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, below, means that drivers' data will be broadcast through its platform Whoop Live as they race.

My Whoop-assisted sleep quest

Since speaking with Larsen, I’ve been using a Whoop for several months. I’ve gone for the recommended 24/7 wearing (it’s waterproof – you can shower and swim with it on), thus maximising the device’s ability to track my wellbeing, and have found that its trifold, sleep, strain, recovery approach – even for my life in the slow lane – is an effective and user-friendly way to track my habits and train myself towards better ones.

A model wears Whoop apparel, designed to hold the device as an alternative to a wristband (Image credit: Whoop)

Simple set-up and charging

Straight out of its minimal, compostable packaging, Whoop is simple to set up and pair with your phone. Typically, it’s worn on the wrist with a fabric band. (There are plenty of band upgrades to buy into – from colourful fabric to leather and a recently introduced jewellery-style band , as well as a bicep-worn option and Whoop-ready garments that you can switch your device into when exercising, should that suit you and your sporting niche, as well as wider apparel collaborations with designer Samuel Ross .)

Charging is via a lightweight battery pack that slots over the device like a shell while you’re wearing it; the pack takes two hours to charge beforehand, and then fully charges your Whoop in another two (I slot the pack on and forget about it – I’ve even slept with it on – but it does look a little like a super-hero’s gadget). A full charge has lasted me exactly two weeks every time, which feels very low-maintenance.

Screenshots from the app (Image credit: Bridget Downing)

Happily screenless

If you’re after a smartwatch, this isn’t for you – no screen means no clock or information of any kind on your wrist. But I’ve been grateful for Whoop’s facelessness. My wrist does not ping, flash nor otherwise distract me. I don’t even think about the device for most of the day. I was wary that consulting the app could mean more time looking at my phone, but I imagine I’d be looking at something else – probably less constructive – if not my Whoop daily outlooks and reviews, which I tend to check briefly, morning and evening, diving in for deeper analysis as and when I feel like it (if that’s at bedtime, it does remind me I should really be winding down ahead of lights out).

Plentiful but clear information

The breadth of data gathered is quite staggering. But the app’s clear displays and summaries and lots of chances to find out more if you need to, through explainers, videos and podcasts, for example, make it all very digestible.

A very personal coach

Screenshots from the app (Image credit: Bridget Downing)

The standout aspect of Whoop for me is its personalisation. I would not know what to do with a lot of raw data. But you can customise what you’d like to track, and the interpretation of the figures and the tailoring of advice through AI makes very detailed wellbeing insights entirely accessible. The AI will engage with you about what led to a particularly good or less than optimum day, suggest daily strain targets dependent on your recovery and what else is going on, tailor an exercise plan including individual workouts accordingly, and then come up with alternatives to suit you on request. For me, it has learned to accommodate dodgy knees that won’t run, and home dumbbell workouts over anything that requires a gym. I count daily walks in my exercise targets and Whoop automatically tracks and records these (and congratulates me).

Does the AI grate?

Actually, no. I anticipated disliking the AI interaction, but this feels like a constructive use case and the AI and I are getting along fine. It provoked a mildly patronised eye-roll when it wondered if I’d like to top up my strain with a little ‘light yard work’, since I told it that gardening (exceptionally aggressive cutting-back) had contributed to a particularly high strain score. And it sounded remarkably dad-ish when it told me (in more AI-like words) that it was no surprise I was tired because I was burning the candle at both ends. Basically, it’s informative and encouraging. And, of course, you can always close the app.

Did it work for me?

I find my Whoop motivating, informative and easy to use. As with any wearable, it’s still the human that has to follow through on the behaviours and routines that get you to your goals, so commitment must be yours – but this is a great enabler.

On the sleep front? I've had ups and downs, but interestingly (to the new Whoop-obsessed me), I've just had a month of far more green recoveries than the red-riddled month before and yet average sleep was very slightly less – but it was more consistent and better.



A couple of modest pats on the back (Image credit: Bridget Downing)

I’ve been able to understand what inhibits or reduces quality of sleep for me, and what improves it. True, it aligns with common-sense advice (late-afternoon caffeine, any more than a small early-evening glass of wine, insufficient exercise and an irregular schedule are all red flags for me; consistent bed and wake times, early-morning natural light, the right amount of strain for the day, and reading in bed are all positives), but having the stats to prove it certainly means I’m making more informed choices.

Green recovery days that result when all goes according to plan are a reward in themselves, but motivating, too, are the red recoveries, and (especially gratifying/alarming, depending which way things are going) regular reports on my ‘Whoop age’ and pace of ageing.

Chiefly, I’ve learnt that consistency is key. As Larsen pointed out, it takes more than 24 hours of a good routine to build optimal recovery – whether the goal is being fit to race, up to handling a work challenge, or just being able to make the most of your time off. For support in any such aim, Whoop seems a helpful way to go. Oddly, it’s done nothing to improve my driving yet. Must talk to Ms Larsen about that.

Whoop membership is available with a free one-month trial at whoop.com