Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023: Fendi to Etro

Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023 begins this week in the Italian city synonymous with style, spanning over 50 physical shows – including the usual big-ticket draws, among them Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta, among others. The latter marks the third outing from Belgian creative director Matthieu Blazy – his previous two collections have seen near-unanimous critical acclaim – while British designer Maximilian Davis will show a sophomore collection for Ferragamo after his lauded debut at the house in September 2022. Meanwhile, a growing cohort of fresh talent in the city comes courtesy of Andreadamo, Durazzi Milano, and Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, who will show with the support of Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday morning (26 February).

‘This season, once again, we offer a rich programme of activities that confirm Milan’s leading role in the global fashion scene,’ says Carlo Capasa, chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, which runs the week and will also host a dedicated Fashion Hub with a programme of events celebrating innovation in the industry. ‘2023 presents itself as a year characterised by a series of complexities that our industry [will] be able to transform into opportunities for growth and change. I believe that Milano Fashion Week will be able to best amplify the positive energy of our great brands.’

Etro

The sophomore collection from Italian designer Marco de Vincenzo at Etro seemed to represent a softening in mood from his womenswear debut – presented in September 2022 – favouring the more homespun feeling of his first menswear collection, which was revealed earlier in 2023. That menswear collection – which De Vincenzo described as the ‘merging of the public and the private, the homely and the social’ – had begun with memories of a jacquard velvet blanket the designer had loved as a child. The blanket returned as an ongoing motif here, with one left on each attendee’s seat, which then reappeared in the collection wrapped around the models’ bodies as if swaddled or cocooned. Elsewhere, an opposing sense of lightness was struck in a series of diaphanous dresses decorated with various floral prints evocative of those found in Etro’s historic archive, while a rich array of details – like colourful 3D-knit flowers embroidered onto an oversized cardigan – spoke to the bohemian eclecticism synonymous with the house. ‘A dialogue is a work in progress, exactly like the place that frames the show today: a historic palazzo turned into a construction site, just wrapped or ready to be unwrapped,’ read the collection notes – a reference to the show space in the courtyard of a Milan palazzo. ‘The more the creative director delves into Etro, the more the dialogue with what Etro is becomes compelling. Delving into the history of a brand, after all, is an archaeological undertaking.’ Judging by this evening’s show, this process of excavation is one at which De Vincenzo is becoming increasingly astute.

No. 21

Alessandro Dell’Acqua continued to hone his quietly subversive vision of womanhood this season at No. 21 with a collection that once again cemented his reputation as one of the city’s most accomplished talents. Presented in a formerly industrial space, the A/W 2023 returned to the cinematic inspirations of Dell’Acqua’s collection last September; this season, he looked towards Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni’s films of the earlier 1960s and the larger social milieu in the country at the time. ‘They were the years when provincial and middle-class Italian clichés fell apart in face of a changing world,’ said Dell’Aqua. ‘Yet they were also the years of the discovery of sensuality, eroticism even, along with the use – daring for the period – of cunning and treachery.’ These juxtapositions were captured in the collection’s looks: the zips of ladylike dresses left open and askew, tailoring sawn away and left raw at the waist, metal scorpion brooches fastening cardigans across the back. Other slip dresses were rolled down into a skirt, while layers of transparency – like chiffon dresses with ‘invisible’ tulle slips beneath – suggested a sexual frisson. The designer said it was about shifting the archetypes of women’s fashion in pursuit of something new. ‘That’s why I put together a lot of clichéd elements of the feminine wardrobe, so as to better identify them, shake them up and strike them – or simply play – them down.’

Fendi

‘It all started with Delfina,’ said Kim Jones of his latest Fendi collection, in reference to Delfina Delettrez Fendi, a third-generation scion of the Fendi family who is also the house’s jewellery creative director (she has also run her own eponymous jewellery brand based in Rome since 2007). ‘There’s a chicness but a perversity to the way she twists Fendi, which is what I love,’ Jones elucidated, noting that this juxtaposition provided the starting point of the collection, which balanced elegance and classicism with moments of subversion. Much of this was done through a melding of menswear and womenswear tropes, an ‘interpolation of gendered archetypes; the disturbance of ladylike sophistication’, as the notes described. As such, feminine elements – diaphanous lingerie-inspired or bias-cut dresses, the glimmering lining of a coat adorned with sequins – met a sense of utilitarianism in silhouettes inspired by workwear, uniforms and aprons. Knitwear, much of it ribbed and spanning cardigans and ankle-length dresses, was draped around the body, while riffs on tailoring – one particular style added caped sleeves to a traditional men’s waistcoat – played with the idea of deconstruction. ‘It’s deconstructed, but luxurious. There’s a little nod to punk, and my admiration for DIY, but moved on towards something chic,’ said Jones. Of her part in the collection Delettrez Fendi adorned models’ ears with double-F lock jewellery. ‘I wanted to explore the purity of the double F, locking on the ear,’ she said. ‘Like the collection, it goes to the very essence of Fendi.’

Diesel

A vast mound of Durex condoms – 200,000, to be exact – sat in the centre of the Diesel showspace, for a show the brand said was about ‘freedom, pleasure, experimentation and play’ (a further 300,000 will be distributed in Diesel stores this April alongside a capsule collection of clothing, marking Durex’s first collaboration with a fashion label). ‘Sex positivity is something amazing. We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe,’ said creative director Glenn Martens. ‘We have to remind everyone that safe sex is still important, we cannot forget.’ The idea of experimentation and play – already a hallmark of Martens’ tenure at the brand – was reflected in the collection itself, which continued an exploration of denim, here largely distressed (‘distressing has new intensity’, according to the collection notes). Demin devoré (a technique developed by the brand in-house) was used to give the appearance of wear, revealing panels of skin beneath; while low-slung bumster Moto denim was bleached with ‘whiskers’ (a denim technique that refers to the faded creases on the thighs of jeans). Other pieces – like a series of overcoats that appeared to have been crafted from melted plastic, or a ‘blow torched’ leather jacket – continued the theme. But it was a feeling of sensuality and glamour that gave the collection its uniquely liberated mood, with swathes of diamanté appearing on thigh-high boots and floor-length gowns, Diesel-branded choker necklines, and a series of prints from old campaigns of mouths and lips. ‘For sucsexful living,’ joked Martens, a play on Diesel’s perennial tagline.