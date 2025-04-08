Aesop’s ‘The Second Skin’ is a sensory sanctuary during Salone del Mobile 2025
Aesop unveils ‘The Second Skin’ in Milan, a multisensory ‘exploration of dermis and design’ that marks the arrival of the brand’s Eleos Aromatique body cleanser and lotion
The beating pulse of Brera is not where you can usually expect to discover a slow-down sanctuary during Salone del Mobile. Yet in the sacristy of Brera’s Chiesa del Carmine, Aesop has created just that.
The Australian skincare brand’s installation, ‘The Second Skin’, opened to design-week-goers on Monday (7 April 2025) as an antidote to the noise of the city in its busiest week of the year. It invites visitors to take a moment of respite and reflection by indulging their senses through a series of scent interactions.
Billed as ‘an exploration of dermis and design’, the installation sees the launch of Aesop’s new woody and herbaceous Eleos Aromatique body cleanser and lotion, comprising cedarwood, patchouli and clove – a product that has been nearly eight years in the making and which is celebrated on every surface.
Aesop's ‘The Second Skin’ at Salone del Mobile 2025
‘There’s an opportunity at Salone to create a symbiosis of our product and our design expertise,’ Marianne Lardilleux, Aesop’s director of global retail design, tells Wallpaper*. ‘We wanted to engage our visitors with the ingredients that made our exceptional produce and so you have these three ingredients everywhere in different forms – liquid and texture – which awakens the senses.’
At the sacristy, from a first encounter with laboratory glassware holding the jewel-toned fragrances through to the cloisters where sinks to wash hands in the new scent – much like those in Aesop’s boutiques – await to help you rinse off the day, guests are immersed in the brand’s sensory world.
Standing on a long cedarwood table are moulds of torsos created by Parisian artist Victoria Punturere, in collaboration with the Aesop design team, that have been polished in Eleos. ‘We wanted to provide a meticulous way to smell it, and we often say at Aesop that it’s better to smell fragrance directly on your body than on a piece of paper,’ says Lardilleux.
In the sacristy, guests are invited to wander in near darkness around an installation of cedarwood panels rubbed in the new Eleos scent and videos featuring contemporary dance performances created in collaboration with Nayoung Kim, a dancer of the Tanztheater Wuppertal. To finish the journey, Eleos Aromatique hand and arm massages are offered in the Capsule of Respite, a recessed room furnished with Italian design icons in collaboration with the Morentz gallery.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
It was, in fact, a Milanese icon that provided stimulus for the Milan Design Week 2025 installation, with Lardilleux drawing a metaphor between the skin's epidermis and the city’s signature entranceways.
‘These [entryways] are hidden, you need to know about them and push the door,’ says Lardilleux. ‘Pushing the door of the sacristy was a [similar] gesture and, of course, the entryways are a threshold between the exterior world and what is the intimacy of your home. Your skin is the same, it’s protection between the exterior and your interior.’
The result is an experience that feels – as intended – like an intensely personal moment suspended in time. ‘This is about understanding something from the intimacy of self and not expecting you to form a line or a category of sameness,’ shares co-founder Suzanne Santos. ‘It’s very easy to return something to people in a short space of time when you have an ambience like this. You can recompose yourself and walk out the door – feel like you’ve both had an experience but also you’re better for the experience.’
Salone is in many ways the perfect forum for Aesop to take centre stage as the official ‘Sensory Patron’ of this year’s event. Hailed as a gamechanger in the design-led customer experiences of its 400-plus stores around the world, the annual design event is famously democratic – it is open to all to enjoy, mirroring Aesop’s resilient pricing structure and straight-talking communication style.
‘What we find beautiful about Salone del Mobile is that it’s open to everybody; it’s not like a fashion show where you need to get an invite or you enter a space where you have to pay,’ says Lardilleux. ‘Here is a place where everyone is welcome [and] a generous place to be for everyone to come and be inspired.’
Aesop’s ‘The Second Skin’ is open to the public at Sagrestia of the Chiesa del Carmine, Milan, from 8–13 April 2025.
Scarlett Conlon a freelance journalist and consultant specialising in fashion, design and lifestyle. Before relocating to Italy, she held roles as deputy fashion editor at The Guardian and Observer and news editor at British Vogue in London. She is currently a regular contributor Wallpaper* Magazine among other prominent international fashion and design titles.
-
Es Devlin on her luminous new work in Milan: ‘During the evenings, something special happens’
The Poetess of Light speaks to Wallpaper* as she debuts one of the most anticipated projects of Milan Design Week – a monumental display within the historic Pinacoteca di Brera
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
SaloneSatellite celebrates craft across continents at Milan Design Week
The annual showcase for under 35s, SaloneSatellite, reveals how traditional craft can influence design for today and tomorrow
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published
-
Acqua di Parma says a sun-kissed ‘Buongiorno’ to Milan Design Week 2025
At its Milan store, Acqua di Parma is co-distillating exuberant ceramics and olfactory pleasure in an installation that honours its latest fragrance
By Simon Mills Published
-
Acqua di Parma says a sun-kissed ‘Buongiorno’ to Milan Design Week 2025
At its Milan store, Acqua di Parma is co-distillating exuberant ceramics and olfactory pleasure in an installation that honours its latest fragrance
By Simon Mills Published
-
Valextra’s collaboration with Zaven is a ‘travelling sculpture’ with its own suitcase
Revealed at Milan Design Week 2025, Valextra’s new project with Venice-based creative agency Zaven is inspired by Bruno Munari’s ‘Travel Sculptures’ and unexpected discoveries in the Italian leather brand’s archive
By Jack Moss Published
-
Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli on curating Gucci Bamboo Encounters at Fuorisalone: ‘We didn’t want to produce commodities’
Celebrating one of Gucci’s foundational materials, ‘Bamboo Encounters’ sees Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli of 2050+ bring together seven international artists and designers to explore bamboo through a series of ‘research projects’ at Milan’s Chiostri di San Simpliciano
By Jack Moss Published
-
Sunnei’s shape-shifting concept store and café takes up residence in the brand’s Milan HQ
‘It allows visitors to shop just steps away from the people who designed the pieces,’ say Sunnei founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo of the store, which features a Tommaso Vergano and Anastasia Posca-curated café – perfect for a Milan Design Week pitstop
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Milan Fashion Week A/W 2025 highlights: Prada to Giorgio Armani
Wallpaper* picks the best of Milan Fashion Week, from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ portrait of ‘raw glamour’ to Giorgio Armani’s return to his roots
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Inside the fantastical world of Francesco Risso’s Marni: ‘We push it to the maximum’
After a standout S/S 2025 show, Simon Chilvers heads to Milan to meet Marni’s nonconformist creative director Francesco Risso, a designer seeking the ultimate self-expression through clothing
By Simon Chilvers Published
-
What is the role of fragrance in contemporary culture, asks a new exhibition at 10 Corso Como
Milan concept store 10 Corso Como has partnered with London creative agency System Preferences to launch Olfactory Signals 01
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
‘Strangeness is a necessary ingredient in beauty’: Aesop’s new floral perfume Aurner refuses to conform
Aesop’s new floral perfume Aurner is described as a ‘defiant bloom’. Its creator Céline Barel tells Wallpaper’s Hannah Tindle why the fragrance refuses to conform
By Hannah Tindle Published