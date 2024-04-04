Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025: what Wallpaper* knows so far
The first details of Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025 have been announced, including appearances from Paul Smith and Marine Serre at Pitti Uomo. In an ongoing round-up, here’s everything that Wallpaper* knows so far
Though Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025 might seem a distant prospect – the month of shows begins in early June – the first details are beginning to emerge, including the announcement of two of this year’s guest designers at Florentine menswear fair Pitti Uomo. First is the subversive French designer Marine Serre – best known for her sliced-up, upcycled garments and signature crescent moon print – while British design legend Paul Smith, who first showed at the fair in 1993, will make his return, opening proceedings on 11 June 2024.
Including stops in London, Milan, Florence and Paris – alongside designer debuts, blockbuster shows, and more than a few surprises – here, in an ongoing list, is everything Wallpaper* knows so far about Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025.
Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025: what to expect
London Fashion Week (9 – 11 June, 2024)
London Fashion Week’s 40th anniversary celebrations will continue this June with the event’s summer iteration, which, as in previous years, spans shows from both mens- and womenswear designers (prior to the pandemic, it was exclusively menswear on the schedule). Expect appearances from the recipients of BFC Newgen funding, which this year include Aaron Esh, Conner Ives, Tolu Coker, Saul Nash and Feben, among others (though many of these designers will choose to show their S/S 2025 collections later in the year, at the September edition of London Fashion Week), alongside shows from other rising fashion talents in the city.
The schedule is yet to be announced, but if previous years are anything to go by, it will be a relatively sedate weekend – previous June editions have had a sparse schedule – with just a handful of runway shows, presentations and parties. However, there might be a few surprises: last June, Martine Rose showed a joyful S/S 2024 collection off-schedule in a hot and sweaty community hall in north London, complete with pints of Stella Artois and Tayto crisps.
Pitti Uomo (11 – 14 June, 2024)
Each season, Pitti Uomo – a historic menswear and trade fair that takes place twice yearly in Florence, Italy – selects a handful of international guest designers to show as part of the unique line-up, which sees runway shows held in an eclectic array of venues across the city, from Renaissance palazzos to abandoned industrial lots. Recent iterations have seen appearances from Fendi, SS Daley, Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Luca Magliano, while Vivienne Westwood, Raf Simons, Giorgio Armani, Jonathan Anderson and Yohji Yamamoto have all previously shown as part of the definitive menswear event.
This year, the first guest designer to be announced is Marine Serre, a buzzy French designer known for her sporty, subculture-infused pieces, which often feature reworked deadstock garments and her signature crescent-moon print (the latter, usually adorning second-skin tops, body suits and leggings, have gained her a legion of famous followers, from Beyoncé to Rosalía). Showing on 12 June 2024, she will present a menswear collection at a location that is yet to be announced. ‘I am really excited to present my next show in Florence,’ she says. ’We’re looking forward to bringing the essence of Marine Serre to Florence, mixing craftsmanship our way, and shaking the lines of what’s expected to be, bringing imagination at the service of transformation.’
Meanwhile, British design legend Paul Smith – who has shown at the fair previously – will begin proceedings with the launch of his S/S 2025 menswear collection on 11 June 2024. The choice of Pitti Uomo to show next season’s offering comes from the British designer’s ‘reverence for tailored clothing’, he says, noting that after first appearing as a guest designer in 1993, ‘the return to Florence feels like just the right thing to do’.
Milan Fashion Week Men’s (15 – 19 June, 2024)
Highlights for Milan Fashion Week will no doubt include Sabato De Sarno’s sophomore menswear collection for Gucci, where he will continue to hone his elegant new vision for the house, which draws inspiration from the insouciant style of the Italian street. Prada, meanwhile, will present its S/S 2025 collection amid a typically dynamic set created in association with OMA/AMO – Rem Koolhaas unpacked the architectural practice’s 25-year collaboration with Prada in Wallpaper’s March Style Issue. Elsewhere, JW Anderson looks set to continue showing its menswear collections in Milan, Matteo Tamburini will show his first dedicated menswear collection for Tod’s, while Italian stalwarts Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna, Armani and Fendi will round out the week.
Paris Fashion Week Men’s (18 – 23 June, 2024)
After the announcement that ex-Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is set to take the helm at Valentino, replacing Pierpaolo Piccioli, fans of Michele will have to wait a little longer to see his vision for the Roman house – earlier this month, Valentino confirmed that it would not present a men‘s or haute couture collection in June, saving his debut for womenswear fashion week in Paris in September.
That said, an expansive schedule awaits elsewhere: notably, Pharrell Williams will show his third menswear collection for Louis Vuitton, which follows a Western-themed outing for A/W 2024 (a precursor of sorts to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, the musician chose to wear a look from the collection for her appearance at the 2024 Grammys). His last June show, which marked his debut, saw him shutting down central Paris’ Pont Neuf for the extravaganza, while in January he erected an enormous box in Paris’ Jardin d'Acclimatation, complete with a flurry of faux-snow for the dramatic finale. His upcoming show will likely be just as social-media ubiquitous. Elsewhere, expect impactful shows from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe, Véronique Nichanian at Hermès, and Rick Owens, who will reveal whether the move to hosting his shows in his own Paris home – as was the case for his last mens- and womenswear shows – is permanent. Watch this space.
Stay tuned to Wallpaper.com for more coverage from Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
