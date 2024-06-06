Craig Green’s homecoming show was a heartfelt musing on ‘sons and fathers’
Craig Green opened up his Docklands studio for a deeply personal show that marked a triumphant return to the runway for the British designer after a two-year hiatus
For his return to the runway after a two-year hiatus – he last held a show in 2022 in Paris’ Musée de l’Homme and has presented collections via lookbooks in the seasons since – British menswear designer Craig Green returned to London with an off-schedule show in his Docklands studio presented to just 120 attendees yesterday morning (5 June 2024). With the studio cleared out of pattern-cutting tables and machines, a white runway painted across the floor and backdropped by the River Thames through floor-to-ceiling windows beyond, Green admitted after the show that opening up the place he says he spends seven days a week was ‘very scary‘. ‘It’s like someone painting a runway through your house,’ he smiled.
Backstage after the show, he said the collection had begun with a consideration of his late father, who passed away six months prior. ‘I guess you have ideas of what your father will be, and your father has ideas of what you’ll be,’ he said of the starting point of the collection, which once again saw him interrogate the trappings of masculinity – he is perhaps best known for his riffs on workwear – in his expansive, experimental style. ‘It’s not so much a memorial to him, but more thinking about the relationships between sons and fathers,’ he continued.
Craig Green S/S 2025: ’the relationships between sons and fathers’
The roots of the collection once again lay in traditional menswear garments, here extravagantly layered, from a ‘biker jacket’ made from colourful protective patches to stacks of belts that looped over polo shirts (the latter a new collaboration with Fred Perry). Tailored jackets and parkas were overlaid with blobs of quilted fabric, like a warped take on camouflage. Motifs included colourful diggers and trucks, like those you might find on children’s clothing.
‘I guess they’re quite traditional codes of masculinity,’ Green offered. ‘I always think it's strange – like in children's bedrooms, where they have pictures of tractors and fire engines and cement mixers, from the day they are born.’ The motifs here appeared on checkered cotton tops that, in their construction, recalled oversized handkerchiefs. ‘Handkerchiefs are so simple, just a square of fabric, but they have so much meaning,’ he continued, noting that the shape inspired the voluminous kaftan-like silhouettes adorned with flourishes of colour. ‘They envelop the body but at the same time they are like baby’s bibs.’
’[I was also thinking about] when some people’s parents die and they make patchwork quilts out of their shirts, and things like that,’ Green continued. ‘It’s in a way beautiful, but also strange – the way that clothing holds so much. You don’t want to throw away someone’s clothes, when actually they are just functional things.’
This frisson of emotion ran throughout the collection, which was at its most heartfelt in the extraordinary closing looks, a series of macramé-style net tabards decorated with nostalgic floral motifs and complete with colourful trails of tassels. They spoke to Green’s ability to transform the familiar through meticulous – and often innovative – craft; here, the starting point was chintzy tea towels remembered from childhood. ’My father was more of a tea towel man than a handkerchief man,’ he smiled.
‘I never really talk about my personal life,’ he said. ’But I think it’s because we are here. I’ve spent so much time in this studio. So much has happened here.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Virginie Viard is leaving Chanel
After 30 years, Chanel has confirmed that Virginie Viard – who took over as artistic director from Karl Lagerfeld in 2019 – is leaving the Parisian house
By Jack Moss Published
-
Nan Goldin takes over London’s Welsh Chapel with a provocative new film
Nan Goldin’s ‘Sisters, Saints, Sibyls’ – at The Welsh Chapel, London, until 23 June 2024 – is not an easy watch
By Katie Tobin Published
-
Potato Head Bali sets the tone with a new immersive nightclub space
Potato Head Bali has collaborated with architecture studio OMA and DJ Harvey to open Klymax Discotheque
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Craig Green’s new collection is a musing on connection and human touch
Craig Green celebrates ten years with a two-seasons-in-one collection that muses on connection, loneliness and the human body – featuring sculptural adornment inspired by wrestler’s dummies
By Jack Moss Published
-
The finest fashion books for style enthusiasts
The fashion books taking pride of place on the Wallpaper* style desk, from enticing photographic tomes to rare limited-edition titles. Here, we explore the best new releases
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Craig Green launches new Moncler Genius collection
Craig Green's new collection for Moncler Genius is all about protection and transparency
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Last updated
-
Simone Rocha’s Moncler Genius collaboration attends to thrill-seekers and frill-seekers alike
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
The highlights from Pitti Uomo 94 in Florence
Rain was omnipresent at Pitti Uomo 94. The outerwear brand Herno celebrated its 70th year with a vast exhibition that began with an installation of a single drop of rain; MCM showed ready-to-wear and accessories in Florence for the first time in a dynamic runway presentation that featured a tropical storm. The red and blue carpeted catwalk at Paul Surridge’s debut Roberto Cavalli Menswear show was absolutely sodden, which added an eccentric mood to the otherwise fine, fresh clothes. After all, what’s summer without the threat of a downpour? Elsewhere, the classic brands who have built their heritage on modish, Made in Italy élan are having conversations about what they can learn from the advance of streetwear: it’s time for a rethink they say.
By Dal Chodha Last updated
-
Piece offering: the making of the ceremonial rug, by Craig Green and Stepevi
By Laura Hawkins Last updated