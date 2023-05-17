Matching luggage sets for luxurious travel

A riposte to packing light, a matching luggage set makes for a truly luxurious onward journey. All the more so when crafted by the world’s most storied brands – from Louis Vuitton’s timeless monogrammed trunks to the sleek industrial minimalism of Rimowa’s grooved aluminium suitcases (such is their lasting power, early versions of both have been in circulation for over a century).

Taken from the June 2023 Travel Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), photographer Ivona Chrzastek and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes capture an array of luggage sets primed for your next departure. Among the mix are both perennial classics – briefcases, carry-ons, weekend bags – and unexpected luxuries, from a leather suit bag to a monogrammed hat box.

Each is photographed amid the rooms, hallways, and elevators of Sanderson London, the Philippe Starck-designed hotel that first opened on Berner Street in 1998. ‘I dedicate the Sanderson to mental games, optical illusions, to eccentricities, to dreams, to successful impossibilities,’ he said of its playful design.

Luxurious luggage sets for your next onward journey

Tsatsas

€5,210, by Tsatsas x David Chipperfield. Wash bag, €458; weekend bag, €1,675; phone case, €298, all by Tsatsas. Jumper, £325, by Raey (Image credit: Photography by Ivona Chrzastek, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Available from tsatsas.com (opens in new tab)

Louis Vuitton

Garment carrier, £1,400; suitcase, £5,800; suitcase, £1,550; hat box, £4,850; suitcase, £2,200; weekend bag, £1,740, all by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography by Ivona Chrzastek, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Available from louisvuitton.com (opens in new tab)

Celine

Bag, £1,550, by Maison Celine. Jacket, £1,650, by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Suitcase, £2,450, by Maison Celine. On shelves, from top, vanity case, £890; Tambour Noir candle, £85; perfume case, £205; travel spray atomiser, £200; Parade travel fragrance, £90; comb, £170, all by Maison Celine. Hat, £490, by Celine Homme (Image credit: Photography by Ivona Chrzastek, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Available from celine.com (opens in new tab)

Fendi

Suitcase, £2,450; bag, £2,250, both by Fendi (Image credit: Photography by Ivona Chrzastek, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Available from fendi.com (opens in new tab) and 24s.com (opens in new tab)

Hermès

Weekend bag, price on request; scarf, £305; bag, £4,340; keyring, £1,650; sandals, £750, all by Hermès (Image credit: Photography by Ivona Chrzastek, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Discover more at hermes.com (opens in new tab)

Rimowa

Backpack, £1,100; large suitcase, £820; cabin suitcase, £1,030; bag, £920, all by Rimowa (Image credit: Photography by Ivona Chrzastek, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Available at rimowa.com (opens in new tab) and 24s.com (opens in new tab)

Valextra

(Image credit: Photography by Ivona Chrzastek, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Available from valextra.com

Gucci (top)

Available from gucci.com (opens in new tab) and mytheresa.com (opens in new tab)

A version of this story appears in the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

Photography assistants: Daniel Cope, Tim Jobling. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Production: Anya Hassett. Shot on location at Sanderson London Hotel, 50 Berners St, London, W1T 3NG.