Matching luggage sets for luxurious travel
Upgrade your onward journey with these sleek matching luggage sets from the world’s most storied brands – Louis Vuitton to Rimowa
A riposte to packing light, a matching luggage set makes for a truly luxurious onward journey. All the more so when crafted by the world’s most storied brands – from Louis Vuitton’s timeless monogrammed trunks to the sleek industrial minimalism of Rimowa’s grooved aluminium suitcases (such is their lasting power, early versions of both have been in circulation for over a century).
Taken from the June 2023 Travel Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), photographer Ivona Chrzastek and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes capture an array of luggage sets primed for your next departure. Among the mix are both perennial classics – briefcases, carry-ons, weekend bags – and unexpected luxuries, from a leather suit bag to a monogrammed hat box.
Each is photographed amid the rooms, hallways, and elevators of Sanderson London, the Philippe Starck-designed hotel that first opened on Berner Street in 1998. ‘I dedicate the Sanderson to mental games, optical illusions, to eccentricities, to dreams, to successful impossibilities,’ he said of its playful design.
Luxurious luggage sets for your next onward journey
Tsatsas
Available from tsatsas.com
Louis Vuitton
Available from louisvuitton.com
Celine
Available from celine.com
Fendi
Available from fendi.com and 24s.com
Hermès
Discover more at hermes.com
Rimowa
Available at rimowa.com and 24s.com
Valextra
Available from valextra.com
Gucci (top)
Available from gucci.com and mytheresa.com
A version of this story appears in the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Photography assistants: Daniel Cope, Tim Jobling. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Production: Anya Hassett. Shot on location at Sanderson London Hotel, 50 Berners St, London, W1T 3NG.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
