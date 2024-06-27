Perfumer H collaborates with Michael Ruh on a bottle that captures the ‘mesmerising qualities of molten glass’
Perfumer H’s Lyn Harris and glassblower Michael Ruh unite to create a fragrance bottle that celebrates an uncompromising dedication to craft
Glassblowing and perfumery might, at first glance, seem like two art forms with very little in common. But for perfumer Lyn Harris and glassblower Michael Ruh, their creative practices could not be more aligned.
Harris first approached Ruh when she was in the development process for Perfumer H, the niche fragrance house she created after the great success – and eventually, sale – of her previous brand, Miller Harris. From the outset, Harris knew that her newest venture would be dedicated to a singular principle – to create products with an uncompromising and sustainable dedication craft (a vision very much in evidence in the recently opened Perfumer H store in London’s Mayfair).
Inside the process of creating a Perfumer H bottle with Michael Ruh
It was a given Harris would realise that vision through perfumery; after all, she is one of the first female master noses, and is widely recognised as one of the most innovative forces within the craft. But for every other aspect of the brand – from the furniture in the stores to the shopping bags – Harris had to find collaborators who were as skilled and exacting in their practices as she was in hers.
When Harris discovered a glass bottle by Michel Ruh in her house, she knew she knew he would make a perfect collaborator for the product packaging, and Ruh returned the sentiment. ‘When we met Lyn, we realised we share an aligned visual language, and our connection was clear,’ Ruh writes over email. ‘Our first encounter did not focus only on tangible objects, rather there was much about Lyn’s journey of becoming a nose, the structure of perfume and the process of making perfume. We understood that there are numerous shared elements within our individual disciplines, for example, the meticulous attention to detail and acknowledging the importance of letting time pass; not rushing things in order for the objects we each make to be completed.’
Thus began the year-and-a-half process of making bottle samples and searching for a colour palette. ‘The shape of the bottle was defined by Lyn’s language from our conversations,’ says Ruh about the early days of the development process. ‘We wanted to represent a sense of something contemporary but not trendy, something well-chosen and intentional, and something that reflected the history and time involved in creating a perfume. Words such as “apothecary”, “contemporary” “historical” and “scent lab” were some of the creative drivers for developing the bottle.’
After creating a few ‘sketch’ bottles, Ruh and his team were able to hit on a design that felt ‘humane; relatable and reflected the directness of Lyn’s aesthetic and our conversations’ but still had a strong enough presence to stand out in a retail environment. Next, the team worked to find the right colours for each of Perfumer H’s five base scent categories (Amber, Citrus, Fern, Floral, Wood); sniffing samples of the base scents from Harris’ workshop and then selecting scents that reflected the aura of each. Finally, a beautiful ground glass stopper was created for the closure.
The final product remains the signature bottle of the brand. ‘After ten years working together, I feel a beautiful wisdom and confidence in how Michael translates my ideas,’ says Harris. ‘Every piece gives so much pleasure which in turn is like perfume. We both give small tokens of pleasure to our clients which rewards us both so much.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ruh echos the sentiment. ‘We are driven by a simple, uncomplicated and straightforward acknowledgement of the material of glass,’ he says. ‘We are impassioned by the mesmerising qualities of molten glass, and the sense of tradition whilst making, and we are captivated by the material as a carrier of light and colour. Glassmaking is a visceral undertaking for us and it seems perfect for us to create vessels for Perfumer H.’
To see the craftsmanship that goes into every one of Ruh’s bottles for Perfumer H watch this exclusive video of Ruh at work in his studio in south London, below.
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
-
Tuck into Ruinart and Silo’s new zero-waste supper series in London
The Ruinart x Silo: Savoir (Re)Faire Supper Series sees the champagne house partner with the zero-waste restaurant, and centres on the new Ruinart Blanc Singulier cuvée
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Bugatti Tourbillon, an analogue hypercar that keeps its digital powder dry, 2024-style
In a world awash with landfill product, cars like the new Bugatti Tourbillon are extremely unlikely to add to the problem
By Guy Bird Published
-
The latest portable tech for boosting productivity out on the road
Nine new gadgets for agile workers to get out and about with, from pocket projectors to slimline keyboards, charge blocks and more
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Home fragrances to reset the mood of your living space
These home fragrances will refresh and reset your living space for the year ahead, with scents by Frédéric Malle, Celine, Diptyque, and more
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Enter the Perfumer H flagship, a ‘bygone apothecary’ with contemporary flair
Perfumer H founder Lyn Harris shows Wallpaper’s Mary Cleary why the new London location provides its most bespoke brand experience yet
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Lee Broom discusses the launch of his first candles
In an exclusive interview, the acclaimed British designer Lee Broom sheds light on his latest launch
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Byredo founder Ben Gorham on channeling Soho's creative energy for first London flagship
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Capitol boutique launches its first fragrance with Perfumer H
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Meet on Instagram: rules of modern-day collaboration according to Earl of East London
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Miller Harris embraces the wild beauty movement in an urban foraging experience
By Sotirios Varsamis Last updated
-
A new perfumer is reclaiming the ‘broken’ fragrance industry
By Sotirios Varsamis Last updated