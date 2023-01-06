Diptyque Do Son perfume celebrated with new look and short film

Diptyque Do Son perfume was launched in 2005, nearly 45 years after the brand’s three founders, Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet, opened their boutique at 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris.



The original boutique was conceived as a modern-day bazaar, selling knickknacks and art pieces from around the world, as well as the founders’ own graphic textile designs, before pivioting to handmade luxury candles and fragrances. In all the years that have followed, the brand has continued using its platform as a showcase for unique curios and art objects.

(Image credit: Werlen Meyer for Diptyque)

Recent examples include Diptyque’s 60th anniversary project, which saw artists such as Zoë Paul, Johan Creten, and Hiroshi Sugimoto create one-of-a-kind fragrant objects; and photographer Tim Walker’s 2022 limited-edition book, inspired by Diptyque Do Son perfume.



Now, Diptyque is once again celebrating Do Son, this time with a whimsical short film directed by Werlen Meyer and scored by James Blake.

The Do Son fragrance was crafted by perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin in collaboration with Coueslant and Montadre-Gautrot, and was largely inspired by Coueslant’s youth in the Ha Long Bay area of Vietnam. Its delicate blend of tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine, and amber wood evokes honeyed, floral scents carried by the crisp sea breeze, and has made it one of the most popular scents in the Diptyque repertoire.

(Image credit: Werlen Meyer for Diptyque)

Speaking about the collaboration, Pellegrin says, ‘The fragrance was my attempt to recreate, via the distinctive scent of tuberoses, the atmosphere and the memory of a childhood spent in Vietnam. Tuberose is an exceptional flower – majestic in every respect and for Yves, enveloping and material. It became our point of reference. I worked on it with great care, developing its green, aquatic, floral, creamy and sunny facets. And that’s how the accord came into being.’

New Diptyque Do Son perfume range

The new limited-edition range of Do Son perfumed products (Image credit: Diptyque)

The new film is an animated short by acclaimed Parisian design studio Werlen Meyer, best known for its work with Wes Anderson on Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch, and charts Do Son’s creation from the streets of Paris to the shores of Vietnam. Alongside its launch, the brand has debuted a limited-edition range of Do Son products, including a perfume, a candle, a handwash, and soap in bright blue packaging.

