Diptyque Do Son perfume celebrated with new look and short film
Diptyque Do Son perfume is celebrated with new packaging and a film animated by Werlen Meyer and scored by James Blake
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Diptyque Do Son perfume was launched in 2005, nearly 45 years after the brand’s three founders, Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet, opened their boutique at 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris.
The original boutique was conceived as a modern-day bazaar, selling knickknacks and art pieces from around the world, as well as the founders’ own graphic textile designs, before pivioting to handmade luxury candles and fragrances. In all the years that have followed, the brand has continued using its platform as a showcase for unique curios and art objects.
Recent examples include Diptyque’s 60th anniversary project, which saw artists such as Zoë Paul, Johan Creten, and Hiroshi Sugimoto create one-of-a-kind fragrant objects; and photographer Tim Walker’s 2022 limited-edition book, inspired by Diptyque Do Son perfume.
Now, Diptyque is once again celebrating Do Son, this time with a whimsical short film directed by Werlen Meyer and scored by James Blake.
Watch the film
The Do Son fragrance was crafted by perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin in collaboration with Coueslant and Montadre-Gautrot, and was largely inspired by Coueslant’s youth in the Ha Long Bay area of Vietnam. Its delicate blend of tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine, and amber wood evokes honeyed, floral scents carried by the crisp sea breeze, and has made it one of the most popular scents in the Diptyque repertoire.
Speaking about the collaboration, Pellegrin says, ‘The fragrance was my attempt to recreate, via the distinctive scent of tuberoses, the atmosphere and the memory of a childhood spent in Vietnam. Tuberose is an exceptional flower – majestic in every respect and for Yves, enveloping and material. It became our point of reference. I worked on it with great care, developing its green, aquatic, floral, creamy and sunny facets. And that’s how the accord came into being.’
New Diptyque Do Son perfume range
The new film is an animated short by acclaimed Parisian design studio Werlen Meyer, best known for its work with Wes Anderson on Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch, and charts Do Son’s creation from the streets of Paris to the shores of Vietnam. Alongside its launch, the brand has debuted a limited-edition range of Do Son products, including a perfume, a candle, a handwash, and soap in bright blue packaging.
diptyqueparis.com (opens in new tab)
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Camera House by Leckie Studio frames its natural environment
Camera House by Leckie Studio is a bespoke British Columbia retreat that's all about its context
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Last chance to see: At Triennale Milano, Francis Kéré and Ersilia Vaudo explore what we don’t know
The 23rd International Exhibition of Triennale Milano, ‘Unknown Unknowns: An Introduction to Mysteries’ brings together art, design, film and research to understand what we will need in the future (on view until 8 January 2023)
By Will Jennings • Published
-
New Cake Åik is a utility e-bike capable of long-distance load lugging
Swedish mobility specialist Cake unveils the Åik, a rugged electric urban utility bike designed to deliver right into the heart of town
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The most innovative designs in home fragrance
Our edit of objects that will make your room smell as good as it looks
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Summer perfumes that transport you to a dream vacation
Take a trip around the world with these unisex summer perfumes inspired by Californian beaches, Ibizan parties, Mexican jungles, and more
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Diptyque’s Eau Rose perfume gets an offbeat revamp
Diptyque’s classic Eau Rose fragrance is reimagined to includes hints of artichoke and lychee, with accompanying visuals by American florist Maurice Harris
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
We’re waxing lyrical over these luxury candles
At a loss when it comes to finding the perfect indulgence or gift? Explore our edit of luxury candles for some bright ideas
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Zoë Paul creates fragranced art for Diptyque exhibition
For Diptyque’s 60th anniversary exhibition, ‘Le Grand Tour’, Athens-based artist Zoë Paul creates a unique fragranced artwork
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Diptyque launches first entertaining collection
Diptyque celebrates its 60th anniversary by introducing entertaining, table, and glassware collections
By Melina Keays • Last updated
-
Diptyque's graphic 60th anniversary celebration
The French fragrance brand commemorates its 60th anniversary with a new line of graphic candles
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Diptyque’s classic florals blossom into digital bouquets
Diptyque reimagines its signature floral fragrances through the work of digital floral artist Bas Meeuws
By Mary Cleary • Last updated