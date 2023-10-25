Fendi’s 1920s-inspired collaboration with guest designer Stefano Pilati has arrived
Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi have chosen Stefano Pilati – best known for his tenure as creative director at Saint Laurent in the 2000s – as the first ‘Friend of Fendi’, a series of collections ‘curated’ by figures outside the house
‘Stefano is one of the designers I admire the most,’ says Fendi’s Kim Jones of Stefano Pilati, the Milanese fashion designer who is best known for his tenure as creative director at Saint Laurent which began in 2004. ‘I was always in love with his work and he is someone I look up to – he has been an inspiration for what I do.‘
It made Pilati, who currently works on his own 2017-founded label Random Identities, the perfect partner for a new project inaugurated by Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi which will see the house ’cross party lines’ to invite people outside of Fendi to reinterpret its hallmarks in their own distinct style. Random Identities, which draws inspiration from the dancefloors of Pilati’s adopted home city of Berlin, rejects gendered categories for liberated clothing infused with a mood of after-dark sensuality.
Friends of Fendi: a new collaboration with Stefano Pilati
’Stefano epitomises [the project] – he is a friend, a designer for modern times, always looking to the future, asking questions and proffering solutions,’ Jones continues.
For the inaugural Friends of Fendi (which launches today, 25 October 2023), Pilati has curated a collection which looks towards the 1920s figure of ’the flapper’ – then a symbol of freedom from strict Victorian mores – reinterpreting the archetype for the present-day. Like Random Identities, the curation centres on a blurring of the boundaries between genders which he calls ‘hybridisation’; a men’s blazer might be worn with a silk camisole, for example, while womenswear tailoring is worn in the campaign by both sexes.
A sense of duality also emerges in an opposition between Milan, where Pilati was born and continues to spend much of his time, and Rome, the birthplace of Fendi. This figures in the garments as a melding of Milanese bourgeois restraint with the more outré stylings of Rome: in Fendi’s words, ‘bourgeois prim perversity is played upon together with an aristocratic insouciance’.
‘Milano versus Roma: I am from Milan but there is a freedom to Roman style that Milan does not have,’ says Pilati. ‘This is a coming together of two worlds and I am so touched by the opportunity that Kim, Silvia and Fendi have given me to be so much of myself.’
An array of accessories conceived with Venturini Fendi – who is creative director for menswear and accessories – complete the collection, spanning a ’greatest hits’ of the house’s bags, from Baguette to the Peekaboo. The former is reinterpreted as the ’Baguette Twist’, whereby a double-F logo clasp is placed on the sides of the bag, rather than at the fastening, while other classic bags are reinvented in new textural compositions.
Footwear, meanwhile, reflects the theme of duality which runs throughout, like a classic men’s loafer, here transformed with a delicate kitten heel.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
From personal off-roaders to all-electric microcars, JMS 2023 had something for everyone
More news from Tokyo's Japan Mobility Show, with new cars, concepts and future visions from Mazda, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Subaru
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ambika Hinduja collaborates with Edelweiss to create a baby grand piano inspired by autumn foliage
Ambika Hinduja’s ‘Harmony of Nature - A Concerto of Art’ has been unveiled at the Victoria and Albert Museum
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Speaker specialists Transparent launch their first audio component, the elegant Turntable
The Transparent Turntable is a high-end record player from Sweden that mixes modular design with minimal lines
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Breaking baguette: Fendi’s new bag is a playful take on the French loaf
Fendi’s shearling bread-shaped bags – part of the house‘s A/W 2023 menswear collection – are a playful ode to the seminal Fendi Baguette handbag
By Jack Moss Published
-
Behind the scenes of Fendi’s accessories collaboration with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma
Crafted from washi paper and natural bamboo, the accessories – shown as part of Fendi’s recent menswear show – see Kengo Kuma turn his architectural eye to bags and sneakers
By Jack Moss Published
-
Fendi opens up its Tuscan factory for latest menswear show, an ode to craft
As guest designer at Pitti Uomo, Silvia Venturini Fendi presented a menswear collection in the workshops of the newly opened Fendi Factory just outside of Florence
By Jack Moss Published
-
Fendi to show next men’s collection in Tuscany as part of Pitti Uomo
Italian house Fendi will show its latest collection at the new Fendi Factory in Capannuccia, Tuscany, on 15 June as part of the historic menswear fair
By Jack Moss Published
-
New book sees Italian craftspeople reimagine the era-defining Fendi Baguette
Celebrating 25 years of the Fendi Baguette, a new book from the house documents its ‘Hand in Hand’ scheme, which saw 30 artisans reinterpret the iconic noughties handbag through craft. Here, Wallpaper* shares an exclusive first look
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
New York Fashion Week S/S 2023: Proenza Schouler to Tom Ford
From a raft of homegrown talent to star-studded international imports, Wallpaper* presents the highlights of New York Fashion Week S/S 2023, reported by our editors in the city
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Best women’s beachwear for turning up the heat
Celine, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Fendi and Lanvin serve up scintillating ensembles for a scorching summer break
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Fendi and Kim Jones pay tribute to Bloomsbury Set in new book
The Fendi Set: From Bloomsbury to Borghese, published by Rizzoli and featuring ethereal imagery by photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, celebrates the dual history of the Roman fashion house and the mid-20th century British intellectual group
By Laura Hawkins Last updated