Utilitarian men’s fashion that will elevate your everyday

Workwear has long been the bedrock of men’s fashion, endlessly riffed upon, honed and upgraded – from the classic denim shirt and jeans, adopted by cowboys and miners in the American West, to chore jackets, cargo pants, and hi-vis jackets. This sense of utility was seen throughout the S/S 2024 collections – from Prada’s danger-red pocket-covered gilet, a play on the uniforms of security details, to Givenchy’s khaki bombers, Celine’s camo-adorned pants and hardy suede jackets at Miu Miu.

Utilitarian men’s fashion gets an upgrade for S/S 2024

Tom wears jumpsuit, £3,490, by Zegna. Tank top, £305; shirt, £415; tie, £110, all by Margaret Howell. ‘Roquebrune’ chair in Cognac, from £1,416, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

The season’s functional mood is captured in a series of carefree combinations by Italy-born, London-based stylist Nicola Neri and photographer Luca Strano, who is based between London and Milan. As seen in the May 2024 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), this series of portraits puts the utilitarian aesthetic in the hot seat – leaving you with a blueprint of how to upgrade the everyday this spring and summer.

Mason wears jacket, £2,350, jumper, £1,250; shirt, £520; shorts, £850, all by Givenchy. Belt, price on request, by Magliano. Socks, £16, by Pantherella (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Oscar wears vest, price on request, by Our Legacy. Jacket, £2,000; shirt, £650, both by Fendi. Trousers, £389, by Ten C ‘CH23’ chair, £906, by Hans J Wegner, for Carl Hansen & Søn, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Yertai wears shirt, £380; jeans, £325, both by Jacob Cohën. Belt, £460, by Celine Homme ‘64 Counter’ stool, £589, by Alvar Aalto, for Artek, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Mason wears vest, £2,050; shirt, £750; jeans, £845, all by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Oscar wears jacket, £2,250; shirt, £740; trousers, £1,150, all by Celine Homme. Tank top, £305; tie, £110, both by Margaret Howell. ‘64 Counter’ stool, £589, by Alvar Aalto, for Artek, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Zakaria wears jumper, £1,650; trousers, price on request, both by Loewe. ‘Roquebrune’ chair in Cognac, from £1,416, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Rea wears jacket, £895, by Loewe. Polo shirt, £40, by Fila. Shirt (underneath), £870, by Miu Miu. Trousers, £770, by Magliano. Sandals, £635, by JW Anderson (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Zakaria wears jacket, £415; trousers, £315, both by Stone Island. Shirt, £795; vest, £145, both by Lemaire. Belt, price on request, by Magliano. ‘CH23’ chair, £906, by Hans J Wegner, for Carl Hansen & Søn, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Yertai wears jacket, £5,000, by Dior. Trousers, price on request, by Jordanluca (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Tom wears jacket, £284; trousers, £260, both by Paul & Shark. ‘Roquebrune’ chair in Cognac, from £1,416, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Milo wears jacket, price on request, by Wooyoungmi. Shirt, £360; trousers, £560, both by Martine Rose. Brooch, £1,980, by Mairi Millar ‘CH23’ chair, £906, by Hans J Wegner, for Carl Hansen & Søn, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Luca Strano, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Models: Tom Davison and Milo Boaten-Rolfe at Xdirectn, Oscar Young at Premier, Rea at Milk Management, Zakaria Dau at PRM, Mason Marchetti and Yertai Abdibekov at Next London. Casting: Miro Raynov. Hair: Kanae Kikuchi at Haco+ using Instant Icon. Make-up/grooming: Jo Banach using Chanel Les Beiges Summer Spirit and Hydra Beauty Micro Serum Lip. Interiors: Olly Mason. Photography assistants: Domizia Salusest, Farid Ghimas. Fashion assistant: Hope Palmer. Hair assistants: Takuro Watanabe, Rio Shimmaki. Interiors assistant: Archie Thomson.

A version of this article appears in the May 2024 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*