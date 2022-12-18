St John Marylebone marks a new era for the famed London restaurant
We visit St John Marylebone, which carries on the legacy of the famed London restaurant and brings its signature style to a new location
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
You know a revolution has succeeded when the changes it wrought become so ubiquitous you can hardly remember what life was like before it. It happened with the internet, with the smartphone, and with St John.
The story of the London restaurant has been told many times, by many people – including us and a compendium of artists, fashion designers, and architects in the Wallpaper* October 2022 ‘Icons’ issue. Yet for those who don’t already know, the original St John was founded in 1994 by chef Fergus Henderson (a guest editor of the October issue with his wife Margot) and Trevor Gulliver in a converted smokehouse near the Smithfield meat market. The menu pioneered the concept of ‘nose-to-tail’ eating wherein every part of the animal is used, including parts less popular in Western cooking, like the intestines and the brain.
The original St John has become a blueprint for many noteworthy restaurant launches since. In London alone, Café Cecila, Primeur, Bistrotheque and Manteca have all adopted a similar approach, with a few of the head chefs actually being St John alumni.
Now St John has opened the doors of a new Marylebone outpost, Henderson and Gulliver’s first restaurant launch in more than a decade.
St John Marylebone
St John Marylebone will be a natural extension of its forebear, with particular adjustments made to accommodate the unique needs of the area. As Gulliver says, ‘a restaurant must never forget the building’ or, for that matter, the neighbourhood outside.
The new Marylebone outpost responds to the area’s cloistered, neighbourhood feel by offering early morning coffees and pastries for those commuting to work. Later in the day, a menu of small plates appears on the iconic blackboard. While the menu changes daily, visitors can expect to find St John classics like Bone Marrow Toast and Parsley Salad; Deep Fried Welsh Rarebit; and Onion Soup, as well as homemade pickles, jellies and chutneys served alongside British cheeses. And, of course, a fine selection of French wines including those selected from St John’s very own vineyards in Languedoc.
The restaurant’s expansive dining space is made to accommodate Marylebone’s bustling clientele, which spans locals, tourists, and workers from the surrounding offices. The upper level of the two-floored space is reserved for walk-ins, who can grab a spot at the bar or take a seat at the tables; downstairs is an open-plan dining room with large wooden tables designed for reservations big and small. As with all the St John outposts, the Marylebone location has an air of what Henderson calls ‘relaxed formalness’.
‘You can have a pint, buy a loaf of bread, it's a bar, a bakery, a restaurant, the space lends itself gently to relaxed rigour,’ says Henderson.
Fergus Henderson recalls creating the first St John
Henderson and Gulliver certainly have an eye for a space. The former smokehouse that houses the first St John in Smithfield was being used as a squat before they took it over, and may have seemed unpromising to most.
Henderson trained as an architect prior to becoming a chef and it was his idea to paint the walls white, in effect creating an atmosphere of almost clinical simplicity that was emphasised by the decision (uncommon in restaurants then) to have no art, no music, and minimal table settings. The space’s high ceilings lent it the feeling of a cathedral, one vaulted with bars once used to hang meat. ‘I remember one idea had been to incorporate the thick black gunk from the smokehouse,’ recalls Henderson about the soot and grease that clung to the bars. ‘Luckily we moved on from that one.’
While a team of workmen was deployed to remove the remnants of the smokehouse’s former life, its individuality was retained. ‘The space had its own natural flow to it,’ says Henderson. ‘It seemed obvious where the dining room would be. The pastry area downstairs started off as an oyster bar in one chimney and a coat check in another – but sadly neither the oyster bar nor the coat check lasted that long; instead they turned into our first bakery and bakery storage.
‘I wanted activity going around everyone. The bar guests sat in the middle of a bakery and now the pastry section and storage. It is great theatre when chefs come out of the downstairs prep area carrying suckling pigs, high drama.’
It is touches like these that prevent the space from sliding into minimal severity and cultivate a feeling of exuberant liveliness. The use of a zinc bar top, which ‘wilts and settles with time’ is a similar considered detail.
Now the new St John Marylebone is set to carry on the St John legacy.
‘I think the value of St John is bringing it to new people and to young chefs,’ says Gulliver. ‘To people that want to work in the business, we almost have a kind of responsibility.’
stjohnrestaurant.com (opens in new tab)
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Sage + Sound, a new Upper East Side wellness centre and spa, brings all aspects of self-care under one roof
Sage + Sound wellness centre in New York offers an extensive treatment menu of everything from facials to life coaching
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
New Kindle Scribe crowns 15 years of evolution of Amazon’s e-reader
We review the latest and most sophisticated Kindle ever made, the Amazon Kindle Scribe, and look back over the device’s 15-year evolution and how it squares up to rivals like the reMarkable 2
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
In memoriam: celebrating the lives and work of those we lost in 2022
We honour and remember some of the influential creatives lost during 2022, through the Wallpaper* tributes that ran throughout the year
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
New Harrods restaurant opens with world-renowned chef Björn Frantzén
Neo-Nordic cuisine is infused with Asian flavour at new Harrods restaurant Frantzén Studio
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
The Dorchester hotel unveils first part of historic renovation
The Dorchester hotel in London reveals glamorous interiors of the first phase of its revamp
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
The sustainable farming innovator delivering to London homes and restaurants
Sustainable farming innovator Crate to Plate is pioneering fresh produce in London with the support of Michelin-starred restaurant Hide
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Discover London’s most spectacular cocktail experience
The Omakase Bar at The Aubrey will introduce you to rare liquors and fascinating flavours in a cocktail experience tailored to your tastes – we tried it out
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
London’s most refreshing summer cocktail destinations
Cool down in the sweltering city with a visit to London’s summer cocktail destinations
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Roketsu offers spectacular Japanese kaiseki cuisine in London
The new Japanese restaurant in London serves exceptional kaiseki cuisine in an intimate setting for a little slice of Kyoto in the heart of the UK capital
By Melina Keays • Last updated
-
Yinka Shonibare and India Mahdavi reimagine The Gallery restaurant at Sketch
The Gallery restaurant at London’s Sketch – previously iconic in pink – gets a redesign by architect India Mahdavi and artist Yinka Shonibare
By Melina Keays • Last updated
-
Hit the new sweet spot: Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley
World-renowned pastry chef Cédric Grolet opens a new patisserie at The Berkeley hotel in London, where even the scones are trompe-l’œil
By Melina Keays • Last updated