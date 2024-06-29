Lavazza’s Wimbledon afternoon tea is a game, set and match

Lavazza brings Wimbledon’s Centre Court atmosphere to central London, with a delicious serving of culinary experiences at its flagship store. As the official coffee partner of Wimbledon, the globally renowned Italian coffee brand has curated a series of delectable treats, from signature coffee to afternoon tea, which will be a tasty hit for avid tennis spectators and the merely sweet-toothed alike.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lavazza)

Located on Great Marlborough Street, Lavazza’s flagship store, which opened in November 2023, has had a summer refresh, with interiors donning the iconic purple and green Wimbledon colours. When browsing the array of exclusive treats, you may start with its ‘Tennis Ball Cake’, which offers an almond praline base and an almond sponge. Inside you will find a sharp citrus compote, which is balanced out by the sweetness of an airy vanilla mousse, and the crunch of a hazelnut crumble.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lavazza)

This makes a perfect match with Lavazza’s ‘Wimbledon Signature Cappuccino’. Definitely not your regular cappuccino, it has mint-infused base notes, partnered with white chocolate, and topped with a creamy foam. Nodding to the tennis competition’s colour palette, the cappuccino is finished with a dusting of vibrant purple potato powder – creating a fun and playful twist to your mid-morning brew.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lavazza)

Stepping away from the crowds, or perhaps ducking inside, to shelter from London’s unpredictable weather, Lavazza has created a ‘Wimbledon Afternoon Tea’. It offers miniature sweet and savoury bites, including the ‘Tennis Ball Cake’, and a strawberry and basil macaron, which offers a unique twist on the classic strawberries and cream usually dished-up court-side. Teas and coffees are also available, alongside a cocktail selection crafted by mixologist Dan Fellows, both a refreshing way to relax into the British summer.

