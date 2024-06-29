Lavazza’s Wimbledon afternoon tea is a game, set and match
Ahead of Wimbledon, starting 1 July, Lavazza’s London flagship delivers Centre Court atmosphere, offering sweet and savoury treats with a tennis-inspired menu
Lavazza brings Wimbledon’s Centre Court atmosphere to central London, with a delicious serving of culinary experiences at its flagship store. As the official coffee partner of Wimbledon, the globally renowned Italian coffee brand has curated a series of delectable treats, from signature coffee to afternoon tea, which will be a tasty hit for avid tennis spectators and the merely sweet-toothed alike.
Located on Great Marlborough Street, Lavazza’s flagship store, which opened in November 2023, has had a summer refresh, with interiors donning the iconic purple and green Wimbledon colours. When browsing the array of exclusive treats, you may start with its ‘Tennis Ball Cake’, which offers an almond praline base and an almond sponge. Inside you will find a sharp citrus compote, which is balanced out by the sweetness of an airy vanilla mousse, and the crunch of a hazelnut crumble.
This makes a perfect match with Lavazza’s ‘Wimbledon Signature Cappuccino’. Definitely not your regular cappuccino, it has mint-infused base notes, partnered with white chocolate, and topped with a creamy foam. Nodding to the tennis competition’s colour palette, the cappuccino is finished with a dusting of vibrant purple potato powder – creating a fun and playful twist to your mid-morning brew.
Stepping away from the crowds, or perhaps ducking inside, to shelter from London’s unpredictable weather, Lavazza has created a ‘Wimbledon Afternoon Tea’. It offers miniature sweet and savoury bites, including the ‘Tennis Ball Cake’, and a strawberry and basil macaron, which offers a unique twist on the classic strawberries and cream usually dished-up court-side. Teas and coffees are also available, alongside a cocktail selection crafted by mixologist Dan Fellows, both a refreshing way to relax into the British summer.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Revisiting the showstopping runway sets of men’s fashion week
As Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025 draws to a close, Wallpaper* picks the season’s most transporting runway sets, from giant cats at Dior Men to a ‘fairytale ravescape’ at Prada
By Jack Moss Published
-
How the Arc’teryx Tokyo Creation Centre is all about craft, openness and cross-pollination
Arc’teryx launches its Tokyo Creation Centre, a hub for craftsmanship designed by Torafu Architects, embodying the brand's ethos
By Daniel Scheffler Published
-
‘Moët in Paris by Allénos’ is a restaurant bursting with colour and energy this summer
The ‘Moët in Paris by Allénos’ pop-up offers a vibrant space to enjoy the best of Parisian culture with an elegant French menu and interiors designed by Charles de Vilmorin
By Melina Keays Published
-
Tuck into Ruinart and Silo’s new zero-waste supper series in London
The Ruinart x Silo: Savoir (Re)Faire Supper Series sees the champagne house partner with the zero-waste restaurant, and centres on the new Ruinart Blanc Singulier cuvée
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Enjoy rosé on the terrace at Villa Minuty, the Rosewood's new summer restaurant
This summer, rosé wine estate Minuty brings the French Riviera lifestyle to the heart of London at the Rosewood Hotel, whose terrace has been transformed into Villa Minuty restaurant
By Melina Keays Published
-
30 years of Nobu: chef Nobu Matsuhisa on the trials and tribulations of a culinary empire
Nobu celebrates 30 years of its revolutionary Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. We speak with co-founder and chef Nobuyuki ‘Nobu’ Matsuhisa on setbacks, special guests and his love for painting
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Cantinetta Antinori is a Florentine wine-making family’s new gem of a London restaurant
Cantinetta Antinori opens in Knightsbridge, offering excellent Tuscan cuisine paired with the family’s storied wine
By Melina Keays Published
-
Where to drink natural wine in London
With natural wine experiencing a welcome second wave, we reveal the best places to enjoy a glass of something organic or biodynamic in the city.
By Tom Howells Last updated
-
Kioku is a spectacular new Japanese restaurant at The OWO, London
At The OWO’s Kioku by Endo, James Bond vibes meet Japanese dining and spectacular London views
By Melina Keays Published
-
Sketch celebrates 200 years of the National Gallery with a budding floral takeover
‘Sketch in Bloom’ is a floral takeover of the London restaurant to celebrate the National Gallery’s 200th birthday
By Tianna Williams Published
-
First look at Samba Room, London’s innovative cocktail lounge packed with Brazilian energy
London’s Samba Room, an extension of SushiSamba, is a dynamic bar, lounge and private dining space designed by Fabled Studio
By Tianna Williams Published