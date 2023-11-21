London’s new Lavazza flagship store blends coffee, dining and design

The rich aroma of coffee drifts down Great Marlborough Street from London’s new Lavazza flagship store. Set between the black and white patchwork Tudor buildings, Wallpaper* takes a first look at the newly renovated store, with a Milanese design inspired by the Lavazza HQ.

Lavazza flagship store, London

The store sees the Italian coffee brand, founded in 1895, encourage a gastronomical experience through coffee, by dividing the renovated space into three distinct sections – for coffee, pastries, and dining – the Caffetteria, the Pasticceria and the Gastronomia, respectively.

Of course, the extensive menu of classic velvety Italian coffee favourites hasn’t been sacrificed. In the Caffetteria, aromatic Lavazza coffees showcase different blends, roasts, and extraction methods, and can be enjoyed with a creamy slice of tiramisu, creating a perfect bittersweet balance.



In the Pasticceria, a range of rich buttery pastries and biscuits has been created by Marco Pedron for the flagship. Bite into fluffy shortbread with custard cream, or dip a Caprese Al Cioccolato, a flourless chocolate cookie – an adorned Neapolitan classic – into a creamy cappuccino.





The Gastronomia offers a full-bodied Italian cookery experience, showcased through a menu inspired by Michelin-starred chef Federico Zanasi, with dishes spanning from crispy octopus to focaccia with stracciatella cheese, and to be enjoyed with a smooth espresso or a cocktail with a Lavazza twist.





The bespoke coffee-inspired cocktails extract the rich earthiness of the beans to create a fun alcoholic blend, such as a Milano Mule or a Negroni Cold Brew, all infused with freshly roasted coffee.





Inspired by the original Lavazza store in Italy, the interior emulates Milanese chic, from the decadent rich blues of the interior furnishings to the circular coffee bar. Off the main entrance, there is a dedicated area for table service, with soft seating centred around the focal point of the building: a bespoke art installation coordinated by Daniele Sigalot, celebrating the Carmencita Moka Pot, designed by Marco Zanuso in 1979.

The new Lavazza flagship store blends coffee, art and food, a space in which to enjoy a morning pick-me-up or an afternoon aperitivo.

