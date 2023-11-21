London’s new Lavazza flagship store blends coffee, dining and design
The refurbished Lavazza flagship store serves up velvety Italian coffee classics and much more in lush surroundings
The rich aroma of coffee drifts down Great Marlborough Street from London’s new Lavazza flagship store. Set between the black and white patchwork Tudor buildings, Wallpaper* takes a first look at the newly renovated store, with a Milanese design inspired by the Lavazza HQ.
Lavazza flagship store, London
The store sees the Italian coffee brand, founded in 1895, encourage a gastronomical experience through coffee, by dividing the renovated space into three distinct sections – for coffee, pastries, and dining – the Caffetteria, the Pasticceria and the Gastronomia, respectively.
Of course, the extensive menu of classic velvety Italian coffee favourites hasn’t been sacrificed. In the Caffetteria, aromatic Lavazza coffees showcase different blends, roasts, and extraction methods, and can be enjoyed with a creamy slice of tiramisu, creating a perfect bittersweet balance.
In the Pasticceria, a range of rich buttery pastries and biscuits has been created by Marco Pedron for the flagship. Bite into fluffy shortbread with custard cream, or dip a Caprese Al Cioccolato, a flourless chocolate cookie – an adorned Neapolitan classic – into a creamy cappuccino.
The Gastronomia offers a full-bodied Italian cookery experience, showcased through a menu inspired by Michelin-starred chef Federico Zanasi, with dishes spanning from crispy octopus to focaccia with stracciatella cheese, and to be enjoyed with a smooth espresso or a cocktail with a Lavazza twist.
The bespoke coffee-inspired cocktails extract the rich earthiness of the beans to create a fun alcoholic blend, such as a Milano Mule or a Negroni Cold Brew, all infused with freshly roasted coffee.
Inspired by the original Lavazza store in Italy, the interior emulates Milanese chic, from the decadent rich blues of the interior furnishings to the circular coffee bar. Off the main entrance, there is a dedicated area for table service, with soft seating centred around the focal point of the building: a bespoke art installation coordinated by Daniele Sigalot, celebrating the Carmencita Moka Pot, designed by Marco Zanuso in 1979.
The new Lavazza flagship store blends coffee, art and food, a space in which to enjoy a morning pick-me-up or an afternoon aperitivo.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
The Opera Park in Copenhagen is an urban green island where ‘nature comes first’
The Opera Park creates a new urban green lung near Copenhagen's fast-developing Paper Island district, courtesy of Danish architecture studio Cobe
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Step into the best Singapore cocktail bars
Singapore cocktail bars are among the world’s finest, as highlighted by the city’s recent hosting of the World’s 50 Best Bars awards 2023
By Neil Ridley Published
-
Photo 2024: what to expect as Australia’s largest photography festival returns
Photo 2024 International Festival of Photography will take place 1-24 March 2024 across Melbourne and Victoria
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Caviar House restaurant opens at Threadneedles hotel in the City of London
Caviar House & Prunier unveils a new restaurant at Threadneedles, where everything from the Balik salmon to the cheesecake is enhanced with the prized ingredient
By Melina Keays Published
-
Forza Wine pays homage to the historic architecture at London’s National Theatre
Forza Wine, the new place to dine, serves up a mix of cocktails and comfort at the National Theatre
By Jasper Spires Published
-
Fazenda brings a taste of the Pampas to London
Fazenda’s first London restaurant opens its doors, offering premium South American cuisine in an evocative setting
By Melina Keays Published
-
Join Dom Pérignon for a one-of-a-kind evening prepared by British chef Clare Smyth
‘A Journey of Creation’ is a one-night-only experience from Dom Pérignon and renowned chef Clare Smyth in London’s Notting Hill
By Melina Keays Published
-
London restaurant 20 Berkeley recalls a country manor in Mayfair
20 Berkeley celebrates British produce in a setting inspired by a private home
By Melina Keays Published
-
Bao Mary is a new dumpling-focused restaurant in London’s Marylebone
Bao Mary is the latest iteration of London’s beloved Bao chain, this one focusing on dumplings and quick cold dishes for time-tight customers
By Mary Cleary Published
-
The Arts Club, London, marries Victorian eccentricity and Italian glamour thanks to revamp
The Arts Club, London, gets a modern revamp with a nod to styles of the past
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Stereo Covent Garden is a multitasking, fun-filled home of entertainment
Stereo Covent Garden by Afroditi is the newest live music venue and cocktail den in the heart of London
By Ellie Stathaki Published