‘The future is hypermobile’: portability guides Tom Dixon’s Coal office exhibitions

London Design Festival 2023: at Coal Office, Tom Dixon explores themes of hypermobility in collaboration with cutting-edge contemporary brands, mixing AI, tech and research

Tom Dixon Coal Office hypermobility exhibition at LDF 2023
(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

Tom Dixon was inspired by his recent foray into portable lamps for the theme of his London Design Festival 2023 exhibition at Coal Office. Over the years, his Kings' Cross HQ has become a hub for creativity and innovation, often hosting brands that cover the full design spectrum and ignite conversations around the future of creation. 

‘The future is hypermobile’ by Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon hypermobile

(Image credit: Courtesy Tom Dixon)

'Through launching portable lamps, I had the idea of hypermobility, which became an umbrella to cover everything,' said Dixon, citing portability, miniaturisation and rechargeability as key elements of the explorations across his spaces. 'Our music has become portable, businesses become portable through phones and lighting is now portable: portability, flexibility and miniaturisation are all around us, we're just acknowledging it.'

Across 11 arches of Coal Office, Dixon presents new products as well as multidisciplinary spaces that include a broadcast studio, mini cinema (both equipped with sound-absorbing panels made of Kvadrat textiles), a hypermarket, dedicated to the “Portables” and featuring an on-site screen-printing workshop for customised packaging. 

Tom Dixon Coal Office hypermobility exhibition at LDF 2023

Fat Cinema, featuring chairs from Tom Dixon's ‘Fat’ collection and Kvadrat/Raf Simons textile panels

(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

A Techno Lab taking over Arch 9 features a curated series of of innovative brands, including Swedish electronics company Teenage Engineering, London-based tech brand Nothing, British speaker specialist KEF and 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker. It's a group selected by Dixon to further enhance his visions of portability and flexibility. 

For the week, AI designer Tilly, created by Studio Snoop will be at the venue to interact with visitors, answering questions on design and beyond through an on-screen chat system. A series of early designs created by Tilly, from tapestries to mycelium experiments, will also be on display.

Tom Dixon Coal Office hypermobility exhibition at LDF 2023


(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

Tom Dixon Coal Office hypermobility exhibition at LDF 2023

(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

'The frenetic world that we inhabit requires more flexibility and adaptability than ever before – that's why we have adopted the theme of “Hypermobile” for our installation,' says Dixon. 'We focus our attention on the new possibilities that miniaturisation and movement have allowed, introducing our latest ideas in mobile illumination including the “Portables”. Allowing us even more adaptability in how we work, play and entertain. The future, in our view is hypermobile.'

The Coal Office Hub

Tom Dixon Coal Office hypermobility exhibition at LDF 2023

An installation by Zaha Hadid Design outside Coal Office

(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

The Hypermobile displays are mixed with showcases from guests taking over spaces across Coal Office, including Zaha Hadid Design unveiling new prototypes, as well as collaborations with Slamp and Karimoku. Next door, Porro presents a series of new reissues from Alessandro Mendini, alongside the Italian company's architectural systems. 

zaha-hadid-design.com
porro.com

Tom Dixon Coal Office hypermobility exhibition at LDF 2023

Cozmo

(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

The curation also includes Cozmo, the modular and customisable sofa brand now launching a series of tables by Raw Edges through an installation created with terrarium experts Botanical Boys.

mycozmo.com

Tom Dixon Coal Office hypermobility exhibition at LDF 2023

(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

Meanwhile, New Zealand-based Resident, set up by Tom Dixon alumnus Scott Bridgens with Simon James, presents an exhibition titled 'Runway', staying on view for 6 weeks and featuring among others the Sacha Chair, by Philippe Malouin. 

resident.co.nz

Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

