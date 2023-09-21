‘The future is hypermobile’: portability guides Tom Dixon’s Coal office exhibitions

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tom Dixon was inspired by his recent foray into portable lamps for the theme of his London Design Festival 2023 exhibition at Coal Office. Over the years, his Kings' Cross HQ has become a hub for creativity and innovation, often hosting brands that cover the full design spectrum and ignite conversations around the future of creation.

‘The future is hypermobile’ by Tom Dixon

(Image credit: Courtesy Tom Dixon)

'Through launching portable lamps, I had the idea of hypermobility, which became an umbrella to cover everything,' said Dixon, citing portability, miniaturisation and rechargeability as key elements of the explorations across his spaces. 'Our music has become portable, businesses become portable through phones and lighting is now portable: portability, flexibility and miniaturisation are all around us, we're just acknowledging it.'

Across 11 arches of Coal Office, Dixon presents new products as well as multidisciplinary spaces that include a broadcast studio, mini cinema (both equipped with sound-absorbing panels made of Kvadrat textiles), a hypermarket, dedicated to the “Portables” and featuring an on-site screen-printing workshop for customised packaging.

Fat Cinema, featuring chairs from Tom Dixon's ‘Fat’ collection and Kvadrat/Raf Simons textile panels (Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

A Techno Lab taking over Arch 9 features a curated series of of innovative brands, including Swedish electronics company Teenage Engineering, London-based tech brand Nothing, British speaker specialist KEF and 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker. It's a group selected by Dixon to further enhance his visions of portability and flexibility.

For the week, AI designer Tilly, created by Studio Snoop will be at the venue to interact with visitors, answering questions on design and beyond through an on-screen chat system. A series of early designs created by Tilly, from tapestries to mycelium experiments, will also be on display.



(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

'The frenetic world that we inhabit requires more flexibility and adaptability than ever before – that's why we have adopted the theme of “Hypermobile” for our installation,' says Dixon. 'We focus our attention on the new possibilities that miniaturisation and movement have allowed, introducing our latest ideas in mobile illumination including the “Portables”. Allowing us even more adaptability in how we work, play and entertain. The future, in our view is hypermobile.'

The Coal Office Hub

An installation by Zaha Hadid Design outside Coal Office (Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

The Hypermobile displays are mixed with showcases from guests taking over spaces across Coal Office, including Zaha Hadid Design unveiling new prototypes, as well as collaborations with Slamp and Karimoku. Next door, Porro presents a series of new reissues from Alessandro Mendini, alongside the Italian company's architectural systems.

zaha-hadid-design.com

porro.com

Cozmo (Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

The curation also includes Cozmo, the modular and customisable sofa brand now launching a series of tables by Raw Edges through an installation created with terrarium experts Botanical Boys.

mycozmo.com

(Image credit: Peer Lindgreen)

Meanwhile, New Zealand-based Resident, set up by Tom Dixon alumnus Scott Bridgens with Simon James, presents an exhibition titled 'Runway', staying on view for 6 weeks and featuring among others the Sacha Chair, by Philippe Malouin.

resident.co.nz