Wallpaper's London Design Festival itinerary: don’t miss a thing
Kicking-off our four-part preview of this year's London Design Festival, from Brompton Design District’s ‘Practice of Learning’ to Material Matter’s ‘Working with Waste’ at Oxo Tower Wharf
The 22nd edition of the London Design Festival 2024 is fast approaching. Running this year from 14th to 22nd September, there is – as ever – more to take in across the city than a single pair of eyes or feet could possibly manage. That's where we can help. This year, we are debuting a four-part preview guide to the places, products and people we will be seeking out. Each Friday until the festival kicks-off we'll add a new instalment of the launches and events, the shows and installations, that we're adding to our itinerary.
London Design Festival 2024: what to see
‘Off The Shelf’ by Rio Kobayashi
14 September 2024 to 23 February 2025
Olympia London
Olympia hosts its first ever London Design Festival pavilion, designed by Wallpaper* Class of ’24 artist Rio Kobayashi. Titled ‘Off the Shelf’, the installation is an amalgamation of its surrounding architecture and the traditional Japanese wooden homes of Kobayashi's childhood. It is a seamless blend of science and craft, integrating traditional techniques alongside contemporary engineering. Using limited screws, joints, or material alterations; it is instead assembled from standard components cleverly weighted, or clamped together. This method ensures stability and durability while allowing the pavilion to be easily disassembled back into its original, off-the-shelf parts, the bulk of which can be returned, reused, or resold, demonstrating an innovative approach to sustainability. Acting as a platform to showcase other craftspeople and designers, it will be open from the 14th September 2024 to 23rd February 2025.
‘The Muffin Collection’ by George Smith x Commune Design
Launches 18 September
George Smith flagship
SW6 2EH
George Smith, the English furniture and fabric company, and Commune Design, the California design studio celebrate ten years of creative partnership, revealing The Muffin Collection during the London Design Festival. The creative duo’s latest collection draws inspiration from the art deco movement, intertwined with a contemporary flair. Drawing inspiration from French interior designer Jean Michel-Frank, this collection encapsulates a spirit of playful elegance and is available in a sofa, armchair, chaise, and ottoman.
‘The Practice of Learning’ in the Brompton Design District
14 - 22 September
Located around the Brompton Design District
London’s longest running design district fails to disappoint, continuing to showcase a variety of designers with a programme of temporary exhibitions focusing on experimental design, also sitting alongside a series of new collection launches and events from international design brands. This year, they have been asked to respond to the theme ‘The Practice of Learning’ curated by Jane Withers Studio. Designers participating include: Marco Campardo, Guan Lee, Attua Aparicio, Sarah Van Gameren, Andu Masebo, Michael Anastassiades, Patricia Urquiola, Studio AMOS, Giles Tettey Nartey, Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian, POoR Collective and RCA Class of 2024 Design Products Graduates. Design showrooms based in the District launching new collections and design pieces include Cassina, Occhio, Liaigre, Giorgetti and Poltrona Frau while Molteni&C celebrate their 90th anniversary with a new monograph Molteni Mondo. An Italian Design Story.
‘Well Made: What it means today’ by Pearson Lloyd
14–22 September
Yorkton Workshops, E2 8NH
Pearson Lloyd, a London-based design studio known for designing functional beautiful and efficient systems that serve the needs of clients, and society at large, presents its curated exhibition to redefine the meaning of ‘well made’ in relation to contemporary challenges. In seeking contributions to the exhibition, Pearson Lloyd sent invitations to a diverse group of people and practices from across the design landscape, offering unique interpretations of certain designs varying across hand-held proportions, low cost and ease of access.
'Fields of Vision' by Blessed Foundation
19 September
Blessed Foundation SE11 4AA
Blessed Foundation presents its group exhibition ‘Fields of Vision’ during the London Design Festival, celebrating the works from three US-based multidisciplinary artists: Ai Xia, Jamica El, and Alfredo Salazar-Caro. Integrating them into the Blessed Foundation space, the artists encourage visitors to question their relationship with nature, society and the future of sustainable practices.
‘Working with Waste’ and ‘Biodesign’ by Material Matters
18-21 September
Bargehouse
Oxo Tower Wharf
Nested into the Oxo Tower Wharf on London’s Southbank, Material Matters returns again bringing together over 50 globally renowned designers, manufacturers and organisations to showcase the many interpretations of how the design industry can address issues around the circular economy and why material intelligence is so important to all our lives. There will be two site specific installations. The first one is the innovative use of bio-materials, showing products made from mud to orange peel. The second theme is waste. The exhibitors delve into working with recycled plastics, textiles and more, discovering another us rather than burying or burning it.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
