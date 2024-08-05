First look: clay meets paper and textiles in Henry Holland's new collection for Harlequin
Henry Holland, the fashion designer-turned-ceramicist, has teamed up with Harlequin for a range of playful, tactile wallpapers and textiles
You’d be forgiven for thinking that ceramics have little in common with wallpaper and textiles. However there’s a shared alchemy at play in the processes that bring these practices to life. They all deal with organic matter – earth, wood pulp, fibres – each material undergoes a process of transformation via mind, hand and machine, to produce the layers and objects that soften the edges of our interior lives and worlds. We are living in times of experimental creative commingling, on a quest to discover what we might learn from introducing the skills and insights of people with different sectoral and cultural experiences into traditionally siloed practices. And the results can be surprising, innovative and joyful, as ceramicist Henry Holland’s range of wallpaper and textile collections for Harlequin (launching 6 August) bears testament.
Holland closed his riotous and irreverent London-based fashion label House of Holland in 2020. He hung up his scissors and turned his attention to clay, subsequently and quickly forging a cult following for his ceramics practice at Henry Holland Studio, based in Hackney. It was during the pandemic, with his local pottery studio shuttered, that Holland began experimenting with the Japanese technique of Nerikomi – folding and slicing clay, which is then built by hand into objects that take on a distinct marbling effect. Holland’s Nerikomi-inspired signature has in turn translated into a textural motif that lends itself with beauty and intrigue to the papers and textiles in his Harlequin collaboration.
Beyond the more explicit derivation, Holland’s Harlequin ranges are a masterclass in mood texture and mood. Harlequin is a Sanderson house that celebrates colour and pattern with a contemporary zing, and Holland has both softened and augmented these tenets in various techniques. There is a richness here for the eyes and hands, thanks to a playful approach to combining printing and weaving techniques within a distinctly earthy, tonal palette. The results are evocative and accessible, expressive without being overbearing. They cater for and reflect the current penchant for patterned interiors that feel crafted and integrated, neither superficial nor superimposed. We’ve come to think of this as a Millennial x Bloomsbury revival.
The papers and textiles are on sale from today, and their beauty speaks for itself. That said, we wanted to find out more about Holland’s involvement, so we put a few questions to him, which he gamely answers below...
Henry Holland on the making of his collection for Harlequin
W*: Swapping clay for wallpaper and textiles must have been an interesting challenge – how has your process as a potter informed your design process here?
Henry Holland: Working on the wallpaper and textile collection with Harlequin was a fascinating departure from working in clay as we had so many more options available. While our ceramics are really tactile and have a texture of their own, it's still very uniform across our portfolio and the pattern is all created below the glaze.
W*: Did your fashion industry background help with the process of textile manufacture?
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
HH: For this collection I drew from my background in fashion, especially when working with the textiles, but also a lot of the wall coverings have a fabric texture created using an embossing technique. I had some knowledge from my years working with fabric mills, creating my own custom cloths, but this collection presented a whole new challenge, working into two categories for both upholstery and drapery, which meant learning the qualities that the different collections needed to encompass – not to mention learning about the all-important fabric rub count for upholstery. I was really engaged and fascinated by the whole process and when it came to working with the wallpapers, the team at Harlequin were able to guide me through and execute my ideas of adding textures through different printing and embossing techniques.
W*: How do you describe the different moods of the collections?
HH: The colour palette is intentionally really tight within the collection, which allows it to be used in myriad combinations. We used really neutral bases of oatmeal and off-white – never stark white – with a ‘Chocolate Black’ brown – never the stark coldness of a true black. I think this creates a very calming mood throughout the collection and the tactility of the texture within it – both for the walls and the fabrics – creates a cocooning feeling of sanctuary when they’re used in the home. I've recently renovated my own house using a lot of the collection and it has really created a much-needed safe sense of calm for me and my husband.
W*: What is your most significant discovery or learning from the collaboration?
HH: The constant learning is the best thing about my job, whether it's learning about new printing and embossing techniques for the wallpapers, or different weaving techniques like crewel, appliqué and boucle for the fabrics. I'm self-taught in everything I've ever done, which definitely has its drawbacks, but one of the positives is that with every new project comes a process of learning and discovery and I love that – it's what gets me going!
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Ashaha’s jewellery gives Amazigh Berber culture a 1970s twist
Discover the textured forms of Ashaha’s gold jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Peter Kennard's archive of dissent goes on show at the Whitechapel Gallery
Peter Kennard unites five decades of work for ‘Archive of Dissent’ in the former Whitechapel Library space
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Discover unseen Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house in São Paulo
Brazilian architect Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house design is one of two iconic modernist residences hosting the ABERTO art and design fair that opens this month in São Paulo
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Heath Ceramics’ first lighting is inspired by ‘catching fireflies and letting their light shine through your hands’
Heath Ceramics launches its first collection of ceramic lighting, designed by Tung Chiang, director of Heath Clay Studio
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Nick Cave unveils vibrant textile collection inspired by his artworks
American artist Nick Cave’s vibrant creations have inspired an enchanting collection of home fabrics and wallcoverings for Knoll Textiles
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Cover stories: quilts inspired by architecture and design on show at Glasgow's Modern Institute
Arrange Whatever Pieces Come Your Way creates unique, handmade covers inspired by art, architecture and apparel – now on view at The Modern Institute, Glasgow, until September 2022
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Maharam explores Alexander Girard’s creative legacy
Maharam celebrates the world of Alexander Girard through new collections of graphic upholstery fabrics, rugs and wallpapers designed between the 1950s and 1970s, and a short film exploring the American designer's relationship with New Mexico
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Buro Belén pushes material boundaries to enhance daily living
Dutch designers Brecht Duijf and Lenneke Langenhuijsen of Buro Belén – named by Formafantasma as one of 25 creative leaders of the future in Wallpaper’s 25th Anniversary Issue ‘5x5’ project – explore materials and space
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Chrissa Amuah designs upholstery textiles inspired by her Ghanaian heritage for Bernhardt Design
Bernhardt Design unveils its collaboration with Chrissa Amuah: titled Duality, the collection of upholstery fabrics features six patterns and 56 colourways, inspired by the British-Ghanaian designer's heritage
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Raawii enlists ceramic artist Alev Siesbye for a multi-chromatic collection
The collection by Turkish artist Alev Siesbye for Danish brand Raawii includes cups, boxes and vases in multicoloured hues
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Lauren Manoogian’s personal Peruvian ceramics collection
The New York-based fashion designer launches Object, a 12-piece edit of rustic, hand-built vases, pots and sculptural clay objets, crafted by a community of women in San Martin
By Grace Cook Last updated