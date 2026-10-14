In a world increasingly dominated by social media, artificial intelligence and digital screens, it might do us some good to touch grass. That’s precisely what American paint company Benjamin Moore is proposing with its 2027 colour of the year – a verdant hue called Webster Green HC-130.

The annual reveal – also known as ‘COTY’ in the industry – marks one of the important colour-trend forecasts in the world. Webster Green, according to Benjamin Moore’s colour specialists, will be the ascendant shade in the months ahead, a prediction based on intensive market research.

(Image credit: Courtesy Benjamin Moore)

‘When we looked across the past, present and future of colour trends, variations on green consistently demonstrated remarkable staying power,’ said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore’s vice president of brand, colour and integrated marketing, in the announcement. ‘Webster Green HC-130 reflects this timeless appeal by pairing reassuring stability with optimistic energy.’

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Webster Green lies somewhere between a vibrant emerald and a rich evergreen and, according to the paint company, ‘supports the current desire for trusted, grounded hues that create distinctive and noteworthy spaces’. Indeed, designers have been relying on green for years to bring both sophistication and Mother Nature into space, whether coating a sitting room or kitchen cabinets or a doorframe. In fact, the shade is so versatile it’s often referred to as ‘nature’s neutral’.

Benjamin Moore’s 2027 choice builds on a years-long trend cycle of nature-inspired colours in the home. Its 2026 COTY, Silhouette AF-655 , was a warm blend of espresso and charcoal grey, a hue that was indicative of a wider brown trend across interiors and fashion.

(Image credit: Courtesy Benjamin Moore)

But Webster Green indicates something else, according to Benjamin Moore’s colour experts – a desire to reconnect with the past. In a marketing video, illustrator Tanu Vasu sits at an antique desk and proceeds to paint a whimsical interior that could be plucked straight from Bridgerton. The company also revealed seven other complementary paints that comprise its 2027 colour trends palette, including a warm neutral called Shakespeare Tan; a berry-tinged mocha called Townsend Harbor Brown; and a milk chocolate hue, Antique Copper.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

It all augments Webster Green’s essence, one that Magno, the Benjamin Moore VP, describes as ‘rooted and forward-looking’. By painting a space in the company’s 2027 hue or any of its sister colours, you’ll be able to create rooms that feel ‘distinctive, collected and continually new’ – a perfect analogue foil to this ever-changing world.

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