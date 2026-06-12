For those who believe that truly appreciating great design requires more than a glance on a screen – that it must be held and experienced – an unmissable event is arriving in London this weekend.

Basic.Space is an online marketplace spanning luxury fashion, design, art, furniture, collectibles and lifestyle objects, also known for hosting immersive retail experiences. Central to its appeal is a distinctive model of creator-led curation, where designers, artists and tastemakers build and oversee their own 'storefronts'.

Now, the platform has unveiled the first wave of participants for its London debut: a two-day event taking over The Old Selfridges Hotel from 13-14 June 2026, bringing together a mix of creative voices, brands and collectible pieces under one roof.

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Jabez Bartlett)

This marks Basic.Space's first venture outside the US, following successful editions in Los Angeles and New York. Produced in collaboration with creative director Juliana Salazar, the London edition is organised around four pillars: design, art, fashion and sound.

'Discovery has always been at the heart of what we do at Basic.Space, and London embodies that spirit like few other cities,' said Jesse Lee, the platform's founder and chairman of Design Miami.

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Completedworks)

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Marcin Rusak Studio)

What kinds of makers and objects can visitors expect? There is a strong emphasis on UK-based talent. Samuel Ross – the artist and designer known for his work across fashion and sculpture – will take part alongside gallerist Max Radford, production designer Jabez Bartlett and Loewe Craft Prize finalist Jobe Burns. Designer Lewis Kemmenoe and London-based jewellery, homeware and accessories brand Completedworks round out the local contingent. Platform:, the art e-commerce destination acquired by Basic.Space in 2025, will also present a dedicated exhibition featuring London galleries Nicoletti and Albion Jeune.

(Image credit: Image courtesy of AB+AC)

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Illya Goldman Gubin)

The international roster is equally eclectic. Berlin-based designer Illya Goldman Gubin joins multidisciplinary artist Marcin Rusak, whose practice spans furniture, objects and botanical materials. Paris- and Seoul-based artist and designer Nara Lee will also exhibit, alongside UAE-based creative Roham Shamekh and Melbourne- and Los Angeles-based artist Nick Thomm.

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Among the more unexpected additions is Telepathic Instruments, an Australian music technology company founded by collaborators including Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, which will use the event to unveil a limited-edition transparent version of its chord-based synthesiser. Carpenters Workshop Gallery, meanwhile, will bring a collection featuring works by Rick Owens, Karl Lagerfeld, Charlotte Perriand and Jean Prouvé.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit Basic.Space's website