Asics and Completedworks team up on functional, feminine and flirty trainers
For the first time, London-based jewellery and accessories brand Completedworks venture into sneaker design as part of Asics’ Crafts for Mind initiative
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
Daily Digest
Sign up for global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* take on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery and more.
Monthly, coming soon
The Rundown
A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.
Monthly, coming soon
The Design File
A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.
‘As a studio, we often talk about the juxtapositions of femininity and a certain idea of ornateness with the practical and the everyday – and in many ways, trainers sit right at the centre of that tension,’ says Completedworks’ artistic director Anna Jewsbury. ‘They are deeply functional objects, designed for movement and wear, but they also hold huge potential for expression.’
A collaboration with trainers brand Asics felt like a natural partnership for Jewsbury, who has established a cool, offbeat aesthetic in her own jewellery and homeware brand (encompassing everything from earrings to handbags and glassware). It is a distinctive style that she brings to the sneakers here, which are studded with pearly bows, flowers and mismatched gems.
‘We used softly transparent materials and delicate floral motifs against robust silhouettes; adorning a technically driven footwear with expressive, jewellery-like details, allowed us to create the juxtaposition between function and femininity,’ Jewsbury adds.
For Completedworks, a move into footwear marks a wholly new direction. ‘One of the newest things for us to consider was working within the language and constraints of a trainer – it’s such a functional, everyday object, and very different from jewellery or decorative pieces where we’re used to having complete control over form and material. The challenge was finding a way to bring Completedworks’ sense of embellishment, softness and detail onto something with an existing structure and identity. We had to think carefully about proportion, placement, and how the additions would feel integrated rather than simply applied.’
The trainers are crafted in Completedworks’ London studio, striking this careful balance between technicality and artistic expression. Says Jewsbury: ‘It was also an interesting balance between respecting the trainer’s original design and transforming it into something unexpected – almost treating it like a sculptural surface rather than just a shoe. That tension between the familiar and the ornamental became one of the most exciting parts of the process.’
The Asics x Completedworks collaboration will be available from 21 February 2026, at 2pm GMT, at Completedworks.com, and Dover Street Market London, priced £225
completedworks.com
london.doverstreetmarket.com
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.