‘As a studio, we often talk about the juxtapositions of femininity and a certain idea of ornateness with the practical and the everyday – and in many ways, trainers sit right at the centre of that tension,’ says Completedworks’ artistic director Anna Jewsbury. ‘They are deeply functional objects, designed for movement and wear, but they also hold huge potential for expression.’

A collaboration with trainers brand Asics felt like a natural partnership for Jewsbury, who has established a cool, offbeat aesthetic in her own jewellery and homeware brand (encompassing everything from earrings to handbags and glassware). It is a distinctive style that she brings to the sneakers here, which are studded with pearly bows, flowers and mismatched gems.

‘We used softly transparent materials and delicate floral motifs against robust silhouettes; adorning a technically driven footwear with expressive, jewellery-like details, allowed us to create the juxtaposition between function and femininity,’ Jewsbury adds.

For Completedworks, a move into footwear marks a wholly new direction. ‘One of the newest things for us to consider was working within the language and constraints of a trainer – it’s such a functional, everyday object, and very different from jewellery or decorative pieces where we’re used to having complete control over form and material. The challenge was finding a way to bring Completedworks’ sense of embellishment, softness and detail onto something with an existing structure and identity. We had to think carefully about proportion, placement, and how the additions would feel integrated rather than simply applied.’

The trainers are crafted in Completedworks’ London studio, striking this careful balance between technicality and artistic expression. Says Jewsbury: ‘It was also an interesting balance between respecting the trainer’s original design and transforming it into something unexpected – almost treating it like a sculptural surface rather than just a shoe. That tension between the familiar and the ornamental became one of the most exciting parts of the process.’

The Asics x Completedworks collaboration will be available from 21 February 2026, at 2pm GMT, at Completedworks.com, and Dover Street Market London, priced £225

