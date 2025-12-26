Colour has the power to define every year and every decade in virtually every way – from the way we decorate our homes to the clothes we wear. That’s why a whole cottage industry has sprung up around predicting what ‘it’ hues will reign supreme in the coming months, notably via ubiquitous colour of the year predictions.

So what shades are set to be everywhere in the year ahead? We reached out to top forecasters and colour experts, and studied company trend reports to pinpoint the biggest colour trends of 2026. Amid all the expertise, one thing is for sure: we’re craving something new. ‘Against a backdrop of global uncertainties, digital fatigue and algorithm-led sameness, 2026 will be all about colour that makes us feel,’ says Chloe Frost, trends editor for colour and materials at the trends intelligence business Stylus .

The upshot? The coming year will be one filled with moody hues, enduring neutrals and vivid shades – tones that have the potential to boldly shake up the visual landscape. From chocolate brown to glacier blue, here are the top colours you’ll see everywhere in 2026.

Chocolate brown

The cosy mocha brown lounge and bar area of People's Bar in New York, designed by Workstead. (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

The collective craving for chocolate brown is intensifying. According to 1stDibs ’s annual Designer Trends Survey , taken by more than 400 design professionals worldwide, brown is the top colour designers anticipate embracing in 2026. About a third of survey participants chose the sumptuous shade as their leading pick, a result that’s almost double what it was four years ago. The hunger for the hue and overall resurgence of rich browns – likely boosted by Pantone’s unveiling of Mocha Mousse as its Colour of 2025 and further fueled by Benjamin Moore’s Colour of 2026, Silhouette , a charcoal-infused espresso – show no signs of dwindling anytime soon.

Burgundy

Ken Fulk brought Sinatra-era swagger to Carbone London via a rich burgundy palette — even the waiters' Zac Posen uniforms are in the hue. (Image credit: Photography by Douglas Friedman)

Burgundy blends drama, romance and elegance. The enchanting deep red is part of ‘a palette of stirringly dark hues’ that’ll influence 2026, according to Frost, the trends editor at Stylus. 'Satiating a need for more sensory stimulation away from our devices, sensorial design is on the rise, and with it, we’re seeing a growing appreciation for darkness,' she tells us.

Jewel tones including ‘deep, sultry reds’ like burgundy, along with ‘atmospheric, smoky teals,’ (see below) will ‘traverse the seasons, be layered tonally across men’s and women’s fashion and feature in luxurious fabrications,’ adds Frost.

Deep teal

An enigmatic teal lounge inside Manifest, a combined barbershop and social club, in Washington, D.C. (Image credit: Kelly Marshall)

A hypnotic blue-green blend, deep teal encourages calm, restoration and connection to nature. WGSN identified the fluid shade Transformative Teal as its Colour of 2026 precisely for these qualities. ‘When we discussed what defines 2026 back in 2024, we called it the year of redirection – when old ideas would be challenged, tensions would grow both locally and globally and polarisation would become more entrenched,’ says Gemma Riberti, director of interiors forecasting for WGSN . ‘We can agree that this is the landscape we’re about to enter, and a colour that sits between green and blue, earth and ocean, nature and space, past and future, restorative and escapism, embodies this need for redirection well.’

Deep teal, and dark colours generally, thrives across seasons and styles. It especially aligns with ‘the emergence of goth and eerie aesthetics seeping into product design,’ adds Riberti.

Glacier blue

Icy hues in the primary bedroom of designer Charlie Ferrer's New York apartment. (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

Despite the growing desire for moody colours, soft pastels are poised to flourish in the new year. One cool hue leading the charge? Glacier blue. The icy shade satisfies a deepening desire for ‘subzero sophistication,’ as outlined in the Pinterest Predicts 2026 trend report. The chilling theme is particularly alluring among Gen Z and Millennials as Pinterest searches for ‘icy blue’ and ‘glacier aesthetic’ are on the rise. Cool-toned clothes, frosty accessories and objets made of blue milk glass lead the arctic aesthetic.

Rich gold

A rich gold vignette in Charu Gandhi's curated London rental home. (Image credit: Astrid Templar)

In the widespread search for originality, Frost, the trends editor at Stylus, also foresees unexpected, bright colours taking center stage – with the silky, yellow-gold of curry among them. ‘Hues like ultraviolet, fuchsia, curried gold and neon lime will be key and used together in unexpected combinations for maximum effect,’ says Frost, noting the desired result will be about ‘sparking a reaction, commanding attention and making a statement of self-expression.’

These vivid colours also offer surprising versatility in application. ‘Alongside the theatrical colour-drenching of spaces, irreverent colour-blocking and playful accents will lend a uniqueness to couture-inspired outfits, quirky accessories and modular concepts across furniture, products and packaging,’ she adds.

Classic khaki

An inviting khaki-coloured lounge in a Lisbon home designed by Studio Shamshiri. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson)

The cultural shift toward simplicity and longevity is pushing neutrals to the forefront, and khaki is spearheading the movement. Reminiscent of warm linens and adventure-ready streetwear, the mid-tone tan – like American paint company Sherwin-Williams’s Colour of 2026, Universal Khaki – offers enduring versatility in home decor and fashion. Younger generations are especially eager to adopt a world wanderer’s fashion sense by donning pieces like khaki Bermuda shorts and endless-pocket vests, according to Pinterest. Perhaps we have Australia's beloved wildlife conservationist and recent Dancing With the Stars champion Robert Irwin to thank for that surge in zookeeper style popularity.

Pillowy white

In this former tractor shed in Dorset, England, architects Oliver Bindloss and George Dawes doused the interiors entirely in white. (Image credit: Dave Watts)

Steady whites are opening up space for creativity and quiet reflection. And whether you agree or not, Pantone’s Colour of 2026, Cloud Dancer , epitomises this blank canvas of possibility. 'The selection was based on choosing a shade of white that is well-balanced, having nuanced undertones that are a combination of both cool and warm,’ says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute. ‘This makes for a most versatile colour that functions much like an adaptable neutral that will fit into a variety of settings or applications.’

Whether painted on bathroom walls to inspire an airy, spacious setting or used in a fluffy wool sweater, the soothing white can blend in or build contrast to suit any style.