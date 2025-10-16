Benjamin Moore, paint specialists since 1883, knows a thing or two about colour. This is why it comes as no surprise that it takes an expert team and countless hours of research to determine its annual colour of the year — an annual designation that names a hue that will define the year ahead. For 2026, the team has announced Silhouette AF-655, an intriguing blend of espresso, burnt umber and charcoal notes, as Benjamin Moore's favoured tone.

Silhouette is all about refinement and distinction, according to Benjamin Moore's trend experts. The team looked toward classical suiting, with the aim to find a colour which is timeless, and bridged the gap between fashion and interiors.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Benjamin Moore)

‘The colour marketing and development team at Benjamin Moore dedicates months to research, gathering observations and sharing a wide range of ideas,' explains Hannah Yeo, senior manager of colour marketing at Benjamin Moore. 'Drawing inspiration from diverse sources – various design disciplines, museum and art exhibition, technology and cultural influences both locally and globally – we capture emerging macro design trends and distill them into the colours that shape our surroundings.'

'We are seeing people reimagining the idea of suiting and opting for more relaxed, laidback clothing that straddles between comfortable and chic.' Hannah Yeo, senior manager of colour marketing at Benjamin Moore

Yeo continues, ‘This year, we kept going back to the connection between fashion and interiors. The return of the suiting and tailoring paired with the resurgence of timeless interior pieces set the direction for this year’s story. We are seeing people reimagining the idea of suiting and opting for more relaxed, laidback clothing that straddles between comfortable and chic.'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Benjamin Moore)

This year we have seen a resurgence in brown shades, from Pantone’s 2025 Colour of the Year Mocha Mousse to fashion brands embracing the underrated hue . The grounding qualities of brown has steadily gained popularity, acting as a warm alternative to black and grey.

‘In interiors, we are seeing a similar trend with the return of timeless pieces and elements of more traditional design. With the onset of micro-trend fatigue, we see people reaching for items with staying power,' Yeo says. 'There is comfort and reassurance in these classic pieces knowing that they can stand the test of time.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Benjamin Moore)

Yeo and the Benjamin Moore team say that Silhouette can add balance and depth to interiors. They recommend pairing the shade with rich navy tones or even bold metallics to anchor a room. And just like a perfectly-tailored jacket, Silhouette is bound to be a timeless colour you'll return to again and again.