With a secret members’ club, this Washington, DC barbershop is a ‘theatre of self-care’
At Manifest 002, come for a haircut; stay for the boldly hued social spaces designed by INC Architecture & Design
For hosting high-end grooming experiences, what could be more fitting than a mint-green space that looks as refreshing as a hot eucalyptus-oil towel, post-shave? The new Manifest 002 barbershop in Washington, DC applies colour to great effect – and not only in its street-front space.
Beyond and below, several more similarly colour-drenched spaces are tucked away from view – and reserved for members only. These multifunctional social spaces, which unfold along a journey, are each as strikingly decorated as the previous. And the deeper you go, the darker and moodier they get.
‘Colour is the connective tissue of the experience,’ says Adam Rolston, the partner at INC Architecture & Design who led the project alongside Manifest CEO, KJ Hughes.
Located in the Union Market neighbourhood, this second iteration of the members’ club follows the original Manifest space in Adams Morgan. The concept was envisioned by Hughes as a civic and cultural hub that revolves around barbershop culture, while also offering community and joy through its wealth of spaces. Those who sign up to the tier-based membership are indulged on multiple levels, whether they’re in need of a beard trim, a caffeine fix, a workspace or a nightcap.
Manifest 002 is designed to subtly reference its context through sculptural gestures – though it's the vivid hues that produce its unique identity. The street-facing barbershop – designed as a ‘theatre of self-care’ – features arched motifs that continue through the project as a nod to the grand civic architecture of the US capital. It sits on full display as a glass-wrapped pavilion within a wider room with 14ft ceilings that also hosts an apparel and homeware store, and a café-bar that serves coffee during the day and liquor at night.
A staircase in oxblood red spirals down to a chapel-like retail space in the basement, where the textured walls are cloaked in a soft peach shade that’s continued in the cocktail bar further along. Here, matching mosaic tiles clad the bar, which is bathed in the glow of recessed lighting. In the adjacent lounge, the tones shift to ochre across the walls, ceiling, and upholstery for semi-circular booths and rounded armchairs, while brighter yellow rugs add zest.
Delving deeper still, an after-hours speakeasy features dark green leather booths that match a curved ceiling of emerald tiles. ‘These hues not only distinguish programs but also create an emotional cadence – bright and open at the start, deep and atmospheric by the end,’ Rolston notes.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The boundaries and openings between the booth niches are seemingly carved into the interior, a move that softens angles and creates a fluid path, while openings between them form additional visual connections. ‘Each threshold shifts mood and scale – arches, undulating walls and curving coves create a sense of discovery while maintaining a continuous sculptural language,’ the designer explains.
INC’s collaboration with Hughes on both the design and vision for Manifest 002 helped to actively shape the club’s high-impact identity, and to invite a sense of belonging for the creative professionals it hopes to welcome.
‘It was less about aesthetics alone and more about how spatial form, colour and ritual could create a new kind of third place – luxurious yet accessible, symbolic yet approachable,’ Rolston says.
Dan Howarth is a British design and lifestyle writer, editor, and consultant based in New York City. He works as an editorial, branding, and communications advisor for creative companies, with past and current clients including Kelly Wearstler, Condé Nast, and BMW Group, and he regularly writes for titles including Architectural Digest, Interior Design, Sight Unseen, and Dezeen, where he previously oversaw the online magazine’s U.S. operations. Dan has contributed to design books The House of Glam (Gestalten, 2019), Carpenters Workshop Gallery (Rizzoli, 2018), and Magdalena Keck: Pied-À-Terre (Glitterati, 2017). His writing has also featured in publications such as Departures, Farfetch, FastCompany, The Independent, and Cultured, and he curated a digital exhibition for Google Cultural Institute in 2017.
-
Labombe by Trivet reinvents an unforgettable Cool Britannia hangout
Is London hospitality about to hit peak 1990s revival? The Como Metropolitan has unveiled a new dining room on the site of the former Met Bar
-
One to watch: Brazilian designer Danilo Reis’ altars are spiritually charged
The first Black Brazilian designer at Vienna Design Week presents ‘Ascensão’, a series of alters and objects exploring salvaged materialities and diasporic identities
-
Surrounded by mango trees and frangipani, an Ahmedabad home is a soothing sanctuary
Ahmedabad home Teen Vaults, designed by Vaissnavi Shukl, is a family residence grounded in materiality and bold architectural language
-
Step inside a ‘dream desert sanctuary’ tucked into Moab's rust-red landscape
Susannah Holmberg designed this home to harmonise with the extreme climate and dramatic surroundings of Utah’s Moab desert. 'The landscape is everything'
-
This Detroit nail salon offers so much more than manicures
Cure Nailhouse isn't just a place to get a pedi – it's a platform
-
Nicole Hollis launches a collection of home objects ‘rooted in mindfulness’
The American interior designer worked with artists, makers and artisans to create objects for the home, emphasising materiality and visual simplicity
-
USM furniture turns shelter in a New York exhibition
‘The Room You Carry’ by interior design studio Loveisenough examines the space between order and wilderness, indoors and outdoors
-
Design fairs are expensive. This new hybrid gallery wants to give creatives an alternative
Hello Human House – a new gallery, events space, and office – wants to make it easier for artists and designers to share their work
-
This new collectible design gallery is looking to put Vermont on the map
Interior designer and fourth-generation Vermonter Kate Swanson has opened Nurture by Nature, a new gallery celebrating craft in the region
-
This designer’s Montecito home – once a modest wood cabin – has been transformed into a charming sanctuary
Originally built by architect Lutah Maria Riggs, this compact family home has been reimagined by another influential female designer – Tamara Honey of House of Honey – who has imbued the space with her signature touch
-
The owner of this restored Spanish Colonial home turned it into a gallery – with no social media allowed
Casa Francis in LA is a private residence, but recently opened its doors to one member of the public at a time for an exhibition centred around domesticity