13 great Antonio Citterio products, from furniture designs to gym equipment
New Antonio Citterio book chronicles the Milanese architect's most celebrated designs, from Technogym's sleek product range to furniture for Flexform, Cassina and more
Antonio Citterio Design by Silvana Editoriale is a new book that offers a rare and comprehensive glimpse into the over 50 years of work by renowned architect and designer Antonio Citterio. This volume showcases the more than 600 products that define Citterio's unique stylistic code, inviting readers to bear witness to his remarkable journey.
New Antonio Citterio book: fifty years of design
Antonio Citterio's design and architecture work has been guided by an enduring passion for his craft. 'As the creator of your own work, you are your best critic,' he says. 'When you feel that you have produced something intriguing, it is a moment of tremendous satisfaction. This driving force has led me for fifty years to continually seek new solutions to improve upon what I have already accomplished.'
But beyond the products themselves, Antonio Citterio Design pays homage to the many human connections and collaborations that have shaped his path. For Citterio, the main characters of his journey are not just the items or the challenges he faced but the people he encountered and worked with. 'If there is one common thread that runs through my work, it's the importance of relationships with people - from my collaborators to the companies I have designed and continue to design for,' says Citterio.
His client list is a who's who of great Italian design, from sleek gym equipment for Technogym to furniture for Flexform, Cassina and B&B Italia as well as lighting for Flos, and more. The volume charts his career through seven chapters and includes images of products, details, archive photos, and sketches signed by the designer.
With a foreword and introduction by architect and designer Andrea Branzi and art critic Francesco Bonami, and contributions from esteemed writers like Stefano Casciani, Francesca Picchi, and former director of London's Design Museum, Deyan Sudjic, this book is sure to inspire not just designers, but anyone who believes in the power of creativity and teamwork.
Antonio Citterio Design: discover 13 great pieces from his archives
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years; she is currently Milan editor of Wallpaper* . Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
-
‘Tangle Teaser’ sees artists unknot the power of hair at Sarabande Foundation, London
Last chance to see: ‘Tangle Teaser’ at the Sarabande Foundation, as eight artists get to the root of hair and its power
By Emily Steer • Published
-
Essential men’s jewellery pieces putting a modern spin on tradition
Men’s jewellery gives traditional pieces a contemporary update
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Sophia Vari’s sculptural jewellery comes to London
Elisabetta Cipriani unveils 40 of Sophia Vari’s wearable sculptures at exhibition ‘All Mediums are Noble’
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Misha Kahn wants you to judge his new book by its cover
Misha Kahn and Apartamento Publishing present 'Casually Sauntering the Perimeter of Now', the American designer's new book featuring 50 limited-edition art covers
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Maxalto Salone del Mobile 2023 debut celebrates its timeless collections
Maxalto debuts at Salone del Mobile 2023 with a museum-like installation curated by its artistic director Antonio Citterio
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
David Thulstrup monograph published by Phaidon
‘David Thulstrup: A Sense of Place’ by Sophie Lovell is an overview of the Danish architect’s life and work
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Antonio Citterio's ‘Perry’ sofa returns in a new light version
The ‘Perry’ sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Léa Teuscher • Published
-
Colin King ‘Arranging Things’ book is an essential read for interior design inspiration and wisdom
Colin King ‘Arranging Things’, a new book published by Rizzoli, is filled with exquisite interiors and useful advice on finding beauty in everyday environments
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
New Nike book is an inspirational handbook for the next generation of creatives and athletes
New Nike book, ‘After all, there is No Finish Line’, features eye-catching black-and-white imagery and speculative fiction and essays that ponder design, innovation and sport
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
It’s a Barbie world: new book charts the evolution of the Barbie Dreamhouse
Mattel Creations and Pin-Up present ‘Barbie Dreamhouse: An Architectural Survey’, exploring the fantasy home’s evolution, from its first appearance in 1962 to its latest iteration in 2021
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Studiomama turns scrap wood into charming animals
Studiomama unveils The Off-Cuts, a book chronicling its menagerie of wooden animals made using scraps from its workshop
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated