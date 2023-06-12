13 great Antonio Citterio products, from furniture designs to gym equipment

Antonio Citterio Design by Silvana Editoriale is a new book that offers a rare and comprehensive glimpse into the over 50 years of work by renowned architect and designer Antonio Citterio. This volume showcases the more than 600 products that define Citterio's unique stylistic code, inviting readers to bear witness to his remarkable journey.

New Antonio Citterio book: fifty years of design

(Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Antonio Citterio's design and architecture work has been guided by an enduring passion for his craft. 'As the creator of your own work, you are your best critic,' he says. 'When you feel that you have produced something intriguing, it is a moment of tremendous satisfaction. This driving force has led me for fifty years to continually seek new solutions to improve upon what I have already accomplished.'

But beyond the products themselves, Antonio Citterio Design pays homage to the many human connections and collaborations that have shaped his path. For Citterio, the main characters of his journey are not just the items or the challenges he faced but the people he encountered and worked with. 'If there is one common thread that runs through my work, it's the importance of relationships with people - from my collaborators to the companies I have designed and continue to design for,' says Citterio.

His client list is a who's who of great Italian design, from sleek gym equipment for Technogym to furniture for Flexform, Cassina and B&B Italia as well as lighting for Flos, and more. The volume charts his career through seven chapters and includes images of products, details, archive photos, and sketches signed by the designer.

With a foreword and introduction by architect and designer Andrea Branzi and art critic Francesco Bonami, and contributions from esteemed writers like Stefano Casciani, Francesca Picchi, and former director of London's Design Museum, Deyan Sudjic, this book is sure to inspire not just designers, but anyone who believes in the power of creativity and teamwork.

£85, available from Amazon

Antonio Citterio Design: discover 13 great pieces from his archives

Max sofa for Flexform (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Kelvin LED for Flos (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Mobil for Kartell (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

My Table collection of tableware, glassware and cutlery for Guzzini (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Sofa for Cassina (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Antonio Citterio's ‘Max’ desk for Maxalto is described as ‘a classic bureau with a contemporary twist’. Featuring an X-shaped metal base, the top is equipped with drawers and can be discreetly folded when not in use (Image credit: Antonio Citterio and Maxalto)

Groundpiece sofa for Flexform, designed in 2001 as a revolutionary take on living room design. Low and deep, the sofa was designed as a more relaxed and casual approach to seating (Image credit: press)

Klismos chair for Knoll, part of a collection inspired by the plurality and depth of TH Robsjohn-Gibbings’ design work, which he used as a starting point for the pieces (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Sity collection by B&B Italia (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

AC 5 office chair for Vitra (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Kinesis Personal for Technogym (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)

Camera for Ansor (Image credit: Courtesy Antonio Citterio)