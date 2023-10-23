Richard Rogers exhibition delves into the architect’s ideas at Chateau La Coste
A new Richard Rogers exhibition created by Ab Rogers opens at the late architect’s final design, the Drawing Gallery at Chateau La Coste in France
A new Richard Rogers exhibition, celebrating the ideas and oeuvre of the late, great architect has just launched at Chateau La Coste in France. The show was not only fittingly created by Ab Rogers, a designer and founder of the London studio Ab Rogers Design as well as the architect’s son; it is also staged at Rogers’ last project, the gravity-defying Drawing Gallery within the French destination’s expansive, leafy estate.
Richard Rogers exhibition: the architect's work and ideas
The exhibition focuses on ‘Rogers’ buildings as manifestations of his ideas’. It spans ten projects, all pivotal in his career, but not all built – from Zip-Up House (1967-69) and Centre Pompidou (1977) to Industrialized Housing (1992), The Millennium Dome (1999) Tree House (2016), and of course the vessel of the show itself, the Richard Rogers Drawing Gallery (2020).
A bold approach when it comes to the exhibition design underlines the architect's strong ideas, drawing parallels to his ‘electric personality’. The walls in the single-space gallery pavilion have been painted bright pink. The architect’s own voice is ever present, echoing in the space, as the show includes the film ‘Exposed’, which was commissioned for the Pompidou exhibition that celebrated the building’s 40th anniversary in 2007.
Ab Rogers says: ‘This is a portrait of a man who never stopped being curious and never wanted to stop learning. His buildings were the physical manifestation of his beliefs, driven by social, environmental, ethical, and political passions.’
'Richard Rogers at the Drawing Gallery' runs 28 September - November 2023 at Chateau La Coste
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
This new waterside house brings open-plan modernism to an Australian climate
In New South Wales, Rama Architects have created a modern family home that opens up to spectacular bay views, with meticulously crafted interiors and a design that’s immersed in the surrounding vegetation
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ten new pieces of tech designed to help homeworkers get into the swing of things
We’ve sifted through the most recent releases from across the world of tech to select ten items that’ll enhance the remote working experience
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘An oxymoron of frailty’: Georg Baselitz’s golem-like sculptures settle into the Serpentine
Georg Baselitz: Sculptures 2011–2015 is the artist’s first solo show at London’s Serpentine
By Daven Wu Published
-
Inside artist Loris Gréaud’s Paris studio, a concrete bunker by Claude Parent
French artist Loris Gréaud invites us into his light-filled, bunker-like studio, the final project of late architect Claude Parent – watch the exclusive film
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Stream Building offers urban vision for Paris and beyond
Stream Building by PCA-Stream exemplifies its creator's vision for the future of cities – in Paris, and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Magasin Électrique opens in Arles as the home of material pioneer Atelier Luma
The Magasin Électrique at Luma Arles has been expertly redesigned as the home for Atelier Luma, a pioneering material and design laboratory
By Malaika Byng Published
-
‘Sun Breakers’ book sees Jürgen Beck’s photography celebrate Eileen Gray’s E-1027 house
‘Sun Breakers’, a new book celebrating the work of Eileen Gray, looks at the architect’s E-1027 house through the captivating, intimate photography of Jürgen Beck
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ultimate Norman Foster: into the mind of the architect at Centre Pompidou
Norman Foster exhibition opens at Centre Pompidou in Paris, celebrating the renowned British architect's ground breaking and extensive body of work, while looking into the future
By Shawn Adams Published
-
WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine is nestled under a mesmerising glass roof
WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine in Paris offers contemporary workspace in a historic setting, under an undulating, highly engineered glass roof
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Lina Ghotmeh’s Maroquinerie de Louviers for Hermès is a celebration of craft
Hermès’ Maroquinerie de Louviers leather production facility by Lina Ghotmeh opens in Normandy, France
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Kenzo House: Parisian urban haven comes on the market
Kenzo House in Paris comes on the market, offering a slice of Zen within the heart of the French capital
By Ellie Stathaki Published