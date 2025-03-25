A Parisian apartment designed by interior specialist and architect Valeriane Lazard was conceived to bring together old and new, heritage charm and contemporary flair. The project, a bijoux 55 sq m set in the prestigious 7th arrondissement, was a commission for the refresh of an existing space owned by Le Narcisse Blanc Hôtel & Spa. The interior has now been unveiled and is available for long-term stays.

(Image credit: Narcisse Blanc)

Walk through this contemporary Parisian apartment

Lazard is known for her quiet elegance and designs that offer a rich harmony of minimalism and warmth. The apartment, titled Lorenza and inspired by the namesake ballet, the last great show that dancer Cléo de Mérode performed at the Folies Bergère in 1901, is a case in point. Drawing on de Mérode's world, ethereal presence and professional skills, as well as the Belle Époque, the designer bridged the era's expressive style with a modern, pared-down effortlessness.

(Image credit: Narcisse Blanc)

The compact size of the space did not stop Lazard from crafting powerful, sculpted volumes throughout. Patinated bronze, textured surfaces, reflections, marble and wood details and soft curves elevate the interior.

(Image credit: Narcisse Blanc)

Addressed as a bespoke suite, the apartment was filled with Lazard's custom-designed furniture pieces, which were produced by J. De Missolz. The tailored creations add an unmistakable dimension of luxury and exclusivity to the project.

(Image credit: Narcisse Blanc)

The space was conceived as a 'jewel box' of an urban pied-a-terre, sensual and refined - while also being a stone's throw from some of Paris' most iconic landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower. Situated next to the Le Narcisse Blanc and bookable for long-term rental, this Parisian apartment allows residents to make the most of its proximity to the hotel's amenities too.

(Image credit: Narcisse Blanc)

valerianelazard.com

