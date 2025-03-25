Stay in a Parisian apartment which artfully balances minimalism and warmth
Tour this pied-a-terre in the 7th arrondissement, designed by Valeriane Lazard
A Parisian apartment designed by interior specialist and architect Valeriane Lazard was conceived to bring together old and new, heritage charm and contemporary flair. The project, a bijoux 55 sq m set in the prestigious 7th arrondissement, was a commission for the refresh of an existing space owned by Le Narcisse Blanc Hôtel & Spa. The interior has now been unveiled and is available for long-term stays.
Walk through this contemporary Parisian apartment
Lazard is known for her quiet elegance and designs that offer a rich harmony of minimalism and warmth. The apartment, titled Lorenza and inspired by the namesake ballet, the last great show that dancer Cléo de Mérode performed at the Folies Bergère in 1901, is a case in point. Drawing on de Mérode's world, ethereal presence and professional skills, as well as the Belle Époque, the designer bridged the era's expressive style with a modern, pared-down effortlessness.
The compact size of the space did not stop Lazard from crafting powerful, sculpted volumes throughout. Patinated bronze, textured surfaces, reflections, marble and wood details and soft curves elevate the interior.
Addressed as a bespoke suite, the apartment was filled with Lazard's custom-designed furniture pieces, which were produced by J. De Missolz. The tailored creations add an unmistakable dimension of luxury and exclusivity to the project.
The space was conceived as a 'jewel box' of an urban pied-a-terre, sensual and refined - while also being a stone's throw from some of Paris' most iconic landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower. Situated next to the Le Narcisse Blanc and bookable for long-term rental, this Parisian apartment allows residents to make the most of its proximity to the hotel's amenities too.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
