A revamped Edinburgh apartment combines Californian-style modernism with modern craft
Archer + Braun have transformed an apartment in a historic house with finely tuned contemporary additions and sympathetic attention to detail
London-based architects Archer + Braun were commissioned to transform a listed property in Edinburgh, turning a ground-floor flat into an expansive contemporary residence. The project is carefully integrated into the rich historic character of the building with a new build extension that stands in stark contrast to the vernacular original but equals it in terms of craft and detail.
The property is located in a conservation area, meaning that every design detail was carefully scrutinised. The architects brought experience of other listed projects in the city to bear on the Limestone House, choosing to separate the original house from the new extension with a ‘green corridor’.
Although the original apartment layout has been rationalised and enhanced, the extension was the only way to achieve clients’ desire to create a better connection to the garden. The U-shaped flat-roofed Portland stone pavilion houses the new kitchen and dining room, raised up on a plinth with steps down into the greenery.
The detailing here is inspired in part by Case Study architecture, with floor to ceiling glass, including a glazed corner that brings the outside into the kitchen space. This stands in stark contrast to the original apartment, where elaborate original mouldings, arches, wainscoting, shutters and fanlights abound, along with tall ceilings, and herringbone floors.
All this was preserved, with rooms combined and new facilities added, using the same level of detail and craft to match original decoration. The original kitchen and servant’s quarters have become a snug area, while the garage was transformed into a new two-storey structure housing a guest suite.
Bedrooms have also been reconfigured, with additional bathrooms – each meticulously designed and inserted into the existing fabric – throughout the property. Care was taken to preserve the grandeur of the original rooms, with concealed doors set into panelling. The corridor between old and new structures also preserves the historical integrity of the original house.
Between old and new the architects have inserted a dedicated study and library space, complete with work bench and tall shelves accessed by a mobile ladder. From here steps lead down into the new kitchen, with the glazed wall beyond revealing the garden beyond from deep within the plan. Interior design was overseen by Edinburgh studio Hen and Crask.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Formafantasma’s biodiversity-boosting installation in a Perrier Jouët vineyard is cross-pollination at its best
Formafantasma and Perrier Jouët unveil the first project in their ‘Cohabitare’ initiative, ‘not only a work of art but also a contribution to the ecosystem’
By Henrietta Thompson Published
-
Gingerbread City: architects sculpt London out of the season's favourite treat
Until December 29 in Chelsea, see London brought to life in a seasonal-appropriate medium by leading architects and designers
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
New Revox B77 MK III reel-to-reel tape recorder, and more cassette tape-based trickery
The new Revox B77 MK III might be the ultimate analogue flex. In response, we’ve explored the outer reaches of cassette tape design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A look inside the home of George Homsey, one of the fathers of pioneering California modernist community Sea Ranch
George Homsey's home opens for the first time since his death, in 2019; see where the architect behind some of the designs for Sea Ranch, the pioneering California modernist community, lived
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Soviet brutalist architecture: beyond the genre's striking image
Soviet brutalist architecture offers eye-catching imagery; we delve into the genre’s daring concepts and look beyond its buildings’ photogenic richness
By Edwin Heathcote Published
-
Tour a warm and welcoming modernist sanctuary set on the edge of a Los Angeles canyon
The Rustic Canyon Residence by Assembledge and Jamie Bush brings together the very best of mid-century influences, with an added slice of contemporary Californian craft and style
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Tour this Bel Vista house by Albert Frey, restored to its former glory in Palm Springs
An Albert Frey Bel Vista house has been restored and praised for its revival - just in time for the 2025 Palm Springs Modernism Week Preview
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
A new exhibition marks Chandigarh’s modernist legacy
‘Celebrating the Capitol’, an exhibition of photographic work by architect Noor Dasmesh Singh, opens just in time for the famed modernist Indian city’s anniversary
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Join our tour of London Zoo, its modernist architecture and more
London Zoo is a well-established magnet for younger visitors, but there's plenty for the architecture enthusiast to admire too; our tour explores its modernist treasures for guests of all ages
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
La Grande Motte: touring the 20th-century modernist dream of a French paradise resort
La Grande Motte and its utopian modernist dreams, as seen through the lens of photographers Laurent Kronental and Charly Broyez, who spectacularly captured the 20th-century resort community in the south of France
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
'Mid-Century Modern Masterpieces' captured in new monograph like no book before
'The Atlas of Mid-Century Modern Masterpieces' chronicles hundreds of iconic structures from this golden age of architectural expression
By Jonathan Bell Published