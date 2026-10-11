In order to fully capture the essence of South Barn, the home of Studio Weave practice founder Je Ahn, it is important to understand his starting point. 'It [is a project that] ties to ideas of flexibility, comfort and looseness – ultimately, having the trust and confidence to be relaxed about the result,' he told us in 2025, when we interviewed him about a building that made him smile, as he was completing the project.

It is this attitude of effortlessness, and at the same time luxury, that permeates this small but perfectly formed project, set on the UK's Isle of Wight, near the town of Cowes.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Explore South Barn by Studio Weave

The project came to be when Ahn had the opportunity to acquire an existing barn within a working farm – a relatively modest building of 158 sq m. He decided to snap it up for his own personal escape, and embarked on redesigning it to transform it into a pared-down retreat – as utilitarian and raw as they come, yet no less lush and charming.

Ahn recalled at the time: 'The budget was limited, but the project had an inherent sense of luxury in that I was in the unusual position of being my own client, so I could respond more nimbly and directly to project demands, such as the site’s conditions, market pricing and contractor capacity.'

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

The Studio Weave team developed the project with great respect for the existing structure and its 50-plus-year-old fabric. Many of the original materials were kept, often left exposed, and only repaired to ensure they are aligned with 21st-century habitation. Minimal overall changes were made, ensuring the new house feels like it's always been there, a true celebration of its agricultural context and building integrity.

A large open-plan kitchen and living area, featuring large windows, is the undisputed heart of the home. Off it, a small corridor leads to three bedrooms. Meticulous detailing and craftwork bring the fabric back to life – all done in collaboration with maker Mike at Imphouse and his team. The landscape was also an important collaborative work, produced together with Tom Massey Studio.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Ahn says: 'You cannot design the feel of an aged building – we knew it was important to retain the elements which expressed the passing of time. Studio Weave’s aim is to open up the building, both practically and metaphorically – making South Barn more accessible to the new inhabitants.

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'The concept of “deep reuse” informs the design – we repurpose materials we have found on site, both [for] their narrative and practical value, in rebuilding this agricultural building. We also understand the importance of understanding the way people live – this project makes a backdrop for people’s lives.'

studioweave.com