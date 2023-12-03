This Chandigarh home is a meditative sanctuary for multigenerational living

A new Chandigarh home, Residence 91 by Charged Voids caters to three generations of a family and is a striking addition to the northern Indian city, famed for its modernist architecture.

Situated on a crossroads, the cubic design offers a private retreat away from the bustle of traffic and the rush of commuters. For Aman Aggarwal, principal architect of Charged Voids – whose Residence 145 we have also explored – the biggest challenge was creating a space that could function as a peaceful, meditative sanctuary in this busy location.

Residence 91 by Charged Void in Chandigarh, India

(Image credit: Courtesy of Epistle)

The design features layered cubic volumes and a patterned brick façade to help create an inward-looking oasis. The house includes seven bedrooms and serves as a multigenerational home for the residing family.

Each level is designed to be noise-reducing to overcome the busy location. On the ground floor, the common areas flow into a shared courtyard, where one might be lucky enough to spot native Indian grey hornbills, which are known to frequent local urban gardens. The shared living and dining areas are joined by a double-height kitchen, with an additional spice kitchen, and the grandparents’ bedroom.

The first floor includes another bedroom, kitchen and family lounge, while the second floor has three bedrooms, each with its individual outdoor recreational space. The building's layers are distinct, with warm lighting casting a familial warmth.

The architecture responds to the surrounding nature by incorporating sustainable features, and inviting greenery to create an indoor-outdoor environment. Residence 91 consists of composite RCC and locally available brick to help reduce the environmental impact of the building and support the local economy.

The exposed brickwork is carefully constructed in a rat-trap bond pattern to create cavity walls that provide insulation, while also reducing noise pollution. The deep verandas not only add to the beautiful aesthetic, but also help to lower the home’s cooling loads and reduce energy consumption.

Further details include an extended water feature, which adds to the peaceful acoustics, covered terraces, and gardens, all of which prioritise wellness and tranquillity.

