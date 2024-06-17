This contemporary Brazilian home lies low and takes in its countryside context
A Brazilian home by practice Jacobsen Arquitetura, MS Residence unites nature and contemporary architecture outside São Paulo
Brazilian home expert Jacobsen Arquitetura builds spectacular residences in dialogue with nature, which have won it many fans – us included. Drawing on the country’s modernist heritage, its sprawling villas pepper the countryside surrounding São Paulo. We loved its MJE House and its bold cantilever, so we were excited to discover its latest project, a private home in Porto Feliz, about two hours' drive from the country’s business capital.
MS Residence: a Brazilian home tour
Known as the MS Residence, this 1,280 sq m house was initially planned as a holiday home, but its clients, a couple with a daughter, decided to make it their main home during the project’s development. ‘It was a project that we developed with great freedom,’ say its architects, Jacobsen Arquitetura, a practice that was founded in Rio de Janeiro by Paulo and Bernardo Jacobsen and now also has offices in São Paulo and Lisbon.
‘We realised that it would be more appropriate to elevate the residence in relation to the ground, in order to enhance the view, improve natural ventilation and sunlight,’ they explain. ‘Furthermore, this elevation strategy would guarantee greater visual amplitude for the residence, given the house's context, between a side slope and a huge flat area where a polo field is located.’
The house includes two floors with five suites, a home theatre, indoor and outdoor dining and cooking areas, as well as a wine cellar, sauna, and swimming pool. Most striking is the balcony, which runs all around the first floor, connecting the living areas with the stunning countryside views.
‘The structural design of the house was a great challenge, considering that at each end of the project we have areas with a water mirror and a continuous swimming pool,’ explain the architects, who decided on using a glued laminated wood structure for the first-floor living areas, and a metal frame for the rest.
Finishes include São Gabriel granite, used as internal and external flooring as well as on the façades. Inside, the rooms are clad in freijó wood, which is also used to create privacy screens and brise-soleils throughout the house. A particular attention to lighting, including bespoke pieces, was needed to complement the wooden grid structure that tops the living areas and balconies.
Furnishings include a ‘Papir’ sofa, part of the architects’ debut furniture collection, as well as a wide variety of Brazilian furniture. ‘The solid wood armchairs present in the garden next to the fire pit were developed with the Brazilian studio Pedro Petry,’ say the architects.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Also featured are artworks by Vik Muniz, a ‘Mole’ armchair by Sérgio Rodrigues, and ‘Stand By’ armchair by Claudia Moreira Salles.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
The American watch brands to know now
From Autodromo to JN Shapiro, American watch brands are having a moment
By Chris Hall Published
-
Van Gogh Foundation celebrates ten years with a shape-shifting drone display and The Starry Night
The Van Gogh Foundation presents ‘Van Gogh and the Stars’, anchored by La Nuit Etoilée, which explores representations of the night sky, and the 19th-century fascination with the cosmos
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025: Fendi to Dolce & Gabbana
Wallpaper* picks the best moments from Milan Fashion Week Men‘s S/S 2025, from 15 years of MSGM to Italian excellence at Dolce & Gabbana, and a team spirit at Fendi as the house turns 100
By Jack Moss Published
-
Niemeyer’s modernism celebrated in Oscar Ibirapuera, an example of 21st-century São Paulo living
Perkins&Will completes Oscar Ibirapuera, next to Niemeyer’s modernist landmark park in São Paulo, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Canopy House in Brazil is designed so ‘you can always hear the birds’
Canopy House is raised on concrete columns to offer treetop views of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest; a holiday home by Studio MK27 that is not only open plan, but open to the elements
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Brazilian Forest House injects art into a modernist-inspired, contemporary design
The Brazilian Forest House, designed in upstate São Paulo by FGMF, brings together nature and art
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Marcio Kogan’s Studio MK27 celebrated in this new monograph from Rizzoli
‘The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action’ is a richly illustrated journey through the evolution of this famed Brazilian architecture studio
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Brazil’s Casa Subtração contrasts dramatic concrete brutalism with openness
Casa Subtração by FGMF is defined by brutalist concrete and sharp angles that contrast with the green Brazilian landscape
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Arthur Casas’ Pacaembu House wins Best Urban Bolthole in Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Pacaembu House by Arthur Casas is a São Paulo residence that feels like an idyllic escape
By Scott Mitchem Published
-
This Brazilian house uses concrete and wood to screen a sleek horizontal living space
The Brazilian house in Minas Gerais by Tetro Arquitetura is designed to elevate and simplify the art of one-level living
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Mario Cucinella's Nice headquarters in Brazil offers a bioclimatic take on industrial architecture
Comprising a manufacturing base and R&D Centre, the Nice headquarters in Brazil by Mario Cucinella Architects hail a new era for the company
By Ellie Stathaki Published